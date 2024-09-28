Without more space, how you can elevate your garden’s appearance with more plants

There is no hard and fast rule that your garden or landscape has to remain one-dimensional in either height or interest. Sure, flat, horizontal beds of plants are easier to view and create some order and flow to your property. But, if your space is limited and not as luscious as you would like it to be, why not plant it up, literally? I am speaking of the area just above your plants and where hard structures exist without plantings. With a little imagination and the correct selection of plants, you can boost the number of living plants to multiple levels.

The number one consideration to successfully grow plants vertically is support. Besides size and lighting requirements, plants can also differ in their growth speed and overall plant weight. So, the type of structure or support needs to be comparable to the plants they hoist up. Arbors, pergolas, fences and gazebos are probably the most popular and recognizable of your choices. These prominent structures can support multiple vertical plants, including heavy ones. The next level down in sturdiness includes trellises, cages, obelisks, netting/lattices and hanging pots but the list goes on from there. To learn more about these and even more alternatives, please visit: https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/EP432 .

Another variable when selecting your support base is the material composition of the structure. Some of the most durable materials over time and wear from the outdoor elements can be compromised. It is recommended that you understand what materials are included in the support you are considering. And no worries, expense should not be a factor in your selections either. Repurposing old and discarded items can also be put into use: gutters, pallets, ladders, tires, dressers/tables, bicycles and even wheelbarrows to name a few.

Let’s now talk about the plants that work well in this elevation platform. Again the range is vast, from vegetables to vines, bloomers to houseplants, fruits to succulents, grasses to perennials and herbs to annuals.

The base of these plants can be homed in containers, boxes, alternative plastics or in the ground. Hanging containers typically host plants with simple root systems that are lighter in weight. This same philosophy is shared with epiphytes, a class of shallow-rooted plants. Epiphyte examples include mosses, ferns and bromeliads. New plants can be attached to walls and fences either directly or placed on attached shelves at any level in addition to or in lieu of other supports. Once you have created a list of desirable plants, identify the growth rate and habit plus lighting and irrigation needs. Vines planted on the south and west side of your house can reduce your interior cooling costs. All vines grow in 1 of 4 ways: twining (Star jasmine/ Trachelospermum jasminoides and Honeysuckle/ Lonicera) clinging rootlets (Crossvine/ Bignonia capreolata), tendrils (Passionflower/Passiflora and Mandevilla ) and sprawlers ( Bouganvillea ).

Versatile fruits and vegetables that double as vertical superstars include tomatoes, strawberries, squash, cucumbers, lettuces, peas, grapes and beans. Growing food crops can be achieved using methods other than soil based systems too. Hydroponics and aeroponic methods home the plant’s roots in nutrient enriched water, which replaces soil as the growing medium. Aquaponics takes this concept a step further by including aquaculture into the mix. Raising fish and repurposing fish waste helps feed the plants the organic matter needed to thrive. As can be expected, these growing systems are more complex and pricey but if you are interested in learning more, please visit the following link: https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/fr429

Herbs that require little space or soil to thrive are also great vertical options: basil, parsley, chives, dill, mint, thyme, oregano, marjoram, lemon balm, and cilantro. And talk about simplifying the harvesting process for your homegrown produce and spices! No more bending in search of ripe delights, your bounty can be plucked standing upright. Adaptable houseplants, like Philodendrons, Pothos and spider plants/ Chlorophytum comosum flourish in the right outdoor location. If your space receives lots of direct light, popular succulents such as Hens and Chicks/ Sempervivium, Sedum, Crassula spp, Kalanchoe and Echeveria are also fun and interesting additions. But a word to the wise, these little characters need protection from the winter’s freezing temperatures.

And maybe you are not new to using vertical supports in the garden and would like a new challenge such as a homegrown espalier project. These pruning masterpieces of small trees and shrubs can be created on walls and fences. It is an artistic way to showcase a plant that is not ordinarily grown in that manner. Interested? Check out this link for more information: https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/MG273

If you find yourself running out of space but wanting to plant more, take your successful experience and curiosity from growing laterally and reach for the sky. Discover the potential benefits of growing food, flowers and ornamental plants upwards with the assistance of a support structure or plant formation. I promise it will add charm and character to the garden you are already proud to maintain.

Candace Barone is a Master Gardener volunteer with the Duval County Extension Service and the University of Florida/IFAS. For gardening questions, call the Duval County Extension Office at (904) 255-7450 from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and ask for a Master Gardener volunteer.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Without more space, how you can elevate your garden’s appearance with more plants