Hurricane Milton: Live updates, storm reports and conditions in Northeast Florida

Hurricane Milton has made landfall but is expected to bring continuing stormy conditions to Florida on Thursday, including strong winds and heavy rains in Northeast Florida as it pulls away from the state. Follow the Times-Union's live updates for information as the storm approaches. Here's what you should know about the storm right now.

Hurricane Milton: Milton made landfall at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph sustained winds. In Northeast Florida, all coastal counties, including Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, remain under tropical storm warnings. In addition, these counties are under storm surge warnings , in addition to areas along the St. Johns River. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center classifies Milton as a Category 1 hurricane.

Evacuations: No mandatory evacuations have been issued in Jacksonville or Duval County, but the city opened shelters Wednesday. Here's where to find them . However, in St. Johns County, residents living in the city limits of St. Augustine and some other areas are under a mandatory evacuation .

School closures: Schools in much of Northeast Florida are closed for the remainder of the week. Here's our updated list .

Other closures: In addition to schools, city government offices and many businesses and events are closed. Here's our updated list .

Bridge closures: Worried about when Jacksonville's bridges might close? Here's what you should know .

Wednesday coverage : The Times-Union also kept readers up to date as Milton approached on Wednesday. See our archive of that coverage here.

Five people died following suspected tornadoes Wednesday that ripped through Spanish Lakes County Club Village and other areas, near Lakewood Park in northern Fort Pierce, officials announced Thursday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed the fatalities Thursday. The fifth victim was discovered Thursday morning, Pearson said. No other details were provided, but here's what we know so far.

Putnam County put a nighttime curfew in place from 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday as residents recover from neighborhood flooding and power outages caused by Hurricane Milton . Putnam County will assess continuing the curfew on a daily basis.

The curfew has exceptions for people who are out medical assistance, going to and from work, and work for agencies providing emergency response. --David Bauerlein

Although Hurricane Milton has passed well to the east of Northeast Florida, the National Weather Service warned Thursday afternoon of continuing water rise during high tide.

The weather service warned of potential surge of 3 to 5 feet in Northeast Florida, and from 2 to 4 feet in the St. Johns River basin through the remainder of Thursday.

St. Johns County emergency management reported on its social media channels that Hurricane Milton's rains severed a major sewer main at the Anastasia Island Wastewater Facility.

County officials urged residents to avoid fishing or swimming in the Intracoastal Waterway near State Road 312 until the water quality is assessed.

However, the county said water and sewer services remain uninterrupted.

Emergency management said the damage occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Around 6 a.m. Thursday, St. Johns County Utilities staff began containing the overflow in ponds and pumping it manually to the wastewater treatment basins. The department plans to install a temporary sewer main, working around the clock to complete the process, before a contractor restores a permanent sewer line.

Water in Tampa Bay was returning back to normal levels Thursday morning following the passage of Hurricane Milton, which briefly caused " reverse storm surge " in the bay.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming confirmed to USA TODAY that Tampa Bay apparently was spared the massive storm surge that had been feared, instead experiencing a reverse surge that drove water away from the shoreline.

State Division of Emergency Management, in a post on social media , warned residents Wednesday night not to walk out into receding water because "the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk."

But all was clear Thursday morning. Weather service meteorologist Stephen Shiveley confirmed to USA TODAY that water in the bay was "returning to normal levels." --Doyle Rice

At a Thursday morning press conference at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will better understand the extent of the damage from the category 3 storm as the day progresses.

There hasn't been a confirmed number of fatalities, he added, though there have been reports of deaths from the tornadoes Milton spun in South Florida.

"The storm was significant, but thankfully, this was not the worst case scenario ," the governor said.

DeSantis, joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, said search and rescue missions, debris removal and utility restoration were underway. Criswell did not make any comments, however.

Sarasota County had the most significant storm surge – 8 to 10 feet – and 635,000 customers in Florida have already had their power restored, DeSantis said. Here's more about Milton's impact . --Ana Goñi-Lessan

Although Hurricane Milton's center is now far offshore, flooding remains a concern. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning residents and drivers about the potential for further flooding Thursday afternoon.

In a statement posted to its social media pages, the Sheriff's Office said:

Hurricane Milton may be in our rearview mirror - but concerns still linger about flooding...

