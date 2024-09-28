Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    Worried about citrus greening? Try the Barbados Cherry fruit tree

    By Larry Figart,

    2 days ago

    With the challenges to growing citrus that citrus greening presents, I have been looking for alternative low-maintenance fruit options for folks to try in their dooryard settings. I recently came across a fruit tree that was new to me but not necessarily new to Florida that piqued my interest. With our climate warming, it makes sense to look at some new options that have been grown a little further south to try.

    The tree is the Barbados cherry. Its scientific name is Malpighia glabra but is also commonly called Acerola, or wild crape myrtle. I was recently introduced to this tree by an Atlantic Beach resident who has had it in her yard for a few years. I was hooked after she described it as flowering and bearing abundant fruit almost all year long with a short gap during winter.

    The Barbados cherry is native to the West Indies in the Caribbean. While not a true cherry, its “cherry-like” fruit has been grown in the southern half of Florida for years. It is listed as growing in USDA Cold Hardiness Zone 9b which with the recent updates encompasses most of Duval County. I have seen references to growing it in extension publications from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas with most listing it as tolerating temperatures down to 28 degrees. So, planting it in southern exposures may be prudent.

    More gardening tips: Citrus greening is spreading. Here's how to identify it and lessen its effects

    The Barbados cherry is relatively maintenance-free. It requires a sunny spot with well-drained soil. It may require some additional irrigation during our spring droughty season but so do lots of other things. It can get up to 10-12 feet tall. However, it can be routinely pruned as a hedge or a screen. I think training it early with a few trunks like a crape myrtle or a patio ligustrum can facilitate its use as an attractive small tree.

    Now let’s talk about the fruit. The pink and yellow blossoms yield lots of glossy red fruit that are between ½ to 1 inch in diameter. The fruits contain 2-3 three seeds similar to a seeded grape. The larger fruit is the sweetest with the smaller ones being a little more tart. Some of the commonly found cultivars include ‘Florida sweet’ and ‘B-17’. The Barbados cherry fruit contains a lot of vitamin C and other antioxidants. The fruit can keep for a few days but is best used fresh. Besides eating them as they ripen on the tree, Barbados cherries can be used in salads, smoothies, syrups and even prepared as a jam.

    The only drawback to the Barbados cherry is that the leaves have tiny hairs that some folks find irritating. The solution for most is to wear a long-sleeved shirt when harvesting.

    To wrap it up, if you are looking for a fruit tree that is low maintenance, heavy bearing, good for you, needing very little maintenance. You may want to give the Barbados cherry a try.

    Larry Figart is an urban forestry extension agent with the University of Florida/IFAS.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Worried about citrus greening? Try the Barbados Cherry fruit tree

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Like to Touch Their Partners
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    What channel is Jaguars vs Texans on today? Time, TV, streaming info to watch Week 4 game
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Without more space, how you can elevate your garden’s appearance with more plants
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    6 Traits That Suggest You’re Part Neanderthal—According to Science
    William Saint Val8 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs: Love & Romance Blossoms in October
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy