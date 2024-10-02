Letters: Jacksonville's Anchor Academy serves military families. Don't close their school.

Speak up for military kids

I know the School Board is faced with hard decisions when it comes to closing schools due to low enrollment . Schools like Atlantic Beach Elementary and Fishweir have a local community of not only parents who attended those schools, but also grandparents. They can rally the neighborhood and call on business owners or civic leaders to plead the case that their school should remain open.

Anchor Academy (formerly Finegan Elementary) is just outside the gate of Naval Station Mayport and serves almost exclusively the military kids. Neither their parents nor grandparents attended the school, and chances are none of the kids will stay at Anchor for their entire elementary school journey. One of their parents is probably deployed and the other is busy working or caring for children.

They won’t have the time to come to the meetings and plead the case for Anchor Academy. The Navy can’t plead the case either.

Therefore, I am calling on everyone in Jacksonville who ever served in the military or was a dependent to call or send an email or letter to the School Board. We must be the parental backup for these kids.

Anchor is aptly named, as it is the “anchor” for so many of our Navy children. They literally walk out a designated gate to get to school. If the school closes — and I understand it is slated to close in favor of Mayport Elementary — then we will have lost an important and caring place for some of our most vulnerable children.

I know that enrollment suffers as ships ebb and flow through the base , but I hope that a plan to repurpose Anchor Academy as a K-8 might be entertained. By expanding the school, perhaps the Navy kids living in off-base housing will be able to attend.

Sometimes, it is not enough to just say “Thank you for your service.” Sometimes, you must speak up. So, call the School Board and fill in for a Navy parent who is defending our country.

Jackie Smith, Atlantic Beach

6-week abortion ban too extreme

As a critical care pediatrician and father of an obstetrician, I join with many Florida doctors who agree that the state’s near-total abortion ban goes too far. A report just released by Physicians for Human Rights shares interviews with doctors across the state who are being forced to delay critical health care for their pregnant patients because of the extreme abortion ban.

The ban provides no real exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the woman, so when patients present with trauma or pregnancy complications, doctors’ hands are often tied. Although the state recently made a weak effort to clarify these exceptions in the law, care will still be delayed to ensure doctors are following the law and won’t be jailed for saving their patients’ lives.

For example, one doctor in the report discussed how a pregnant woman at 21 weeks gestation was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer . Her oncologist said she needed an abortion to obtain chemotherapy. To ensure the doctors weren’t running afoul of the abortion ban , they had to do a legal back-and-forth, which took valuable time and delayed the patient’s chemotherapy.

My daughter recently had to perform a cesarean section in the emergency room on a woman who was bleeding out from a placental abruption at 26 weeks gestation. The mother and baby survived but this demonstrates that when critical lifesaving decisions must be made during pregnancy, there is no time to deliberate legal issues.

For women’s health and personal freedom, we must end Florida’s extreme abortion ban and we can do so by passing Amendment 4. Let’s get politicians out of our private medical decisions .

Lucian DeNicola, M.D., Jacksonville

Legalizing pot is just common sense

A Sept. 15 letter to the editor decried the upcoming vote on Amendment 3 — legalization of recreational marijuana in Florida.

The example given was that legalization in Colorado “appears to be destroying the health and social fabric" of the state. According to the writer’s single source, “the state has seen an increase in marijuana related hospitalizations, ER visits, poison control calls, DUI’s and fatal crashes where drivers tested positive for cannabinoids.”

In addition, “suicide, overdoses, domestic and street violence due to cannabis are soaring.”

This sounds very similar to the effects the drug commonly known as alcohol has had on all 50 states of our nation. How did the legalization of this work out? I won’t repeat the statistics here, but they are horrendous. Society has merely gotten used to alcohol consumption because so many people enjoy it and sellers of it reap tremendous revenues.

I have been a casual user of marijuana for 50 years. I have never experienced any of the problems mentioned above, nor have any of my many “accomplices” over all these years. I am overly tired of the restrictions I have endured most of my life by using a drug that is far less dangerous than alcohol , which is sold on most every street corner in every state.

This letter harkens back to the fear-mongering reminiscent of the 1936 movie, “Ree f er Madness.”

I would agree that two wrongs do not make a right. However, this is another example of the contradiction of the moniker “Free State of Florida” .

Please, for common sense, vote YES on Amendment 3.

Bill Mills, Jacksonville

Moral values, not hateful rhetoric

In the Sept. 10 presidential debate, former President Donald Trump stated that Haitian immigrants are eating family pets . These statements mirror the concept of blood libel , which refers to the centuries-old false allegation that Jews murder Christians and use their blood for ritual purposes.

When Trump repeats statements that undocumented immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country, " he is directly quoting Adolf Hitler and reflecting the hateful rhetoric of white supremacists .

The point of both lies is to demean a group as “the other,” who deserves expulsion or brutality. Race-baiting, bigotry and antisemitism appear to be hallmarks of Trump’s speeches, which he apparently views as a winning strategy.

According to Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel , “No human race is superior; no religious faith is inferior. All collective judgments are wrong. Only racists make them.”

Our next president will reflect America’s moral values.

Karen Adler, Jacksonville

Random thoughts on local issues

There has been a lot of discussion on flooding in Jacksonville neighborhoods lately. If some neighborhoods have been promised help in this area for a long time and have not received it, maybe some of the millions for the new fairgrounds or the stadium could be used for the citizens in need.

An outside law firm was hired at $625 per hour to assist in crafting new legislation to restore the Laura Street Trio . Why have in-house counsel?

When 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds start calling in threats to our schools , that should tell us all that our society is failing somewhere. Maybe gun control advocates should focus on those problems.

John Grassell, Orange Park

Thoughtful column on Amendment 4

In her Sept. 22 Your Turn column , author Lara Patangan pulled off a difficult feat. She wrote a solid analysis of Florida’s proposed Amendment 4, which will enshrine a constitutional right to abortion in Florida with effectively no restrictions. Her article is balanced, well-reasoned and should speak effectively both to those who lean pro-life and pro-choice.

The amendment is much more radical than where most people are on abortion, but its language is vague and could mislead well-intended voters. Well done, Ms. Patangan.

Jorge Miyares, Jacksonville

