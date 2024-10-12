Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? When, where you can early vote in Northeast Florida

In Florida, early voting is set to begin in just weeks for the 2024 General Election to elect a new president in the race between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris as well as members of Florida's congressional delegation, including U.S. senator, and decide on two controversial amendments — one legalizing recreational marijuana and the other, access to abortion .

The mandatory early voting period in Florida is Saturday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 2. Many counties, though, will offer an extended period for residents to cast their ballots. In Northeast Florida, Duval, St. Johns, Clay and Nassau counties will each offer additional early voting opportunities.

Here's what you should know to early vote.

When does early voting begin in Duval County?

In Duval County, registered voters can vote early at select early voting locations beginning on Monday, Oct. 21, and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Where can I early vote in Duval County?

Argyle Branch Library , 7973 Old Middleburg Road S.

, 7973 Old Middleburg Road S. Balis Community Center , 1513 La Salle St.

, 1513 La Salle St. Beaches Branch Library , 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach

, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach Bradham & Brooks Branch Library , 1755 Edgewood Ave. W.

, 1755 Edgewood Ave. W. Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library , 6887 103rd St.

, 6887 103rd St. EWU Schell-Sweet Resource Wellness Center , 1697 Kings Road

, 1697 Kings Road FSCJ Deerwood Center , 9911 Old Baymeadows Road

, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road Highlands Regional Library , 1826 Dunn Ave.

, 1826 Dunn Ave. Holiday Inn Bartram Park South , 13934 Village Lake Circle

, 13934 Village Lake Circle Legends Community Center , 5130 Soutel Drive

, 5130 Soutel Drive Mandarin Branch Library , 3330 Kori Road

, 3330 Kori Road Maxville Branch Library , 8375 Maxville Blvd

, 8375 Maxville Blvd Oceanway Community Center , 12215 Sago Ave. West

, 12215 Sago Ave. West Pablo Creek Regional Library , 13295 Beach Blvd.

, 13295 Beach Blvd. Police Athletic League , 3450 Monument Road

, 3450 Monument Road Regency Square Branch Library , 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

, 9900 Regency Square Blvd. South Mandarin Branch Library , 12125 San Jose Blvd.

, 12125 San Jose Blvd. Southeast Regional Library , 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd. Southside Community Center , 10080 Beach Blvd.

, 10080 Beach Blvd. Supervisor of Elections , 105 East Monroe St.

, 105 East Monroe St. UF/IFAS Extension Duval County , 1010 N. McDuff Ave.

, 1010 N. McDuff Ave. University Park Branch Library , 3435 University Blvd. N.

, 3435 University Blvd. N. West Branch Library , 1425 Chaffee Road S.

, 1425 Chaffee Road S. Willow Branch Library , 2875 Park St.

When are early voting locations open in Duval County?

From Oct. 21-Nov. 3, early voting locations in Duval County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

When does early voting begin in St. Johns County?

In St. Johns County, registered voters can vote early at select early voting locations beginning on Monday, Oct. 21, and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Where can I early vote in St. Johns County?

Ponte Vedra Branch Library , 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach Julington Creek Annex , 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

, 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns RiverHouse at RiverTown , 140 Landing St., St. Johns

, 140 Landing St., St. Johns The Cafe at World Golf Hall of Fame , 1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine

, 1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine Supervisor of Elections Office , 4455 Ave. A, #101, St. Augustine

, 4455 Ave. A, #101, St. Augustine Solomon Calhoun Community Center , 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine

, 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine St. Augustine Beach City Hall , 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine

, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Southeast Branch Library , 6670 US 1 South, St. Augustine

, 6670 US 1 South, St. Augustine W.E. Harris Community Center , 400 E Harris St., Hastings

When are early voting locations open in St. Johns County?

From Oct. 21-Nov. 2, early voting locations in St. Johns County are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

When does early voting begin in Clay County?

In Clay County, registered voters can vote early at select early voting locations beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Where can I early vote in Clay County?

Health Department in Fleming Island Building 600 , 1845 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

, 1845 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island Middleburg Civic Center , 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg

, 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg Supervisor of Elections Office , 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

, 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs Keystone Heights City Hall , 555. S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

, 555. S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights Eagle Landing Residents Club , 2975 Eagle Landing Parkway, Orange Park

, 2975 Eagle Landing Parkway, Orange Park Thrasher-Horne Conference Center , 283 College Dr., Orange Park

, 283 College Dr., Orange Park Orange Park Libary , 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park

When are early voting locations open in Clay County?

From Oct. 22-Nov. 2, early voting locations in Clay County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

When does early voting begin in Nassau County?

In Nassau County, registered voters can vote early at select early voting locations beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Where can I early vote in Nassau County?

Atlantic Avenue Recreation Center , 2500 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach

, 2500 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach Hilliard Community Center , 37177 Pecan St., Hilliard

, 37177 Pecan St., Hilliard James S. Page Governmental Complex , 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee

, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee Walter Junior Boatwright County Building , 45401 N. Mickler St., Callahan

, 45401 N. Mickler St., Callahan Yulee Sports Complex , 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee

When are early voting locations open in Nassau County?

From Oct. 23-Nov. 2, early voting locations in Nassau County are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

What do I need to bring to the voting site to cast my ballot?

Voters should bring at least one form of valid and current identification that includes a photo and signature. Eligible photo ID includes:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card (issued by DHSMV)

U.S. Passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs)

Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to F.S. 790.06)

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

You can check your registration status on the Florida Department of State website: https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus

When is Election Day?

While some voters will cast their ballots for president via mail-in ballot or early voting, others will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls in Duval County and across Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Key dates for elections

General election (Nov. 5)

Initial ballot mail-out to military and overseas voters: Sept. 21

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 7

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 24

Early voting period: Oct. 21–Nov. 3

Election Day: Nov. 5

How do I register to vote?

Not registered? You can download the voter registration application on the Florida Department of State website: https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home

Your most current and valid Florida driver license (Florida DL) or Florida Identification (Florida ID) card

The last four digits of your social security number

If you do not have the required information, you can still use the online system to prefill an online voter registration application form that you can print. Sign it and either mail it to your county Supervisor of Elections office or drop it off.

You can also apply to register to vote in person at:

Any Supervisor of Elections’ office (by mail or in person)

Any office that issues Florida driver's licenses or Florida ID cards

Any voter registration agency such as a public assistance office

Any voter registration drive by an organization that has met Florida's updated standards

Any public library

Who can register to vote?

To register, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America;

Be a legal resident of Florida;

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered;

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote;

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and,

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.

It's a third-degree felony to submit false information, per state law. Maximum penalties are $5,000 and/or five years in prison.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

In Florida, the deadline to register to vote for an upcoming election is 29 days before that election. For the 2024 General Election, the deadline was Monday, Oct. 7.

C.A. Bridges of USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? When, where you can early vote in Northeast Florida