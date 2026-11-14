The most a worker can set aside through payroll deductions for a health flexible spending account rises to $3,500 for tax years that begin in 2027, up $100 from the year before, the IRS said in its 2027 inflation adjustments released Nov. 5. Plans that let workers roll unused money into the next year can allow up to $700 to carry over, and the IRS lists that figure in the same release. The numbers come from Revenue Procedure 2026-35.

The IRS announcement, IR-2026-133, quotes IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano saying that taxpayers “will continue to benefit from the Working Families Tax Cuts” and will see increased tax benefits next tax year. The flexible spending limit is one small line in a long list of 2027 figures. For anyone whose employer offers one of these accounts, it is the line that decides how much pay can be moved out of income tax for medical costs.

A health flexible spending account, or FSA, is a benefit an employer offers. The IRS’s Publication 969 says these accounts are usually funded through voluntary salary reduction agreements, and that money put in this way is not subject to employment or federal income taxes. Workers 60 and older who are still on a payroll, and anyone with a spouse who is, are the ones who decide each fall how much to commit for the coming year.

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What exactly is the 2027 limit?

The release says that for tax years beginning in 2027, the dollar limit on voluntary employee salary reductions for contributions to health flexible spending arrangements increases to $3,500, “up $100 from the prior year.” That puts this year’s cap at $3,400. The revenue procedure itself, in section 3.16, states the same $3,500 limit and says the maximum carryover amount is $700, for plan years that begin in 2027.

The cap is a ceiling, not a promise. The employer decides whether to offer the account, and the worker chooses an amount at enrollment, up to the limit. An employer can also put money into an account, and Publication 969 says those employer contributions are not counted as the worker’s income.

For comparison, the same IRS publication for 2025 returns lists a $3,300 limit and a $660 carryover. The carryover figure rises along with the cap. Anyone who sets an election during open enrollment should look at what their plan allows for 2027 before the sign-up window closes.

Why does unused money matter?

Publication 969 describes health FSAs as “use-it-or-lose-it” plans. Money left in the account at the end of the plan year is generally forfeited, which is why the carryover figure matters as much as the contribution cap. The worker who elects the full $3,500 and spends $2,900 on eligible costs has to hope the plan carries something over.

The IRS says a plan can handle leftover money in one of two ways, but not both. A plan can allow a grace period of up to 2 1/2 months after the end of the plan year, during which costs can still be paid from the prior year’s balance. Or a plan can allow a carryover, which the IRS puts at $660 for 2025 and $700 under the 2027 revenue procedure. A plan that adopts a carryover cannot also offer a grace period, and a plan may offer neither.

That means the $700 figure is a maximum, not a guarantee. Anything above the plan’s carryover limit is lost, and the benefits summary from the employer is the place that says which rule applies. The IRS does not make an employer offer either feature.

What does an FSA cover, and what happens with a health savings account?

According to the IRS, qualified medical expenses are those specified in the plan, and they generally track the costs that can be deducted as medical and dental expenses. Over-the-counter medicine, with or without a prescription, and menstrual care products count as covered expenses under the rules the IRS lists.

The IRS also explains that the full yearly election has to be available to the worker at any point during the coverage period, no matter how much has actually been withheld from pay so far. That means a worker can be reimbursed early in the year for costs larger than the pay withheld to date.

Workers with a high-deductible health plan who want a health savings account face a catch. Publication 969 says a limited-purpose FSA, which covers dental, vision and preventive care, still lets a worker contribute to an HSA, and so does a post-deductible FSA that pays nothing until the plan’s minimum deductible is met. A grace period on a general-purpose FSA can cost HSA eligibility unless the prior-year balance is zero at year-end.

Where else do the 2027 numbers move?

The same IRS release raises other limits that affect household budgets. The qualified transportation fringe and parking benefit rises to $350 a month, up $10. The maximum adoption credit goes to $18,250, and the annual gift exclusion rises to $20,000 from $19,000. Each is a separate rule with its own conditions, and the IRS release lists them in full.

A worker who pays into an FSA also pays less in income and payroll tax on that money. The IRS says contributions are not subject to employment or federal income taxes. What the account does not do is change how much medical care costs, so the election works best when it matches bills a household already expects, such as prescriptions, dental work and glasses.

Is the 2027 election sized to the bills a household can predict?

An FSA election made in a hurry can lock tax-free pay into an account that expires, while the household’s bigger tax and medical costs go unexamined. The $3,500 cap is one lever in a tax bill that also includes retirement withdrawals, Social Security and Medicare costs.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle turns from that one payroll rule to the whole tax bill. It includes how to cut the tax bill: the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window, and it packs nine guides, 95 pages in all, one for each place a retirement quietly leaks money.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS raised the most a worker can put into a health flexible spending account to $3,500 for 2027, up $100, and plans may let $700 carry over, its inflation adjustments say appeared first on The Financial Wire.