During high tides, around 3:00 pm today and 4:00 am tomorrow, waters are expected to be higher than normal. As a result of the recent rainfall along with experiencing a "King Tide", tidal waters are expected to be higher than is typical.

For those living in areas that are prone to flooding in general, should expect to see a higher level over the course of the next few days.

For those travelling in low lying areas and near the river and its tributaries, expect to see the waters encroaching into roadways more than usual.

Jacksonville has sustained only limited power outages from Hurricane Milton. As of 11 a.m., fewer than 500 customers are without power.

Milton retains hurricane status in the latest National Hurricane Center report, speeding away from Florida to the east. Here's the latest on the system.

Center position : 29.1 N, 78.5 W, 135 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral

Maximum sustained winds: 80 mph

Movement : ENE 20 mph

Minimum central pressure: 983 mb

Hurricane Milton touched down Wednesday night near Siesta Key in Sarasota County as a Category 3 storm. While Duval County experienced some power outages from high winds, Jacksonville International Airport officials say the airport is open and operational with some cancellations.

Travelers, however, should check the status of their flights with their air carriers, the airport cautions.

As of 10 a.m., nine flights scheduled to depart JAX on Thursday were canceled, according to the airport's website . Another five incoming flights were canceled, and there were eight combined delays. Here's the latest information . --Alexandria Mansfield

Nassau County Emergency Management officials are reminding or advising residents an evacuation order remains in effect Thursday due to Hurricane Milton . It was initially ordered for 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. St. Johns County also ordered evacuations ahead of the hurricane. Jacksonville was largely spared from its wrath.

Here is their message:

The National Weather Service has issued an updated forecast for Nassau County, with increased storm surge projections. The previous maximum forecast predicted a storm surge of approximately 3 feet 7 inches. The new forecast has increased the projection to around 5 feet 1 inch. Part of this surge will coincide with high tide, which is expected at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.

This revised forecast raises concerns for several areas in both Zone A and Zone D.

The projected storm surge may cause water intrusion into homes during high tide in the following locations:

Zone A: Egan’s Creek area, Crane Island (all areas), Long Point (all areas), 6th Street and Calhoun Street area, and River Crossing Way (north of Bonnieview Road)

Zone D: Piney Island (all areas), Marsh Lakes (all areas), Holly Point (all areas), Brady Point (all areas), Oyster Bay area, and River Marsh Bend (all areas). --Scott Butler

Hurricane Milton made landfall at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's west coast, cutting a swath across Central Florida and hammering the state with high winds, heavy rains and life-threatening storm surge before exiting the Sunshine State Thursday morning.

The Category 3 hurricane roared ashore near Siesta Key in Sarasota County, bringing 120 mph winds that pushed water in parts of Sarasota's downtown and surrounding areas, before its push across the state.

Here's a look at some of the damage across the state. --Gary Mills

More good news for Jacksonville residents on the power front. As of 9:45 a.m., JEA reports 736 customers without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. The most widespread outages are in the Arlington area.

The destructive winds of Hurricane Milton damaged the roof of St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field, the home stadium of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays . Officials had transformed the baseball stadium into a base camp for emergency responders and set up rows of green cots.

Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the stadium would serve as a 10,000-person base camp for debris cleanup operations and first responders. Footage from local television stations and photos shared on social media showed part of the stadium’s roof torn off amid high winds. --Thao Nguyen

Flash floods, torrential rain, tropical tornadoes : All examples of the wrath of Hurricane Milton.

And that was hours before landfall.

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key , Florida, as a powerful Category 3 hurricane with estimated wind speeds of 120 mph. The storm had battered the West Coast of Florida with howling winds, pounding rain and storm surge.

Here's a roundup of Hurricane Milton damage in Florida, city by city, through early Thursday. Check back for updates to this story.

The latest on school closures for Jacksonville and neighboring communities:

Duval County Public Schools will be closed through Friday. All school activities, including athletics and after-school programs, are canceled for those days.

St. Johns public schools will be closed through Friday. All extracurricular activities, athletic events and extended day programs are canceled Wednesday through Friday. Also, extracurricular activities and athletic events scheduled into the weekend are also canceled.

Also in St. Johns County, the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind in St. Augustine will close through Thursday.

Baker County, Clay County, Nassau County and Putnam County public schools will remain closed Thursday.

Hurricane Milton stomped across Florida with tornadoes, storm surge and heavy rain after making landfall near Siesta Key Wednesday evening. It made its way across the state before moving into the Atlantic Thursday morning.

