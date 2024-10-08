Still going at 90: Pioneering Jacksonville triathlete Dottie Dorion's life is now a film

Dottie Dorion was in her 40s living in Jacksonville's Deerwood community when she, a once-avid tennis player, tired of the sport and all its social obligations. She was looking for a new challenge, another way to test herself — a hankering that's dominated her life, even now, at 90 years old.

She found what she was looking for when her son Mark, who was running track in high school, suggested she run with him around a nearby lake. She gave it a try, but it was brutal. She found herself doubled over, trying to catch her breath, every few hundred yards. But she vowed that a year from then, she would run a marathon.

So she kept going. And at a time when few women ran for exercise or pleasure, Dottie Dorion laced up some men's running shoes (she couldn't find any made for women) and began running the peaceful, winding streets near her home.

Most of the time, she tried to run at night, so fewer people would see her. Even so, she knew she was considered odd. What was she, a middle-aged mother already, doing, out there running?

For the heck of it, she tried a local fun run and finished last, even behind the children who were competing.

But she kept going. She completed a marathon, the first of many. So that challenge was met, but after a while there was another one in her sights: a relatively new thing called a triathlon.

She did fine on the running part of her first go. She had logged many miles by foot on those winding Deerwood lanes. For the cycling portion of the race, she used a bike with just three speeds, but they turned out to be sufficient. The swimming part was rougher. She dog-paddled and side-stroked to get through it, but resolved: I will learn to really swim.

She did, taking lessons, becoming an expert and eventually a competitive swimmer. And she kept going.

In 1985, at 51 years old, she competed in her first Ironman triathlon in Hawaii — a 2.4-mile open water swim, 112 miles by bike and a full 26.2-mile marathon run. She had found another challenge, to be sure, but she also found camaraderie in a small, like-minded group of women competitors already well into middle age.

She eventually raced in three Hawaii Ironman competitions, as well as another in Florida and more than 250 other assorted competitions, from age 46 to 71.

Then she kept going. At 81, she set the indoor rowing machine world record for her age group. Someone has since broken it. So Dorion is now training, at 90, to set another rowing record.

She was going to do a 5K race recently, but it was rained out. But there will be more opportunities, she figures. Oh, and she'd like to take part in some sort of athletic event with her three grandchildren.

Star of a documentary

Dorion's remarkable athletic life is told in a documentary called "Beyond Triathlon," which features her and fellow athlete Celeste Callahan of Denver, each of them pioneering competitors who in midlife decided they would devote themselves to grueling endurance races.

It debuts at the University of North Florida's Lazzara Performance Hall on Oct. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m., presented by the Jacksonville Film Festival. It then goes on to the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Nov. 10 . More information on the local event can be found at give.unf.edu/beyondtriathlon .

The documentary shares the same title as "a dual memoir" about Dorion and Callahan, written with Jane E. Hunt and published in 2021.

Each work shows how remarkable it was that both women, who were each leading comfortable lives, with children and husbands, decided to continually test their athletic limits for decades.

In the film, Dorion explains some of her motivation, saying that in her earlier years she was always thinking about how she could please others. Intense athletic competition, though, added another element to her life.

"After the first Ironman, I was doing this for myself," she said on camera. "I wanted to prove to myself that you could do this."

'Double Trouble'

Dorion said people used to call her obsessed, and she wouldn't disagree.

"In some way, you have to be a little obsessed," she said, matter-of-factly, during an interview at her home. The interview was set for 11 a.m., but Dorion — who has never been one for lollygagging — had not wasted any of the day so far.

"My motto is always 'Use it or lose it,'" she said. "I was on the bike this morning for 45 minutes, and I just got back from yoga."

As a child on Long Island, N.Y., and during summers at her grandparents' farm in Vermont, she was active and adventurous, often out in the woods or on playing fields with her twin brother, Richard Simpson (he died just a year and a half ago).

They had been born prematurely, each weighing just a couple of pounds. But they prospered, and as they grew, they were so active that people nicknamed them "Double Trouble."

Dorion smiled, remembering, "We had all day to get in trouble."

