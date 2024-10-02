Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    WNBA in Jacksonville? Former league exec explores bid for Jacksonville team, report says

    By Gary T. Mills, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vNVq_0vrH9SDM00

    Basketball fans are flocking to the WNBA , packing arenas and setting viewership records this year following the additions of two of the sport’s brightest new stars, Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese.

    The soaring popularity of the 12-team league is set to grow as the league expands to San Francisco in 2025 and Portland, Ore., and Toronto in 2026 and another market by 2028, when the WNBA plans to have 16 teams.

    Could Jacksonville be in the mix to compete for that 16 th market?

    According to a recent report by Sports Business Journal , former WNBA president and Jacksonville Beach resident Donna Orender wants to bring the women’s professional basketball league to Jacksonville and is part of an investment group exploring that opportunity.

    "I definitely have an active interest in pursuing a team," Orender told the national weekly sports industry trade magazine. "I would love it. Knowing markets the way I do — I've traveled all around the country trying to sell teams, move teams, etc. — I think Jacksonville, Fla. measures up as well, if not better than most.”

    Orender and her group have yet to submit a bid to become an expansion franchise. And other Florida cities, too, are expected to compete for the franchise.

    But she thinks Jacksonville — which she says was the 10 th -largest WNBA viewing market when she was the league’s president from 2005-2010 — would make a great candidate.

    "What do you want in a city? Obviously, there's so many different variables,” she told Sports Business Journal. “You want a great ownership group, committed investment dollars for the long run. You want a fantastic arena with a great arena deal that allows your team to be successful. You want a great fan base. Jacksonville ... is a city that will stand up and be counted for the teams that they believe in."

    Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 'right size' for WNBA franchise

    And VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena would make an ideal home for a Jacksonville team, Orender said.

    "It's a major league arena, it's the right size. You can fill it," she told the magazine.

    With a basketball seating configuration of 14,091 seats, the arena is a tested basketball venue, having hosted early-round games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament four times, in 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2019.

    By comparison, Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home to the Indiana Fever, seats 17,274; and Paradise, Nevada’s Michelob Ultra Arena, home to the Las Vegas Aces, seats 12,000.

    This year, WNBA game attendance reached its highest level in 22 years, up almost 50% from just a year ago, CNBC reported . And the league’s games attracted an all-time record of more than 54 million unique viewers across ABC, ESPN, CBS and others, the business network reported.

    Who is Donna Orender, the former WNBA exec considering a bid to bring expansion franchise to Jacksonville?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRhWX_0vrH9SDM00

    Orender, a member of the 1975 Queens College basketball team, played in the first women’s game ever played at New York’s historic Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22, 1975, when her team took the court against Immaculata College. She was also one of the charter members of the Women's Pro Basketball League, the first for women.

    After 17 years as a senior executive with the PGA Tour, Orender served six years as president of the WNBA. She now serves as CEO of Orender Unlimited, her consulting and advisory firm based in Jacksonville Beach.

    "I think everybody understands my long-held, inborn passion for women's basketball, and, of course, the league," Orender told Sports Business Journal. "It's something that is really personal to me, and so — certainly even before the Caitlin Clark era — I have been looking at opportunities."

    What other cities are competing for WNBA expansion franchise team?

    In addition to interest from multiple Florida groups, Nashville, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Austin, Kansas City, Houston, Charlotte, Denver and Cleveland are expected to compete for the WNBA expansion franchise, which could attract bids as high as $250 million, the magazine reported.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: WNBA in Jacksonville? Former league exec explores bid for Jacksonville team, report says

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jacksonville Jaguars predictions vs Indianapolis Colts: Can Trevor Lawrence get first win?
    The Florida Times-Union21 hours ago
    Tom Coughlin cheers childhood cancer fund families on surprise Jacksonville shopping spree
    The Florida Times-Union10 hours ago
    Pete Rose, Dikembe Mutombo died on same day, left vastly different legacies | Gene Frenette
    The Florida Times-Union22 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The life of an NFL cheerleader: Behind the scenes with Jacksonville's Roar of the Jaguars
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Ranking all NFL stadiums from 1 to 30: How well do the 3 in Florida stand up?
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jaguars owner Shad Khan brings extravagant business game to London on superyacht Kismet
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, odds, injury report, key matchup
    The Florida Times-Union11 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Tom Coughlin going into Pro Football HOF should follow Pride of Jaguars entry | Gene Frenette
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    Constellation Furyk & Friends second round groups and starting times at Timuquana Country Club
    The Florida Times-Union8 hours ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Colts game day fan guide: Jags will unveil throwback uniforms
    The Florida Times-Union22 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy