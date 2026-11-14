The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. runs a searchable database of retirement benefits it holds for people who were not paid when their private-sector plan ended, and the agency says the database “is updated quarterly. The most recent update was November 3, 2026.” Anyone who worked for an employer whose pension plan closed can look themselves up on PBGC’s unclaimed benefits page. A search takes a last name and the last four digits of a Social Security number.

The search is only a first step. PBGC says a match is not confirmation that a benefit is owed, and that “if there is an initial match, you’ll need to call PBGC to provide additional identifying information.” A person can also be told that the extra details do not match, which ends that lead.

The database covers plans PBGC insures, which are defined benefit pensions, the kind that pay a monthly amount. A retiree who left a job decades ago, changed addresses, or lost track of a plan’s name is the person the tool is built for. The page does not give a count of people on the list or a dollar total.

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What does a search ask for?

PBGC’s search form asks only for a last name and the last four digits of a Social Security number. The page carries a Privacy Act statement saying that by submitting them a person consents to PBGC using them for the initial match, and that without them PBGC cannot run a search.

That small amount of information is the reason PBGC follows a match with a phone call. The agency wants more identifying details before it discusses a benefit, which protects a retiree’s record from someone else who happens to share a last name and four digits.

Which papers help with a claim?

PBGC’s page on documents to claim a retirement benefit, last updated Oct. 27, 2026, lists three. One is a Deferred Vested Retirement Benefit letter, which confirms a future pension from a defined benefit plan and typically includes the plan name and contact information. A second is Social Security’s notice SSA-L99-C1, which lists retirement plans a person may have earned and “does not guarantee you are still owed a benefit.”

A third is Form SSA-795, for someone who has not received an SSA-L99-C1 but believes an employer plan owes a benefit. The page says to send it to Social Security, not PBGC, and warns that “if you send the SSA-795 form to PBGC, your search for a possible benefit will be delayed.” An SSA-L99-C1 that a person does receive goes to CustomerService@pbgc.gov.

Where else can a lost pension be?

PBGC’s tips page starts with its own database and then points to other places. A plan that is still running and insured can be checked against the list of plans paying PBGC premiums, and the page says to contact the administrator at the phone number in the database. A terminated plan that PBGC took over can be found on the trusteed plans list, and the Missing Participants Program has two more databases.

The page also names the gaps. PBGC “does not have information on individuals in multiemployer plans,” and it insures only defined benefit plans. A person whose benefit was in another kind of plan can call the Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration at 1-866-444-3272 or use askebsa.dol.gov, and free legal help is available through the Pension Counseling and Information Program, sponsored by the Administration for Community Living.

The tips page splits the work between two agencies. PBGC handles unpaid benefits from terminated, trusteed defined benefit plans, standard terminations and the Missing Participants Program. The Employee Benefits Security Administration answers questions about ongoing defined benefit plans, finds lost benefits in defined benefit and defined contribution plans, and locates unlocatable annuity contracts, so the right call depends on how the old plan ended.

A search with no match is not the end. The page tells people to consider whether the plan was a multiemployer plan, whether it was not a defined benefit plan at all, or whether it ended in a standard termination, in which case the before-you-contact page lists the documents to gather.

What happens after PBGC gets the paperwork?

PBGC’s before-you-contact page says that once the agency receives an SSA-L99-C1, it researches prior plan administrator files to determine whether the person is entitled to anything. The page also says that if the notice refers to a defined benefit plan, “PBGC may be involved.” None of the pages lists a processing time, a deadline or interest.

The page on what to gather first advises looking for monthly benefit language in old letters, which points to a PBGC-insured plan. Anyone who kept a pension statement, a plan summary or a letter from a former employer should pull those out before making the call, since a plan name speeds up the match.

Is an old employer’s pension still waiting for you?

A pension from a plan that ended years ago can sit unclaimed because nobody told the worker, and PBGC’s own pages say a database match is only the beginning. The same retiree may also have money waiting in a state unclaimed-property office.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System is a 50-page guide to the places money sits. It includes a 5-tab Excel tracker pre-filled with all 51 state unclaimed-property offices and the source vault of 12 official places money sits, so a PBGC search is one line in a longer checklist.

Get the money-owed tracker with all 51 state unclaimed-property offices →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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