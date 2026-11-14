Medicaid checks 60 months of a nursing home applicant’s finances for assets given away or sold for less than they were worth, and the penalty for each such transfer is the amount given away divided by the state’s average monthly cost of a nursing home, federal law says. The rule sits in section 1917(c) of the Social Security Act. A transfer inside the window does not end Medicaid for good; it buys a stretch of ineligibility whose length is set by that division.

The 60 months run backward from a specific day: the first date the person is both in a nursing facility and has applied for Medicaid, according to 42 U.S.C. 1396p. A family weighing a gift to a grandchild, a deed signed over to a son or a lump sum handed to a caregiver should treat that date as the clock’s end, not the date of the gift. Whether a past transfer will count depends on where it falls in those five years.

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Which transfers fall inside the five years?

The statute sets a basic look-back of 36 months but applies 60 months to payments from a trust and to any other disposal of assets made on or after February 8, 2006, which covers almost every transfer a family would make today. In practice the five-year figure is the working rule, and the text is the same on the Social Security Administration’s copy of the law and on the Cornell Legal Information Institute’s copy of the U.S. Code.

The look-back is measured differently for someone not yet in a facility. The statute says that for a person who is not institutionalized the date is the application date or, if later, the date of the below-value transfer. State agencies write that into their manuals. Utah’s Medicaid policy manual, as one example, states that “the look-back period is 60 months prior to the application date” and says it begins the first date the person is both in a nursing home or receiving waiver services and has applied.

How is the penalty counted?

The statute says the months of ineligibility equal the total, cumulative uncompensated value of all assets transferred, divided by the average monthly cost to a private patient of nursing facility services in the state. The state can use the cost at the time of application. As an arithmetic illustration only, $50,000 given away in a state where that average is $10,000 a month works out to five months.

Fractions count. The law says a state shall not round down or otherwise disregard any fractional period of ineligibility, so a transfer that divides out to 5.4 months produces a penalty that includes the .4. Because the figure is cumulative, several smaller gifts in the window are added together before the division, not judged one at a time.

The clock does not start on the day of the gift. The penalty begins on the first day of a month during or after which assets were transferred, or on the date the person would otherwise be receiving institutional-level care based on an approved application, whichever is later, and it cannot overlap another penalty period. A gift made years earlier can therefore sit unused until the person applies, then start counting.

Which gifts the rule leaves alone

The law carves out a home transferred to a spouse, to a child under 21, or to a blind or disabled child. It also excepts a home transferred to a sibling who has an equity interest in it and lived there at least one year before the owner entered an institution, and to a son or daughter who lived in the home for at least two years beforehand and provided care that let the owner stay there.

Other exceptions cover assets moved to a spouse or to someone solely for the spouse’s benefit, and assets placed in a trust solely for a blind or disabled child, or solely for a disabled person under 65. A transfer is also excepted if the assets were exchanged for fair market value, were given for a reason other than qualifying for Medicaid, or were all returned.

What if the penalty would cause hardship?

The statute lets a state set up an undue-hardship procedure under criteria from the federal health secretary. A nursing facility can file for a hardship waiver with the resident’s consent, and the law allows payments to hold the facility bed for up to 30 days while that request is pending.

Each state runs its own Medicaid program within these federal terms, so the dollar figure used as the monthly nursing home cost differs from state to state, and the state Medicaid agency is the place to confirm how a particular transfer would be counted. Anyone who has already moved money in the past five years should list the dates and amounts before an application is filed.

Did a gift in the last five years put Medicaid at risk?

A deed signed over, a lump sum handed to a relative or a gift to a grandchild can all land inside the 60 months, and the penalty is counted in whole and fractional months of lost nursing home coverage.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs puts that question in order before anything is given away. It includes Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before you give anything away and how the at-home spouse is protected, with the 2026 numbers, in a guide that also has a 60-second scan and a care-plan worksheet.

Get the look-back guide and care-plan worksheet before any gift is made →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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