Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Flint Journal

    Candidate sues local, state officials over Nov. 5 recall election in Flint

    By Ron Fonger,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    John Voelker
    1d ago
    She one of the ones who be snickering in da back and make that guttural disgusting ugh—-ugh——huh——huhhuhhuh sound that’s supposed to be a laugh. Scared uh dat!!!! Quit trying to get yo hand in that cookie jar girl, you ain’t gettin none!!
    Flint Resident
    1d ago
    Beverly Biggs is a joke! She’s tried to sue the city and has failed every single time. The law is clear. She will lose again just like she would have lost the recall election. Get a real job, Big Beverly!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rare Sighting of North American Pine Squid in Michigan?
    The Game 730 AM WVFN2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    McDonald's finally bringing Chicken Big Mac to U.S. restaurants
    The Flint Journal5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Campground in U.P.’s Hiawatha National Forest gets ‘glow-up’ with tree removal project
    The Flint Journal1 day ago
    Holland’s windmill was so busy this season it’s staying open for two more weekends
    The Ann Arbor News1 day ago
    Check on Up North fall color progress with these live feeds
    The Ann Arbor News23 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    New forest boardwalk at Tahquamenon Falls will replace aging staircase to viewing area
    The Flint Journal2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Spectacular bridges, dams are perfect upgrade to your Up North fall color tour
    Kalamazoo Gazette3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy