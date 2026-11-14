The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell to $3.8724 on Nov. 13, according to AAA’s gas prices page, down from $4.3413 a month earlier. The page shows a year-ago average of $3.0799, so pump prices are still far above where they stood last November even after weeks of declines. Drivers are heading into the Thanksgiving week and the holiday travel season at the lowest national average since July.

AAA’s own newsroom marked the milestone on Nov. 12 with the headline “For the First Time Since July, National Average Drops Below $4.” The daily figures on the Nov. 13 page tell the same story: $3.9081 a day earlier and $4.0688 a week earlier. Each reading is lower than the one before it.

For anyone who drives to appointments, family gatherings or a part-time job, the question is whether this slide is real relief or a pause before another climb, and how much of last month’s pain has actually come off the pump. The answer depends on which comparison is used: against last month the drop is large, against last year it is not.

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How quickly has the national average fallen?

AAA’s weekly headlines show the path down. On Oct. 1 the newsroom wrote that the national average was dipping after a record-setting September. A week later the headline said pump prices remained at record highs for autumn, and on Oct. 15 it described prices as not budging much while crude oil stayed high.

Relief began slowly. On Oct. 22 AAA reported the average had fallen 6 cents even as crude oil neared $100 a barrel, and its Oct. 29 headline said gas prices were dipping before Halloween. Those were small steps compared with what came in the first two weeks of November.

The decline picked up in November. AAA’s Nov. 5 release said the national average fell 12 cents in one week, and Fox Business reported, citing AAA data, that the average was $3.97 on Tuesday, Nov. 10, about 3 cents below Monday’s reading and roughly 39 cents lower than a month earlier. Three days later the AAA page showed $3.8724.

Why are prices easing now?

Fox Business pointed to two seasonal forces. Refiners have switched to winter-blend gasoline, which usually costs slightly less than the summer blend, and winter weather typically means fewer drivers and lower fuel demand. AAA projected, according to the same report, that prices may fall another 10 to 30 cents a gallon over the winter months.

The year’s swings have been wide. Fox Business listed a peak of $4.50 on May 11, a low of $3.77 on July 6, and a climb back to $4.47 on Sept. 21. It noted that the Iran war earlier in the year disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, constraining the crude supplies refiners use to make gasoline. The current average sits between that summer low and the autumn highs, and it is still well under the May peak.

That peak-to-now gap is one reason AAA’s projection of a further 10 to 30 cents of winter relief carries weight. If it holds, the national average would end the winter at or below the July 6 low of $3.77. A projection is not a forecast anyone can promise, and crude oil near $100 a barrel in October showed how fast the picture can change.

Is $3.87 still expensive compared with last year?

Yes, by AAA’s own comparison. The page lists $3.0799 for a year ago, which means a gallon still costs noticeably more than it did in November 2025. The government’s inflation data shows the same gap. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index release for October, published Nov. 10, put gasoline up 37.4 percent over the 12 months ended in October, before seasonal adjustment.

The BLS also showed why the monthly picture looks mixed. Gasoline prices fell 0.7 percent in October before seasonal adjustment but rose 1.0 percent after it, because prices normally ease in the fall and the adjusted figure removes that pattern. AAA’s November readings come after the month BLS measured, so they show the decline continuing.

What does a national average actually tell a driver?

The $3.8724 is a national figure. It is an average across the country, and the price at a particular station can sit above or below it. What it does show is direction, and since the autumn highs AAA’s readings have moved flat to down, with the last two weeks bringing the steepest drops of the stretch.

The size of the move matters to a household that budgets by the week. Between the Nov. 6 reading of $4.0688 and the Nov. 13 reading of $3.8724, the page records a week in which the average slipped under $4 and kept going. A driver who filled up in early October at the record autumn levels and again this week is paying a visibly different price, even though the price is nowhere near last year’s.

A lower average eases one line of a household budget, but it does not change the rest of what a month costs. Fares, insurance and utility bills do not fall with the pump price, and each has its own discounts that usually go unmentioned unless a customer asks.

Is the gas dip reaching the rest of your monthly bills?

Gas is down from $4.34 a month ago, but at $3.87 it is still well above the $3.08 of a year ago, and that is the one cost an older driver cannot negotiate. The costs that can be negotiated tend to go unmentioned until a customer asks for them.

Senior Discounts Worth Asking For is a 12-page guide to those discounts, including Amtrak and city transit, with 10% off most rail fares and half fare on many buses, and the car-insurance mature-driver course discount. Its section on nine places gives who qualifies, what to bring and the exact words to use.

Get the senior fare and car-insurance discount guide for drivers feeling the pump →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The national average for regular gasoline fell to $3.87 a gallon on Nov. 13, AAA says, down from $4.34 a month earlier as drivers head into the holidays appeared first on The Financial Wire.