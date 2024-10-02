New restaurant planned for former downtown Burrito Gallery gains city incentives package

'Laissez les bons temps rouler!' An upscale restaurant focused on Creole and Southern cuisine is moving ahead toward its goal of becoming a downtown dining destination.

The Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) board recently approved a $173,055 incentive package for Dorothy’s Downtown set to replace the original Burrito Gallery , which closed abruptly in February after 18 years in business.

The incentives are a forgivable $167,380 Food and Beverage Retail Enhancement Program loan, and a $5,675 Sidewalk Enhancement grant, according to DIA documents detailing the restaurant project.

Dorothy's will neighbor Indochine , a Thai restaurant that opened in 2010 on the second floor of the historic 114-year-old building.

It is the second elevated restaurant concept in Jacksonville from partners Felicia D. Luke, Jorge Gonzalez, James Broy and Sharon Ashley McCaskey of The Hidden District LLC based in Jacksonville. The four launched The District SPR , at 2026 Walnut St. in historic Springfield, in September 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorothy's expects to open the first week of December if not sooner, Luke and Gonzalez previously told the Times-Union.

The restaurant is detailed in documents submitted by The Hidden District LLC as well as a DIA staff report submitted to the board in preparation for the Sept. 18 vote on the incentive package.

Dorothy's plans to offer lunch and dinner daily as well as brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Luke previously told the Times-Union that they're focusing on Creole and Southern dishes, she said, because "there is nothing in Jacksonville that's really upscale like what we are doing."

What to look for on the Dorothy's Downtown menu

Executive Chef Marvin Barnes, a New Orleans native who has led The District SPR kitchen since that restaurant opened in 2020, also developed the menu for Dorothy's Downtown, which is named in honor of his grandmother.

Barnes has 39 years of culinary experience. He earned his first culinary degree while serving 11 years in the military, and his second in San Diego. Locally, he previously worked at The Fox Restaurant , the former River City Brewing Company and the former University Club of Jacksonville .

Under Barnes' oversite, Dorothy's will feature inspired versions of Creole and Southern favorites, including several menu items inspired by family recipes, and some already proven to be customer favorites at The District SPR.

"Everything is going to be fresh, not frozen, with recipes made from scratch," Gonzalez previously told the Times-Union. He also noted although "it will be on the higher end regarding price points," the restaurant "won't be super-stuffy" fine dining.

The dinner menu included in the DIA documents lists:

Beignets ($10): With cocoa powdered sugar and espresso dipping sauce

Dorothy's BBQ Shrimp & Grits ($25): With Cajun gravy and smoked gouda

Fried Chicken & Gumbo ($28): With andouille sausage and yellow rice

Vegan Sausage Etoufee ($18): With mushrooms and wild rice

Rack of Elk ($48): With Shishito peppers and caramelized onion puree

Ribeye ($45): 14-ounce ribeye with chimichurri demi glaze and Yukon Gold potatoes

Double-Cut Pork Chop ($42): With mango chutney and garlic spinach

Lamb Chops ($34): With mint chimichurri, asparagus and parmesan cheese

Dorothy's potential brunch menu lists:

Creole Gumbo ($12): Chicken and sausage gumbo with yellow rice

Crab Beignets ($16): With a creamy horseradish sauce and Cajun remoulade

Steak and Eggs ($38) Steak with chimichurri, demi glaze and frites

Breakfast Risotto ($20): Poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce, bacon gremolata and parmesan cheese

Chicken & Waffles ($22): Chicken with a Sugar Pearl Belgium Waffle, bourbon caramel and walnuts

Blackened Wild Salmon ($28): A 6-ounce salmon filet served with smoked gouda grits

The restaurant will have a full bar with craft cocktails, beer and wine.

Dorothy's Downton plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant will have 2,877 square feet of interior space plus 2,420 square feet of covered patio space at the rear of the building. There also is a small patio out front facing Adams Street.

Planned interior design updates include tile, chandeliers, wall coverings and a mural. The patio area will be overhauled with new tile, wrought iron paneling, and a fixed, cantilevered canopy. In addition, plumbing, wiring and HVAC updates are planned, according to the DIA staff report.

Teresa Stepzinski is the dining reporter for the Times-Union.