She kept up with her brother, no problem, but as she got older, she found that boys were encouraged to do a lot more than girls, that girls were steered away from certain athletic pursuits and certain careers.

Dorion followed one of the few professions readily available to women at the time and became a registered nurse (she later got a master's in special education while raising her children).

She met her husband George Dorion , a Yale graduate student, on a blind date, and they married in 1957 after she graduated from Columbia University's nursing program. In 1971 they moved from Puerto Rico to Jacksonville, where her chemist husband was helping to set up a research and development lab at a new bottling plant for Bacardi Rum, the company founded in 1862 by his great-grandfather.

"We started with four people and a trailer in the woods in Oceanway. Now we have almost 400 people working there," Dorion said.

George was an athlete too, and in the late 1970s, the Dorions got involved in expanding the Jacksonville Track Club, where they helped organize the first River Run in 1978 — a Jacksonville institution since then.

He died in 2021, two days before his 92nd birthday. His wife recalls his last words: "He died in my arms, said 'I love you. Until we meet again.'"

They had been married 63 years. George Dorion was in hospice care, a cause Dottie has long championed as an advocate for and a co-founder of Community Hospice & Palliative Care — at a time when hospice was a foreign concept to most people in America.

She has been involved in numerous causes beyond hospice. She is co-founder of Volunteers in Medicine , a clinic that provides free health care to uninsured working adults and their families. And she's supported sports programs at the University of North Florida, particularly for women athletes; she's set up endowed scholarships there, and there's a fitness center on campus named after her.

Pioneering women athletes

Chuck Malkus, who made the film "Beyond Triathlon" with Brian Bayerl, said he was drawn to the project because of the remarkable achievements of the women at the center of it — and the example they set for others who followed.

"Dottie and Celeste were pioneering women who helped bring the words gender quality to sports," Malkus said. "In their early years, they overcame a lot, and they were resilient. So it's a story about perseverance and community. They formed this community, which remains strong to this day."

Mark Woods: Forty years after Olympic first, women have honor of finishing last in Paris

The film also includes interviews with Nancy Hogshead, a Jacksonville Olympic legend , and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, who in 2008 launched a marathon to raise money for breast cancer research and support.

Callahan plans to come to Jacksonville for the film and to catch up with her friend Dorion. She too was in middle age, living a fairly conventional life, when she took up endurance athletics, including the Ironman. Like Dorion, she wanted to take on challenges to push herself.

"You had women who were reared to be housewives or less than their best selves, because that's the way society was," Callahan said in a phone interview.

But that wasn't for her and the other women competitors she met along the way. "This idea of helplessness as a lifestyle wasn't very beguiling to me," she said. "I realized I could do whatever I put my mind to."

Callahan said Dorion has huge reserves of energy and an intense desire to do good. "She happens to be one of these people who do the right thing," she said. "She finds things that need to be done and she does them. If we need to build a hospice, she does it. If we need to get bikes to South Africa, she does it. She never ever said, 'This can't be done.' I learned that too."

'You are an Ironman'

Dorion — who was chosen to be an Olympic torchbearer as it came through Jacksonville as part of the 1996 Games in Atlanta — can readily recall the obstacles that faced her in the Ironman races in Hawaii.

The heat rising from the black lava fields. The flat tires. The headwinds while bicycling. The choppy open-water swim. The cheering crowds. Even vomiting on the massage table after finishing and spending the night at the hospital hooked up to an I.V line.

She trained for the Ironman while raising four children, shopping, making dinner and working at a sports medicine clinic for children. It was sometimes hard to find people to train with, so she'd often go on 100-mile bike rides by herself — sometimes doing lap after lap through the quiet Deerwood streets.

She was looking for a challenge, a sense of accomplishment, she said. To be able to get things done — at home, at work, while training — she broke her life into segments. "Workable segments," she calls them, one thing after the other, until they were all done.

It was worth it all, Dorion says. "To cross the finish line at the Hawaii Ironman, the feeling of elation — to think, you've actually done it, you're finished. You never forget that feeling."

And she remembers how the race director placed a lei around her neck and told her at the finish line: "You are an Ironman."

Those words, she said, still make her tear up, just a little, all these years later.