The storm left millions without power and many without homes.

Several fatalities were reported , including four in St. Lucie County, during the wave of tropical tornadoes that swept across the southern part of the state Thursday afternoon before Milton even made landfall.

Milton hit Florida as a Category 3 storm with 120-mph sustained winds but quickly began weakening as it made its way inland. - -Cheryl McCloud and C.A. Bridges

Some good news for Jacksonville residents: The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is returning to its usual routine for most systems, effective at 9 a.m. Thursday. JTA announced the restoration of service this morning.

The resumption of operations applies to fixed-route and First Coast Flyer buses, Connexion and Paratransit services, ReadiRide, Express Select and Clay Flex.

Not yet in operation, however, are the Skyway and the St. Johns River Ferry. JTA plans for them to return Friday as long as conditions are safe.

With much of Northeast Florida still under Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings , prompting the closures of area schools and city government offices, another city service will be suspended Thursday because of Milton: all garbage, recycling and yard waste collection across Jacksonville.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s office made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon update on the city’s storm preparations. Here’s what you should know about trash, recycling and debris pick-up during and after the storm, according to the mayor’s office.

Thursday: All garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will be suspended. The Trail Ridge Landfill, too, will be closed. Waste and recycling collection normally scheduled for Thursday will be picked up on Saturday.

All garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will be suspended. The Trail Ridge Landfill, too, will be closed. Waste and recycling collection normally scheduled for Thursday will be picked up on Saturday. Friday: Garbage and recycling collection will be picked up as scheduled.

What about storm-related debris collection?

On Friday, the city said it will resume and continue yard waste and debris collection until all storm-related debris is removed. --Scott Butler

Many Jacksonville-area restaurants will be closed Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" for the safety of customers and employees as Hurricane Milton passes over Northeast Florida.

Restaurant owners announcing the planned closures on social media Wednesday said they expect to reopen Friday but that will depend on the weather if they have electricity, and barring flooding. Here's a list . --Teresa Stepzinski and Tom Szaroleta

St. Johns County emergency management officials urged residents to conserve water, including limiting showers and toilet flushes , to preserve the wastewater system under the strain of Hurricane Milton.

In a message posted to social media, the department said, "St. Johns County needs your help in the next 48 hours to protect our wastewater system and prevent sewer overflows. Please conserve water by avoiding washing laundry, limiting showers, and flushing toilets only when necessary until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11." --Clayton Freeman

St. Johns County, which recorded significant flooding from Hurricane Milton with more than 7 inches of rain in some locations, issued warnings about travel Thursday.

In a statement posted to its social media channels, the emergency management agency said: "Following Hurricane Milton, St. Johns County urges the public to stay off the roads as crews conduct damage assessments. Residents should refrain from non-emergency travel until assessments are complete. Flooding, debris, or downed power lines may block many roads."

Down-state evacuees fleeing Hurricane Milton are not only filling up hotels rooms in Jacksonville. They're also finding shelter at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center for hundreds of horses and even a few goats and miniature Highland cows.

The equestrian center opens its stable doors during storms on a regular basis, but the number of horses this week is the most in years.

People hitting the road with their horses in trailers have come from as far away as Tampa and Fort Lauderdale and Bradenton, beyond the usual range of Northeast Florida and Ocala and parts of Georgia. Even, in one case, from a certain Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. - -David Bauerlein

City of Jacksonville government offices and facilities, including libraries, will close through Friday.

All City of Jacksonville Community and Senior Centers are closed starting Wednesday, except for the Legends Center which is being used as a shelter.

Jacksonville's Huguenot Memorial Park and Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will close through Friday, with a plans to reopen Saturday.

The Duval County Tax Collector’s Office will remain closed through Friday.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections offices will remain closed through Friday.

Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach city offices are closed Wednesday and Thursday. Jacksonville Beach city offices closed at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday.

Baldwin city offices will close Thursday.

St. Johns River Water Management District offices closed Wednesday and remain closed until building safety assessments are complete. All district-managed lands, including campgrounds and navigational locks, closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday and stay closed until further notice.

The business offices of the City of Palatka, the Palatka Police and Fire Departments and the Palatka Gas Authority closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

All Florida Department of Health in Clay County offices will remain closed Thursday, with possible reopening on Friday.

