    • The Florida Times-Union

    Jacksonville Jaguars unveil 'Pride of Jaguars' jackets to commemorate Tom Coughlin's entry

    By Garry Smits, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    The Pro Football Hall of Fame presents its inductees each year with a gold jacket to symbolize their elite status.

    Of course, the most famous jacket in sports is the green sports coat presented to the winner of The Masters Tournament.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EpUY_0vwFJPt300

    Other golf tournaments give jackets to the winner, such as Tartan designs to the winners of the PGA Tour events in Hilton Head, S.C., and Fort Worth, Texas.

    There's also the red cardigan sweater that the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando receives.

    There's a new jacket in town — more specifically, in Duval.

    Tom Coughlin, other Pride members will dress to impress

    When former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin is inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars during halftime ceremonies on Sunday at EverBank Stadium when the Jags are playing the Indianapolis Colts, he will don the Jaguars Pride teal jacket, designed by the Charlotte-based design house, Evolution of Style, with Jonathan Mustich as the designer.

    Other Pride members also will receive jackets: the team's first owner Wayne Weaver and his wife Delores Barr Weaver, Tony Boselli, Mark Brunell, Fred Taylor and Jimmy Smith.

    𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 🐆🎟️: bit.ly/3Y58Jp2#INDvsJAX: Sunday at 1 PM on CBS

    Posted by Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, October 4, 2024

    For Boselli, it means another prized piece of his wardrobe. He has the gold jacket for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

    More than meets the eye to Jaguars Pride jackets

    The jackets are Italian merino wool and are embroidered with the new Pride of the Jaguars logo on the breast pocket and “DUUUVAL” in the interior collar. The Jaguars pattern is also under the interior collar.

    But there's more on the inside. Each jacket has a gold and white satin lining that have a print overlay featuring a photo collage of their Jaguars career.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPE9t_0vwFJPt300

    Makes one wonder if they'd be tempted to wear the jackets inside-out.

    If you're hoping to score one for yourself, you'll have to make it into the Pride of the Jaguars. These jackets won't be selling at retail for the general public.

    According to the Jaguars' FaceBook post, the goal was to design a jacket "unique to our franchise and city."

    Looks like they scored a touchdown.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Jaguars unveil 'Pride of Jaguars' jackets to commemorate Tom Coughlin's entry

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy