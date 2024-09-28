Carson Beck looks to lead Georgia past Alabama, seeks third national title in four years

When it comes to Heisman hopefuls, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is a good bet to win the award.

Currently, Beck has the seventh-best odds, according to BetMGM . He’s tied with Colorado’s dynamic athlete, Travis Hunter.

As Georgia prepares to play Alabama on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Beck can take a big step in upping his odds if he is able to defeat the Crimson Tide.

Georgia has not defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa since 2007. In fact, the Bulldogs have only defeated Alabama once since 2007, and that was in 2022. Alabama has won 8 of the past 9 times the teams have played, including spoiling Georgia's chances of winning a third straight national title in the SEC title game last year.

Here’s more on the Northeast Florida native.

Where was Carson Beck born?

Beck was born on Nov. 19, 2022, in Jacksonville.

Where did Carson Beck play high school football?

Beck played high school football at Mandarin High School, in a suburb on the southern portion of Jacksonville. He was named the 2018 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football after throwing for 3,546 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior. Beck led Mandarin to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A title, throwing for five touchdowns in the championship game. As a senior, he recorded 1,843 yards and 20 touchdowns on 278 completions. He was named the Florida Times-Union’s 2018-19 All-First Coast Offensive Player of the Year.

Has Carson Beck won a national championship?

Beck was a part of Georgia’s title teams for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, he was not the starter. He was the backup to Stetson Bennett IV.

How many games has Carson Beck started for Georgia?

Beck has started 17 games for Georgia.

As a redshirt junior in 2023, he completed 302 of 417 passes for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. His only loss was a 27-24 defeat to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

So far in 2024, Beck has started all three Georgia wins, going 56-for-82 for 680 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In what round is Carson Beck projected to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Most NFL Draft analysts project Beck as a first-round pick in 2025, which would make him only the third Northeast Florida first-round QB after Tim Tebow (No. 25, Broncos, 2010) and Mac Jones (No. 15, Patriots, 2021).

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Carson Beck looks to lead Georgia past Alabama, seeks third national title in four years