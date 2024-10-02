Things to do in Jacksonville this weekend: Nicki Minaj, Pride fest and more

The Jaguars play a home game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, but the way things are going this season , fans aren't necessarily setting aside the whole afternoon to watch. So here's some fun stuff you can do in the Jacksonville area and, unless you are a huge caber-tossing fan, still have time to watch the game. A weekend of live music and festivals, topped by a big victory, sounds just about right, doesn't it?

Black Crowes

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $49.50-$149.50.

The Georgia rockers were supposed to spend the fall touring Europe with Aerosmith, then return to play this show in February. But Aerosmith retired, so the Crowes are coming early, Info: theamp.com

Nicki Minaj

9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. $56.41-$825.

Minaj will be on the final leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when she rolls into Jacksonville , so she should be at her best. DJ Skillibeng and rappers Tyga and BIA open the show. Info: jaxevents.com

River City Pride Festival and Cabaret

Noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Riverside Park

Jacksonville's largest Pride event includes live music, vendors and nationally known drag performers. There will be a festival marketplace from noon-6 p.m. and entertainment from 1-8 p.m., including a cabaret show. Info: jaxrcpride.org

Brew and Barbecue

5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at James Weldon Johnson Park

Here’s something you don’t often see at a barbecue festival — a vegan food truck among the crowd. There’s also live music from the Souls of Joy and the Parker Urban Band. Info: jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org

Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Clay County Fairgrounds, Green Cove Springs

Clay County holds a big Scottish Games festival every spring, so it seems as logical a choice as any for the world championships in caber tossing, weight throwing, hammer tossing and other events that you can do in a kilt. For those not participating, there's also live music and craft spirits. Info: 2024mwc.com

