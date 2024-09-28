Jaguars can get right back in AFC South race by earning first win of season against Texans

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) said they needed to block out the noise.

This week's mantra in the ramp-up to play the Houston Texans (2-1) on the road? Enough talk; just go play.

"Listen, the speeches are done, the speeches are over, we don't need any more ‘rah-rah’ stuff. It's just time to go play football, fix the mistakes and do everything we can to play our best football this weekend," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday.

The time for players-only meetings is over. At a certain point, you have to go play, Pederson said.

"You've got to coach; you've got to go play. You can talk after," he added Wednesday.

Despite an 0-3 record, if the Jaguars can defeat the Houston Texans, all might not look so bleak.

They'd be just one game back in the AFC South, a division that hasn't looked very good in the early going. Houston is 2-1, Indianapolis is 1-2, and both Jacksonville and Tennessee are 0-3.

It makes things a bit more palatable given the circumstances.

Ultimately, though? The Jaguars must have their best players make plays. Though he's unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Texans due to a hamstring injury, tight end Evan Engram punctuated that point Wednesday in the team's locker room.

"At the end of the day, we just need guys to show up and play better. That's one thing too, we need our best players, we need our leaders to show up and play better and I take accountability in that on getting healthy so I can show up and do that," Engram said.

The top-rated tight end has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury suffered in warmups against the Cleveland Browns.

The team's best players on offense including Engram, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne haven't made much of an impact this year for various reasons — most importantly, because of a lack of execution.

The same can be said defensively, too, to an extent. Ultimately, Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead said in the locker room on Wednesday, it comes down to the simple things.

"It's about the simple things, execution, communication, being all on the same page, giving effort and playing hard. All those things can be corrected," he said.

Ventrell Miller set to make first-career start for Jaguars

With linebacker Foye Oluokun out for this week's game against the Texans, the Jaguars will turn to second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miller has yet to start a game in the NFL and missed all of last season due to an achilles injury. After three weeks of rotating in during certain packages throughout the season, Miller is excited to get on the field.

"It's been a minute," Miller said with a smile via Zoom on Thursday when asked about his first start in the NFL. "I'll say I'm excited. It's a big step up to be starting in the NFL. That is definitely a blessing. I want to thank God for that. But just trying to go out there and make the most of my opportunity."

Miller has played 51 (25%) of the team's defensive snaps this year. He's made nine tackles and one pass breakup, a near-interception in the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

He's also still working his way back from a broken hand suffered during the preseason, but is glad to shed the case and is now only sporting a brace moving forward.

"If I had to give an excuse, that's the one I'm leaning toward," Miller said when asked if the brace impacted his ability to make the pick on Monday. "I had a broken hand. I’ve got a little brace on still. But it's been good to be out of the club, I'll say. I got my fingers a little bit still in the brace, but it's been good. Feeling a little better."

Miller said that rotating into the lineup has been a "confidence boost" for him after missing all of last season.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said it's a "big challenge" for the team to lose Oluokun for an undetermined number of weeks, but he's confident in the next-man-up mentality.

"He’s been out there with the guys calling the huddle and things like that. So, that’ll be a seamless transition," Nielsen said Thursday via Zoom. "As far as the player, he’s an explosive guy. He’s been running and hitting. He had a really good training camp. He's made some good plays the first couple of games, so we're very confident that he'll get out there and pick right up where Foye left off."

Jaguars must get run-game going to have success vs. Texans

The Jaguars are not a good passing team. They struggle to make easy completions and have worked off schedule for most of the year. Their third-down conversion percentage is one of the worst in the league at 21.88% (30th).

The key to fixing that is success on first and second down which should come in the form of runs.

Jacksonville's rushing offense is dead center in league rankings at 115.7 yards per game (16th) on the ground. They rank third in the league in yards per attempt at 5.4.

While the team hasn't been able to use the rushing attack to sustain drives often this year, there has to be a sense of urgency to get it going if they want to have success while the passing game works itself out.

"We just have to stick with it. I feel like we have to be okay with taking four yards and a cloud of dust. Not every one is going to be an explosive run. This is the NFL. Those guys get paid really well to do their jobs at a high level," Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said Thursday via Zoom.

"We just have to kind of just stick with it and not deter from it and understand that good plays are going to come with the bad plays, the one-yarders. But as long as we just kind of be efficient and get four yards more than the tackle for losses, I think it would be really great.”

This week, the Jaguars will face off against a challenging defense led by head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The challenge?

“Their ends," Etienne said, referring to former third-overall pick DE Will Anderson and new-to-Houston DE Danielle Hunter.

"I feel like it's been a real tough year for us. We've been battling the ends week-in and week-out. This week is no different. We have to just kind of contain those guys, not let them be game wreckers, and keep our eyes on them the whole time.”

