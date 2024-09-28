Jacksonville rabbi: Here are 5 steps to happiness for a fresh start on Rosh Hashanah

Back when I was in rabbinical school, I asked the dean — the rosh yeshiva — what I believed to be a simple, perhaps mundane question: “Are you happy?” He looked vexed, as though pursuing happiness was a futile endeavor. While there’s something to be said for this, one of the most frequent questions I get from my students and congregants is how to find true happiness in life.

I often refer them to the work of Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar , a Harvard lecturer of positive psychology whose best-selling book, “Happier,” offers practical strategies for cultivating joy and happiness. Over the years, I’ve incorporated many of his principles into my own life and I’d like to share some of them with you alongside Jewish teachings that amplify them.

Accept that pain is inevitable

Ben-Shahar’s first key to happiness is accepting that pain is part of life . Embracing pain, paradoxically, allows us to experience joy more fully. By accepting that sadness, frustration and other “undesirable emotions” are all part of the human condition, we free ourselves from the burden of suppressing them.

Jewish tradition mirrors this wisdom. The Jewish calendar contains both festive holidays and solemn fasts. These are opportunities to experience the full spectrum of emotions where both joy and pain are valued as integral elements of the human experience.

Spend quality time with loved ones

Countless studies show that happiness correlates strongly with the quality of our relationships. Sadly, in our fast-paced, tech-saturated world, deep human connection often falls by the wayside. Carving out undistracted time with family and friends is more important than ever and can have profound effects on our well-being .

Jewish tradition teaches the importance of prioritizing meaningful relationships through ritual. Whether it's gathering at a Shabbat meal with friends and family or praying with a quorum of 10 (a minyan), these moments allow us to step back from our busy lives, gather with community and find a greater purpose in life.

Prioritize exercise and fitness

Ben-Shahar emphasizes the mental health benefits of regular exercise — just 30 to 40 minutes three times a week — on improving mood and reducing anxiety . With today’s sedentary lifestyles, it’s easy to forget that our bodies are designed for movement.

While Judaism does not have explicit rules about exercise, it encourages practices like walking to synagogue on Shabbat, when driving is prohibited. While our Biblical ancestors walked an average of 8-10 miles per day, we must consciously prioritize exercise as a part of our daily routines.

Practice gratitude

Ben-Shahar points to research showing that people who keep a gratitude journal are happier, healthier and more optimistic. This simple practice — noting five things we are grateful for each day — takes just a few minutes but can dramatically shift our outlook on life.

Each morning, many Jews wake up and recite a one-line prayer called the Modeh Ani, a short mantra of gratitude giving thanks for each new day. By expressing gratitude at the beginning of each day, we cultivate a greater sense of humility and appreciation for the gift of life .

Simplify your life

The hectic pace of modern life often leaves little room for rest or reflection. Ben-Shahar notes that by consciously doing less — turning off our phones for a few hours, setting “email-free” zones or eating meals free from distractions — we can accomplish more. This makes a huge impact on our well-being.

Jewish tradition prioritizes disconnecting from the outside world to reconnect with ourselves. On Shabbat, we are commanded to rest for 24-hours, to slow down, pause from work and focus on what truly matters — family, spirituality and community. This reminds us that happiness comes not from endless doing, but from intentional being.

Embracing happiness in the new year

As we prepare for Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish new year, celebrated from Oct. 2-4 — it is a time to reflect on how to start our year with a positive mindset. I resolve to more fully embrace both the joys and sorrows of life and I invite everyone else to do the same. In doing so, we foster a sense of resilience and gratitude and ultimately greater fulfillment and happiness.

Rabbi Shmuli Novack directs the Chabad of Jacksonville Town Center with his wife, Chana. Learn more at SouthsideChabad.com /.