All Florida Department of Health in Duval County offices will close through Friday. The department's Preventing Health Scares Health Fair scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

All St. Johns County government offices will remain closed Thursday, including the Board of County Commissioners, Supervisor of Elections’ Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office and the Tax Collector’s Office.

The St. Johns County Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller’s Offic e will close through Friday.

All City of St. Augustine government offices remain closed Thursday.

All City of St. Augustine Beach government offices will remain closed Thursday.

All St. Johns County libraries, bookmobiles and book drops closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through Thursday. Due dates will be extended and fines will not be incurred until Monday.

All St. Johns County community centers will remain closed Thursday, as will the county's Solomon Calhoun Pool .

The Hastings Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Walk scheduled for Saturday will be held Oct. 26.

The St. Johns County Pier will close at least through Thursday. The pier will reopen once inspected. The pier gift shop will close through Thursday.

The St. Johns Golf Club will close through Thursday and will reopen after inspections.

St .Johns County beach driving closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until conditions allow.

All permitted and non-permitted events at St. Johns County parks and athletic fields Wednesday and Thursday will be canceled. Parks and fields will reopen after inspections. See more information on other closures here. --Beth Reese Cravey

As we start the task of cleaning up our yards and landscapes from the wind and rain of Debbie, Helene and Milton, we also need to check out our trees to see if there is any damage that needs to be addressed. There may be broken branches, uplifted roots or even cracks that could cause problems later if not taken care of.

Providing proper care and performing tree restoration ensures that our trees not only survive this storm but get ready for storms to come.

First, a little about performing tree restoration. If you need to use a saw on a ladder or use ropes to direct the fall of cut branches, you should probably enlist the help of a tree professional. Tree care professionals have the equipment, expertise, and insurance to handle these duties. Here's what you need to know about the process. --Larry Figart

Hurricane Milton shoved waves of water into historic St. Augustine and brought major flooding to parts of St. Johns County from Flagler Estates to Hastings while knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and business across Northeast Florida.

The closer people live in Northeast Florida to where Hurricane Milton cut a destructive path across the middle of the state, the greater the damage.

The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that flash flooding remains a risk in St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Marion counties. Communities that face the highest impact from gusting winds are those along the coast and the St. Johns River basin, according to alerts from the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville. See more details here . --David Bauerlein

As Hurricane Milton churned toward landfall near Siesta Key Wednesday, a drone company had vessels in the roiling Gulf of Mexico to intercept it, collecting data and video from the mammoth storm’s approach.

More drone boats will pick up the trail when Milton enters the Atlantic sometime Thursday, headed toward Bermuda, said Jenn Virskus, marketing director for Saildrone, Inc. , the vessels’ owner. The California company deployed two of its drones from Fort George Island Marina in Jacksonville in 2021.

Here's a closer look at how this company is capturing the scenes of chaos at sea. --Steve Patterson

For the second time in two weeks , JEA linemen will be living out of their suitcases while putting in 16-hour shifts after a major storm hurtles through the Jacksonville area.

It's what linemen have come to expect this time of year during hurricane season when they work long hours together while guarding against mistakes in a job where even small errors can have dangerous consequences.

"This time of year, we spend more time with the guys here at work than we do with our families at home," said Butch Hartman, who has been a JEA lineman for 15 years.

That's literally the case during storm responses such as for Hurricane Helene and now for Hurricane Milton . Here's what it will mean for these workers. --David Bauerlein

To Jacksonville's south, power outages are much more widespread. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, FPL is reporting more than a third of its customers in Putnam County are without power due to Milton, and the percentage is nearly as high in St. Johns County.

Baker County: 80

Bradford County: 20

Columbia County: 150

Nassau County: 270

Putnam County: 7,260

St. Johns County: 38,250

As of 8:30 a.m., JEA reports 2,135 customers in the Jacksonville area are without power. That's a significantly lower outage total than in Hurricane Helene, when more than 100,000 customers were left in the dark two weeks ago.

Here's what you need to know about JEA's power restoration efforts. --Gary Mills and David Bauerlein

The National Hurricane Center continues to classify Milton as a hurricane, with sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm is rapidly moving away from Florida, but strong winds are expected to persist through much of Thursday on the hurricane's back side.

Center location: 28.9 N, 79.5 W, 75 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral

Maximum sustained winds: 85 mph

Movement: ENE 16 mph

Minimum central pressure: 980 mb

