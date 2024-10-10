Opinion: I help the homeless with addiction. Marijuana has clear negative health effects.

I have served in addiction medicine with the homeless for over 30 years. Contrary to what you may hear from some big law firms, legalizing marijuana in Florida (or elsewhere for that matter) is not a good thing.

I fully believe it is a gateway drug with significant negative effects on one’s mental and physical health.

Below are just a few of the concerns being cited in medical literature that prove to me why this drug should not be legalized.

Daily cannabis use over several years may increase the risk of head and neck cancers up to five times, according to new research that analyzed over 4 million medical records.

The study, published Aug. 8 in the Journal of the American Medical Association-Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, shows that people with cannabis-related disorders have a higher risk of oral, oropharyngeal and laryngeal cancers compared to those without such disorders.

Individuals who visited the ER for substance-induced psychosis had a 160% greater risk of developing a schizophrenia spectrum disorder compared with those in the general population, according to a large retrospective-cohort study based in Ontario, Canada.

Three years later, 18.5% of those with substance-induced psychosis were diagnosed with a schizophrenia spectrum disorder. Cannabis-induced psychosis brought the greatest risk, especially for the male sex in younger versus older individuals.

It's becoming clear that the adolescent brain is particularly vulnerable to cannabis . This puts teens at risk for impaired brain development, mental health issues (including psychosis) and cannabis use disorder.

The legalization of marijuana in a growing number of U.S. states may also exacerbate the problem of toxic metal exposure . A 2023 study found that cannabis users had significantly higher levels of lead and cadmium in their blood and urine than did nonusers. These elevated levels are associated with impaired cognitive function and cognitive decline.

Teenagers who use cannabis recreationally are 2 to 3 times more likely to have depression and suicidal thoughts than those who don't use it.

Marijuana may lead to a lung disease called pulmonary arterial hypertension. Smoking cannabis can harm lung tissues and cause scarring and damage to small blood vessels.

Cannabis, like alcohol, negatively affects several skills required for safe driving.

Cannabis can make the heart beat faster and can raise blood pressure immediately after use. It could also increase risk of stroke, heart disease and other vascular diseases.

These are just some of the reasons to vote NO on Amendment 3 .

Karen McCarthy, M.D., volunteer medical director, City Rescue Mission Clinic, Jacksonville

