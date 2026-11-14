Three states run property-tax programs that older homeowners can apply for, and each works differently. Montana’s elderly homeowner and renter credit is worth up to $1,150, Arkansas’s homestead credit is worth up to $600 starting with 2026 tax bills, and Washington’s deferral program lets homeowners 60 and older put off their property taxes. Every one of them runs through a state or county office, not automatically.

The three are not the same kind of help. Montana pays a refundable credit on the state income tax return. Arkansas knocks money off the property tax bill itself. Washington lets a homeowner postpone the bill and repay it later with interest. Anyone with a house in one of these states needs to know which of the three applies.

Age, income and where the application goes differ in each state, and none of the three pages names a single filing deadline. A homeowner who waits for a bill to arrive may find that the credit or deferral has to be set up through the county assessor or the state tax return first.

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How does Montana’s $1,150 credit work?

The Montana Department of Revenue says a person must be “62 years of age or older as of December 31,” must have lived in Montana at least nine months, and must have rented, owned or leased a home there for at least six months during the credit year. Total household income must be less than $45,000.

The credit is refundable, up to $1,150, and it is claimed on the Montana individual income tax return, Form 2, with Schedule 2EC through the state’s free TransAction Portal. The amount comes from a formula using household income, rent and property tax. Homeowners count property taxes, special assessments and fees on up to one acre of land with the residence, while renters count rent paid. Rent for a property-tax-exempt facility generally does not qualify, unless it was paid to a county or city housing authority.

What does Arkansas’s homestead credit cover?

Arkansas’s credit is not limited by age. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says homeowners “may receive a homestead property tax credit of up to $500 per year,” and that beginning with 2026 tax bills the general assembly has authorized an increase up to $600. The page was last modified Dec. 3, 2025.

The credit applies to a homestead, the dwelling a person uses as a principal residence, and an owner may claim only one a year. The record owner, a buyer under a recorded sales contract or a person holding a recorded life estate can claim it. Some nursing home or retirement center residents who still own their homes may qualify, and the application goes through the county assessor’s office.

The age connection comes through a separate protection. Homeowners who qualify for the homestead credit and are 65 or older, or disabled, can have their assessed value frozen at the next assessment date after they turn 65 or become disabled. The freeze does not transfer to a new owner, and it does not cover new construction or substantial improvements that add 25 percent or more to value.

Arkansas also limits how fast a home’s taxable value can rise. The state’s page says homestead taxable value can climb no more than 5 percent a year until it reaches full assessed value, while other real property can rise no more than 10 percent. Those caps do not apply to new construction, newly discovered property or substantial improvements, and local millage changes can still raise or lower a bill.

How does Washington’s deferral differ?

The Washington Department of Revenue says an applicant must be at least 60 by Dec. 31 of the year the application is filed, or retired from regular gainful employment because of a disability. The person must own and occupy a primary residence, have enough equity to secure the state’s interest, and have combined disposable income at or below the county’s deferral threshold.

The deferred amount “accrues 5% simple interest until repayment is complete,” and it must be repaid when the home is sold, the applicant dies or the home stops being the primary residence. The program renews every year. Applicants submit a deferral application and a combined disposable income worksheet through the county assessor.

What changes for Washington in 2027?

A June 10, 2026 Department of Revenue notice says Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 6162, effective June 11, 2026, raises the senior and disabled deferral threshold to 90 percent of county median household income for 2027 and later, up from 75 percent. It applies to property taxes collected in 2027.

The same law changes how income is counted. Applicants can take a $7,500 standard deduction, plus $7,500 for a spouse or domestic partner, in place of itemized medical expenses. People already in the state’s exemption program who now qualify for a different level are moved automatically by the county assessor, and the Property Tax Division at 360-534-1400 answers questions for anyone else.

Which of the three relief programs fits your home?

Each program has its own age, income and application route, and a homeowner who misses the step can pay a full tax bill that a credit, a freeze or a deferral would have reduced. The pages do not set one common deadline, which makes the yearly routine the thing to get right.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit is a 64-page guide for older homeowners. It explains the 5 kinds of property-tax relief and the circuit-breaker credit that includes renters, and Part 8 holds worksheets and contacts, including an application log and renewal calendar.

Get the property-tax relief guide with its application log and renewal calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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