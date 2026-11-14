Workers can put up to $25,500 of their own pay into a 401(k) in 2027, $1,000 more than this year’s $24,500 cap, under the IRS’s cost-of-living Notice 2026-66. Workers 50 and older can add $8,500 in catch-up money, up from $8,000, and those 60 to 63 can add $11,750, up from $11,250. The $1,000 rise in the base limit applies to 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457 plans, and to the Thrift Savings Plan.

The new figures are what matters for anyone deciding how much to set aside from 2027 paychecks. A worker who is 55 and maxes out the plan can now defer $34,000, the $25,500 limit plus the $8,500 catch-up, while one who is 61 can defer $37,250, the limit plus $11,750. Both totals are simple arithmetic on the notice’s figures; the 2026 equivalents were $32,500 and $35,750 on the IRS’s current numbers. A worker younger than 50 is limited to the $25,500 deferral alone, since the catch-up amounts are for workers 50 and older.

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Where this year’s numbers sit

The IRS’s page on 401(k) contribution limits lists the 2026 figures: a $24,500 employee deferral limit, $8,000 of catch-up for age 50 and older and $11,250 for ages 60 to 63. The $72,000 annual additions limit becomes $80,000 with the ordinary catch-up and $83,250 for someone 60 to 63, the page shows. Those are the numbers the 2027 notice moves up.

The agency’s cost-of-living adjustments table prints the same 2026 amounts and cites Notice 2025-67 as the source. It still stops at 2026, so the 2027 amounts come from Notice 2026-66, the document that lists them.

How big are the raises?

Measured against the 2026 figures, the base deferral limit rises $1,000, or about 4.1%. The ordinary catch-up rises $500, or 6.25%, and the larger catch-up for ages 60 to 63 rises $500, or about 4.4%. The annual additions limit rises $3,000, or about 4.2%. Those percentages are arithmetic on the amounts in the notice, not figures the IRS itself states.

The two catch-up amounts also leave a gap. For 2027 the extra for the 60-to-63 group is $3,250 above the ordinary catch-up, compared with $3,250 in 2026 ($11,250 less $8,000), so the premium for that age band holds steady even as both amounts climb.

The IRS’s 2026 page adds the catch-up to the $72,000 additions limit to get $80,000, and $83,250 for the 60-to-63 group. Doing the same with the 2027 notice gives $83,500 and $86,750. The notice itself lists only the $75,000 base, and the IRS’s 401(k) page describes that base as the lesser of 100% of compensation or the dollar cap.

Who gets the larger catch-up at 60 to 63?

The higher catch-up is a result of the SECURE 2.0 law, the IRS’s table says, and it covers workers who are 60 through 63. The notice sets it at $11,750 for 2027, which is $3,250 more than the $8,500 allowed for other workers 50 and older. A worker who turns 64 goes back to the ordinary catch-up amount.

The IRS’s 401(k) page lists the larger figure for traditional and safe harbor 401(k) plans. For SIMPLE 401(k) plans it shows separate catch-up amounts for 2026, $4,000 for age 50 and older and $5,250 for ages 60 to 63, so workers at smaller employers should look at the SIMPLE figures instead.

The other limits that moved

The notice raises the annual additions limit, which caps the total going into an account from the worker and the employer together, to $75,000 for 2027 from $72,000. The compensation limit used for plan calculations rises to $375,000 from $360,000. The SIMPLE salary-reduction limit goes to $17,500 from $17,000, and the limit for certain eligible employers goes to $19,100 from $18,100.

The IRA numbers stay where they were. The notice says the deductible amount under the IRA rule remains $7,500 and the IRA catch-up remains $1,100, so only workplace plans get a bigger ceiling for 2027.

Federal employees in the Thrift Savings Plan and state and local employees in governmental 457 plans see the same $1,000 rise in their deferral limit as private-sector 401(k) participants, since the notice applies the $25,500 figure to all three. The IRS’s 2026 page lists a $360,000 compensation limit, which the notice lifts by $15,000.

What changes for the Roth catch-up rule and the Saver’s Credit?

The notice also sets the wage threshold used for the Roth catch-up rule at $155,000 for 2027, up from $150,000. It adds that the Saver’s Match will replace the Saver’s Credit for contributions to qualifying plans and IRAs in taxable years beginning after Dec. 31, 2026, and that the credit remains available for ABLE account contributions.

The Saver’s Credit income thresholds the notice lists for 2027 are $25,000, $27,000 and $41,500 for most taxpayers, and $50,000, $54,000 and $83,000 for married couples filing jointly. Each is higher than the 2026 figure, which the notice gives as $24,250, $26,250 and $40,250 for most taxpayers.

When is the tax on a bigger 401(k) best paid?

A higher ceiling lets more money go into a pre-tax account in 2027, and every dollar that goes in is a decision about which year’s tax bracket will eventually pay the tax on it. The window for choosing that year is wider before Social Security and required withdrawals begin.

The Roth Conversion Window is built for that choice. It covers finding your window: the years before Social Security and RMDs, and filling the bracket, and stopping at the line, with a worked example and a multi-year planner across 16 pages.

Get the Roth conversion guide and multi-year bracket planner →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS raised the 401(k) limit to $25,500 for 2027 from $24,500, with catch-up contributions of $8,500 for workers 50 and older and $11,750 for those 60 to 63, its inflation notice says appeared first on The Financial Wire.