Presidents Cup Day 3: Live scoreboard, highlights, updates from pro golf competition

The 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal is officially a back and forth affair.

On Thursday, the U.S. team won all five available points in four-ball. But the international team responded by sweeping all five matches in alternate shot to tie the four-day event, 5-5.

So what looked like the makings of a blowout just 24 hours prior turned into an great deal of intrigue as the long day o the event has arrived. Saturday features both four-ball matches and foursomes.

Sunday concludes the competition with all 24 players competing an 12 one-on-one match play events.

Presidents Cup format

The two, 12-man teams will compete in four days of competitions. Thursday is four-ball (best ball), in which five sets of two players per side square off and the best score among the four wins the hole. Friday features foursomes (alternate shot), where five sets of two players per side play the same ball. Saturday is a combination of both four-ball (four matchups) and foursomes (four matchups) and Sunday is 12 singles matches in stroke play.

The winner of each hole earns one point, while a tie on the hole does not move the score. Each match win equals a point toward the final score, and if the match remains square through 18 holes, each side is awarded a half-point.

The team that reaches 15.5 points first will win the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup. The U.S. has won the last nine Presidents Cups and 12 of the 14 matchups overall (with one tie).

President Cup teams

U.S. team

Captain: Jim Furyk . Assistant captains: Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard, Kevin Kisner and Brandt Snedeker.

Players: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schaufflele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Max Homa.

International team

Captain: Mike Weir. Assistant captains: Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas.

Players: Hideki Matsuyama, Im Sung-jae, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Jason Day, An Byeong-hun, Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith, Kim Si-woo, Mackenzie Hughes.

How to watch Presidents Cup on TV

Day 3: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 a.m.

TV: Golf Channel, 7-8 a.m.; NBC, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ( watch with free trial on fubo )

Presidents Cup live scoreboard

Here's how you can follow along with each of the four matchups today:

Live scoring

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Presidents Cup Day 3: Live scoreboard, highlights, updates from pro golf competition