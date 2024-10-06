Open in App
    • The Florida Times-Union

    Jacksonville Jaguars throwback jerseys: A look at the different jerseys through the years

    By Juston Lewis, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keqLn_0vwFMQjZ00

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking it back.

    The team is dusting off their 90's inspired Prowler Throwback jerseys on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

    The weekend will also serve as Legends Weekend, where the team will honor players from the past during the game and officially enshrine Tom Coughlin into their Ring of Honor .

    Jags will unveil throwback uniforms: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Colts game day fan guide

    The Jaguars have been through four eras of jerseys since the team's inception in 1995. We take a look back at some of those jerseys over the years.

    2018-2024: The Current Era

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPik1_0vwFMQjZ00

    Highlighted by Trevor Lawrence and company, the Jaguars' current uniform situation is that of simplicity. With black, teal and white jerseys, the team has a slick look each week.

    2013-2017: The Bold Era

    Highlighted by the AFC Championship run in 2017, the Jaguars wore these jerseys during an era of resilience. The black jersey with teal exerts was capped off with a big patch on the front of the jersey that read "JAGS" on it.

    2009-2012: The Transitional Years

    The end of the early stage of Jaguars football, the team transitioned to the next era of their lineage.

    1995-2008: The Original

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSbZb_0vwFMQjZ00

    The OG look of the Jaguars is one long championed for by fans of the team. The throwbacks that the Jaguars are wearing on Sunday draw direct inspiration from this era of the club.

    Players like Tony Boselli, Mark Brunell, Fred Taylor and more highlight the golden years of Jaguars football.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Jaguars throwback jerseys: A look at the different jerseys through the years

