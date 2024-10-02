Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    Things to do in Jacksonville this weekend: Nicki Minaj, Pride fest and more

    By Tom Szaroleta, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    The Jaguars play a home game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, but the way things are going this season , fans aren't necessarily setting aside the whole afternoon to watch. So here's some fun stuff you can do in the Jacksonville area and, unless you are a huge caber-tossing fan, still have time to watch the game. A weekend of live music and festivals, topped by a big victory, sounds just about right, doesn't it?

    Black Crowes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQIFW_0vrH9YVi00

    7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $49.50-$149.50.

    The Georgia rockers were supposed to spend the fall touring Europe with Aerosmith, then return to play this show in February. But Aerosmith retired, so the Crowes are coming early, Info: theamp.com

    Fall fun: Crop mazes, haunted houses and other autumn-themed things to do in Jacksonville

    Pink Friday: What to know about upcoming Nicki Minaj concert

    Nicki Minaj

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gPwf_0vrH9YVi00

    9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. $56.41-$825.

    Minaj will be on the final leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when she rolls into Jacksonville , so she should be at her best. DJ Skillibeng and rappers Tyga and BIA open the show. Info: jaxevents.com

    River City Pride Festival and Cabaret

    Noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Riverside Park

    Jacksonville's largest Pride event includes live music, vendors and nationally known drag performers. There will be a festival marketplace from noon-6 p.m. and entertainment from 1-8 p.m., including a cabaret show. Info: jaxrcpride.org

    Brew and Barbecue

    5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at James Weldon Johnson Park

    Here’s something you don’t often see at a barbecue festival — a vegan food truck among the crowd. There’s also live music from the Souls of Joy and the Parker Urban Band. Info: jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org

    Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship

    9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Clay County Fairgrounds, Green Cove Springs

    Clay County holds a big Scottish Games festival every spring, so it seems as logical a choice as any for the world championships in caber tossing, weight throwing, hammer tossing and other events that you can do in a kilt. For those not participating, there's also live music and craft spirits. Info: 2024mwc.com

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Things to do in Jacksonville this weekend: Nicki Minaj, Pride fest and more

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The life of an NFL cheerleader: Behind the scenes with Jacksonville's Roar of the Jaguars
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Ranking all NFL stadiums from 1 to 30: How well do the 3 in Florida stand up?
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    How rich is Shad Khan? Jaguars owner gets $1.1 billion bump in net worth, Forbes says
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is amped up to play Sunday, quiet and reserved no more
    The Florida Times-Union11 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Pete Rose, Dikembe Mutombo died on same day, left vastly different legacies | Gene Frenette
    The Florida Times-Union22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jaguars owner Shad Khan brings extravagant business game to London on superyacht Kismet
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, odds, injury report, key matchup
    The Florida Times-Union11 hours ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Tom Coughlin going into Pro Football HOF should follow Pride of Jaguars entry | Gene Frenette
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy