Anyone who applies to Social Security for Extra Help with Medicare drug costs is also, by default, opening a second application with the state. Social Security’s internal rules for its staff say an Extra Help application starts the Medicare Savings Program application process with the state unless the applicant objects. Medicare.gov says the same in plain words: Social Security “will send information to your state to initiate an MSP application” unless the person says not to on the Extra Help application.

What Social Security passes along

The rule sits in the agency’s Program Operations Manual, section HI 00815.024, which was last issued as transmittal TN 63 in January 2026. It says that when Social Security makes an Extra Help determination, the data goes to the appropriate state Medicaid agency, which then starts the Medicare Savings Program process. The transfers run daily, except on weekends and holidays.

The referral rule covers Extra Help applications filed on or after Jan. 1, 2010, and rests on the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act, Public Law 110-275. Applications filed before 2010 were not handled this way. For a person who files today, the link between the two programs is automatic and comes with the application.

Three cases where no referral is sent

The manual lists the situations in which Social Security does not send data. One is a beneficiary who is already deemed eligible for Extra Help, such as someone who already gets help from a state savings program. A second is a duplicate application. The third is an Extra Help application denied because the person is not a U.S. resident.

Everyone outside those three cases falls inside the rule. An applicant who has no Medicaid, no Supplemental Security Income and no state savings program has an Extra Help determination that is passed to the state, and the state is the one that has to act on it.

What the state does next is spelled out in an older Social Security publication, Extra Help With Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs, dated December 2011. It says Social Security sends the information to the state unless the applicant tells the agency not to on the form, and that the state then contacts the applicant. Its income and resource figures are from 2011 and are out of date.

Stay ahead of Medicare plan news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our 2027 Medicare Plan-Change Checklist as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the plan-change checklist →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The state still makes the call

A referral is a lead, not an approval. The manual says states administer the Medicare Savings Programs and alone decide eligibility, that standards and methods vary by state, and that some states have no resource limit or count income and resources differently. The four programs it names are QMB, SLMB, QI and QDWI, and questions about status go to the state Medicaid agency. Social Security passes along the lead, and the state decides what happens to it, including whether the applicant meets that state’s income line.

The two programs also draw different lines. Medicare.gov’s Extra Help page lists a 2026 income limit of $23,940 a year for one person, while its savings program page puts the highest federal line, for QI, at $1,816 a month, or $21,792 a year. A person can clear the Extra Help line and still fall above a state’s savings program line, so the referral does not always end in an approval. Extra Help is a federal decision made by Social Security, while the savings program is a state decision made by a different agency.

Savings tell a similar story. The Extra Help page lists a 2026 resource limit of $18,090 for one person and $36,100 for a couple, against federal savings program limits of $9,950 and $14,910. In states that drop the savings test, such as Connecticut and Massachusetts, that gap closes. In states that keep the federal figures, an applicant with $12,000 saved clears the Extra Help line and misses the savings program line.

Medicare.gov tells people to apply to their state for a savings program even when they do not think they qualify, and says some states do not count certain income or resources. The manual describes the referral as the start of the state’s application process, so the state’s own limits apply, along with the first-come, first-served approvals that Medicare.gov describes for QI.

Saying no to the referral

The manual says the referral goes out unless the beneficiary objects or refuses it on the Extra Help application. Medicare.gov’s wording matches, and it adds that people can apply for Extra Help and the savings programs at the same time, with a State Health Insurance Assistance Program offering free help with the application.

The Social Security page on Extra Help says people can apply online or by calling 1-800-772-1213 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and asking for an appointment, any time before or after they enroll in a Part D plan. What a state savings program is worth depends on the state: QMB pays the Part B premium plus deductibles and coinsurance, and SLMB and QI pay the premium only, which is $202.90 a month in 2026 according to the National Council on Aging.

Was an Extra Help form also a savings-program application?

The referral goes to a state agency that alone decides the savings program, with its own limits and its own approvals. An Extra Help application can clear Social Security’s lines and still miss a state’s.

Claim Every Benefit is a 10-page guide to nine programs, including Medicare Savings Programs and Extra Help, with the 2026 limits, one line per program. It also includes an application tracker for keeping both applications straight.

Get the limits sheet and application tracker for Medicare help programs →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post An Extra Help application filed with Social Security also starts a Medicare Savings Program application with the state unless the applicant says no appeared first on The Financial Wire.