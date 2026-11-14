The IRS has raised the most an IRA owner who is 70½ or older can send straight to charity without paying tax on it to $114,000 for 2027, up from $111,000, according to Notice 2026-66, the agency’s list of 2027 retirement-plan amounts. The same notice lifts the one-time election for gifts routed to certain split-interest entities to $57,000 from $55,000. A gift of this kind is called a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD.

The rules for who can use a QCD have not changed, and they are narrower than many people expect. The IRS’s Publication 590-B says the owner must be at least 70½ when the distribution is made, and that the money must come directly from the IRA trustee to a charity that can receive tax-deductible gifts. A check the owner cashes first and then hands over does not qualify, so anyone planning a year-end gift needs the IRA company to send it.

Stay ahead of retirement tax and RMD news: We explain each retirement tax and RMD update in plain English, with the one step to take. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our 2026 Retirement Tax, RMD & Medicare Deadline Calendar as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the deadline calendar →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

How the ceiling has moved

The cap rises with inflation. Publication 590-B shows $108,000 as the annual maximum for 2025, and its 2026 worksheet uses $111,000, the figure the new notice confirms as the 2026 amount before raising it to $114,000. The one-time split-interest limit followed the same path: $54,000 in the 2025 edition of the IRS’s Publication 526, $55,000 for 2026 and $57,000 for 2027.

The arithmetic is steady. The annual cap went up $3,000 from 2025 to 2026 and another $3,000 from 2026 to 2027, while the one-time figure rose $1,000 and then $2,000. A donor who gave the maximum this year can therefore give $3,000 more in 2027 without going over.

The booklet adds a point for married couples. A spouse who files jointly can exclude up to the annual maximum on his or her own QCD, so each spouse with an IRA and who is 70½ or older has an individual ceiling rather than one for the household.

What counts as an eligible gift?

Publication 590-B describes a QCD as a generally nontaxable distribution made directly by the trustee of the IRA, and says the IRA cannot be an ongoing SEP or SIMPLE IRA. The owner needs the same written acknowledgment from the charity that would be needed to deduct a contribution. The distribution also cannot exceed the amount that would otherwise be included in income.

The IRS’s page on IRA distributions and withdrawals says a QCD can come out of a Roth IRA as well as a traditional one. Because a Roth distribution is usually not taxed in the first place, the exclusion mostly matters for traditional accounts, where the money would otherwise be taxable income.

Does the gift count toward the required withdrawal?

It does. Publication 590-B says a qualified charitable distribution will count towards the owner’s required minimum distribution, and the IRS’s FAQ says a QCD can satisfy all or part of the amount of the required withdrawal. The gift has to be made before the withdrawal is due for the year, which for most owners is Dec. 31.

The tradeoff is the deduction. The IRS says a nontaxable QCD cannot also be claimed as a charitable contribution deduction, which makes sense because the money never appeared in income. Publication 526 states the same rule.

There is a catch for people who kept contributing to an IRA after turning 70½. Publication 590-B says that for tax years after Dec. 31, 2019, the amount of QCDs that can be excluded is reduced by the excess of the IRA contributions deducted at 70½ or older over the amounts already used to cut QCDs in earlier years. The booklet points to a QCD Adjustment Worksheet for the arithmetic.

What is the one-time $57,000 election?

Publication 590-B says an owner can elect a one-time distribution of up to a set amount, $54,000 in the 2025 edition, to a charitable remainder annuity trust, a charitable remainder unitrust or a charitable gift annuity, if the vehicle is funded only by QCDs. For 2027 the notice puts that amount at $57,000. For a gift annuity, the booklet says fixed payments of at least 5% must begin within one year of funding.

The election is reported with a statement attached to the return, the booklet says. The IRS describes it as a one-time election, separate from the ordinary $114,000 annual cap.

How does a QCD show up on the return?

The IRS says Form 1099-R reports the distribution for the calendar year it was made. On Form 1040, the owner reports the full amount on the IRA distributions line, enters zero on the taxable amount line if the whole amount was a QCD, and writes “QCD” next to it. Form 8606 is also needed in some cases, such as a QCD from a Roth IRA or from a traditional IRA with basis when another distribution was also taken that year.

Will a gift from your IRA cover this year’s withdrawal?

A required withdrawal taken in cash is taxable income, and a charity check written from a bank account after the money has landed there is not a QCD. The 70½ age line, the direct-from-the-trustee rule and the limit that applies to the tax year all have to line up before the gift is excluded.

Give From Your IRA (QCDs) takes the reader through that sequence. It includes checking that you can: the age, and which accounts work, and letting the gift cover your RMD, the withdrawal you must take anyway, plus a giving log and a request letter for your IRA company across 13 pages.

Get the QCD checklist and request letter for your IRA company →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS raised the most an IRA owner 70½ or older can send straight to charity tax-free to $114,000 for 2027 from $111,000, and the one-time split-interest gift to $57,000 from $55,000, its notice says appeared first on The Financial Wire.