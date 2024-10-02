Jacksonville will erect a historic marker where white gunman killed Black woman in 1964

The city will install a historic marker along New Kings Road where Johnnie Mae Chappell died in 1964 when a gunman in a carload of white men fired a deadly shot "not even knowing her name" solely because of her black skin color.

City Council member Nick Howland introduced the legislation securing $10,000 for the marker after hearing fellow council member Rahman Johnson talk at council meetings about what happened to Chappell.

City Council unanimously approved the bill last week.

Family of Chappell wrote the passage that will go on the marker

Howland said it's meaningful that surviving family members of Chappell wrote the narrative that will go on the marker.

"Mrs. Chappell's story is a part of our community's history — part of an ugly past — and only by telling those stories do we learn from them, and only by learning from them do we become a stronger community," Howland said. "Nothing we do here can ease the pain and suffering that the Chappell family has felt for the past 60 years, but this marker will tell the story of Mrs. Johnnie Mae Chappell."

Marker details what happened evening of March 23, 1964

Here is the inscription that will go on the marker: "This marker stands as a solemn tribute to Mrs. Johnnie Mae Chappell, whose life was tragically taken on the evening of March 23, 1964, amid a period of racial violence inJacksonville. While searching for her lost wallet at this location, Mrs. Chappell was targeted by four men in a passing vehicle. One of the men, motivated by racial hatred, fatally shot Mrs. Chappell simply because of the color of her skin. Despite the heinous nature of the crime, the case remained unsolved for several months. When it was finally prosecuted, the perpetrator was convicted of manslaughter and served only three years of a ten-year sentence.

"Mrs. Johnnie Mae Chappell was more than just a victim of violence; she was a devoted wife to Mr. Willie Chappell Sr., a dedicated mother of ten children, a hardworking domestic/midwife, and a proud resident of Jacksonville’s Pickettvilleneighborhood. This marker honors Mrs. Johnnie Mae Chappell, whose children became wards of the state, forced to grow up in a system without their mother, and whose life was cut short by a racist who, not even knowing her name, aimed his gun and pulled the trigger. May this marker preserve Mrs. Chappell’s legacy, remind us of this tragic incident in Jacksonville’s history, and inspire a future dedicated to peace, equality, and justice for allresidents of our City."

Marker will be five miles from marker for Dollar General store victims

The marker for Chappell will be the second in that part of Jacksonville set up in memory of Black people killed in racial violence.

The city recently put up a marker for three victims killed by a white Clay County resident who traveled to Jacksonville on Aug. 26, 2023, seeking to kill Black people. The gunman opened fire at a Dollar General store on Kings Road near Edward Waters University and killed Angela Carr, 52, as she sat in a car in the parking lot; Anolt Joseph "A.J." Laguerre Jr., 19, a store employee working his Saturday shift; and Jerrald Gallion, 29, a customer who walking into the store.

The shootings of Chappell and at the Dollar General store were separated by almost six decades in time but had in common that the victims were shot because of their skin color while they went about their everyday lives.

Historic marker will join state tribute to Chappell on New Kings Road

Chappell's family had tried over the years to get a city marker along the stretch of New Kings Road where she was killed.

The state Legislature named a portion of New Kings Road in her honor in 2005, resulting in a "Johnnie Mae Chappell Parkway" on the roadside.

The historic marker erected by the city will fill in the details about Chappell.

"Her sacrifice will not go in vain because when people see that marker, they will remember who she was, they will remember what happened and we will never let it happen again," Johnson said. "We will say her name, say her name, say her name: Johnnie Mae Chappell."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville will erect a historic marker where white gunman killed Black woman in 1964