Worried about citrus greening? Try the Barbados Cherry fruit tree

With the challenges to growing citrus that citrus greening presents, I have been looking for alternative low-maintenance fruit options for folks to try in their dooryard settings. I recently came across a fruit tree that was new to me but not necessarily new to Florida that piqued my interest. With our climate warming, it makes sense to look at some new options that have been grown a little further south to try.

The tree is the Barbados cherry. Its scientific name is Malpighia glabra but is also commonly called Acerola, or wild crape myrtle. I was recently introduced to this tree by an Atlantic Beach resident who has had it in her yard for a few years. I was hooked after she described it as flowering and bearing abundant fruit almost all year long with a short gap during winter.

The Barbados cherry is native to the West Indies in the Caribbean. While not a true cherry, its “cherry-like” fruit has been grown in the southern half of Florida for years. It is listed as growing in USDA Cold Hardiness Zone 9b which with the recent updates encompasses most of Duval County. I have seen references to growing it in extension publications from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas with most listing it as tolerating temperatures down to 28 degrees. So, planting it in southern exposures may be prudent.

The Barbados cherry is relatively maintenance-free. It requires a sunny spot with well-drained soil. It may require some additional irrigation during our spring droughty season but so do lots of other things. It can get up to 10-12 feet tall. However, it can be routinely pruned as a hedge or a screen. I think training it early with a few trunks like a crape myrtle or a patio ligustrum can facilitate its use as an attractive small tree.

Now let’s talk about the fruit. The pink and yellow blossoms yield lots of glossy red fruit that are between ½ to 1 inch in diameter. The fruits contain 2-3 three seeds similar to a seeded grape. The larger fruit is the sweetest with the smaller ones being a little more tart. Some of the commonly found cultivars include ‘Florida sweet’ and ‘B-17’. The Barbados cherry fruit contains a lot of vitamin C and other antioxidants. The fruit can keep for a few days but is best used fresh. Besides eating them as they ripen on the tree, Barbados cherries can be used in salads, smoothies, syrups and even prepared as a jam.

The only drawback to the Barbados cherry is that the leaves have tiny hairs that some folks find irritating. The solution for most is to wear a long-sleeved shirt when harvesting.

To wrap it up, if you are looking for a fruit tree that is low maintenance, heavy bearing, good for you, needing very little maintenance. You may want to give the Barbados cherry a try.

Larry Figart is an urban forestry extension agent with the University of Florida/IFAS.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Worried about citrus greening? Try the Barbados Cherry fruit tree