The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage slipped to 7.11% in the week ending Nov. 12, down from 7.18% the week before, Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows. A year earlier the same survey put the 30-year rate at 6.24%, so borrowers are still paying far more than they were then. The 15-year fixed rate was 6.45%, down from 6.57% a week earlier and up from 5.49% a year ago.

The latest dip extends a slide that The Associated Press counted as the third straight weekly decline when it reported the Nov. 5 reading of 7.18%, down from 7.24% the week before. By that count, Nov. 12 was the fourth decline in a row, but each step has been small and the rate remains above 7%.

For anyone weighing a purchase, a refinance or a home equity loan, the question is what a rate that is falling by a few hundredths of a point at a time really changes. The honest answer is that the direction is better and the level is not, and the level is what sets a monthly payment.

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How far did rates move this week?

Freddie Mac’s page lists the 30-year fixed at 7.11% as of Nov. 12 and 7.18% for the previous week, a drop of seven hundredths of a point. The 15-year loan fell from 6.57% to 6.45%, a larger move of twelve hundredths.

The AP’s Nov. 5 report supplies the weeks before that. The 30-year rate was 7.24% on Oct. 29 and 7.18% on Nov. 5, when the 15-year averaged 6.57%, down from 6.60%. Put together, the 30-year rate has come down from 7.24% to 7.11% across three readings. That is progress measured in hundredths, not full points.

Where does 7.11% stand against a year ago?

Well above it. The survey’s year-ago figure for the 30-year is 6.24%, and for the 15-year it is 5.49%. In the AP’s report on Nov. 5, the comparable year-ago readings were 6.22% and 5.50%, because the year-ago week had moved by the time the new survey came out.

In plain numbers, the 30-year rate is 87 hundredths of a point higher than a year ago, and the 15-year rate is 96 hundredths higher. A single week’s dip of seven hundredths on the 30-year barely dents a gap that wide.

A difference of that size does not come from one week. The AP said U.S. home sales have stalled this year, mostly because of elevated mortgage rates, and that sales of previously occupied homes were flat last year at a 30-year low. Rates that stay above 7% keep that pressure on both buyers and sellers.

Why rates are holding up while the Fed stays put

The Federal Reserve held its target range for the federal funds rate at 3-3/4 to 4 percent on Oct. 28, according to the Fed’s statement. The vote was 10-2, and the two members who voted no, Lisa D. Cook and Beth M. Hammack, preferred a quarter-point increase. The statement said inflation remains elevated.

The Fed’s rate and the 30-year mortgage rate are different things, and the survey measures the second. But the committee’s own words explain why borrowers should not expect a quick return to lower rates. The statement described economic activity as “expanding at a strong pace,” and Chair Kevin Warsh said at his news conference, according to a wire report on the decision, that the Fed has not achieved price stability: “We’re working on it.”

The same report said markets were pricing about an 80% chance of a rate increase at the next meeting, Dec. 8-9, and that the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.042% on decision day. A hike is not a decision the Fed has made, and Warsh said he does not believe in “prejudging meetings.” But a central bank with two members already voting to raise rates is not one that mortgage buyers expect to cut soon.

What a slow slide means for people who already own

The same arithmetic cuts the other way for owners who are thinking of selling. A retiree who downsizes will probably carry a smaller loan, or none, but the buyer on the other side of the sale is facing the 7.11% rate, and the AP’s finding that sales have stalled is a description of how many buyers that rate has priced out.

The weekly survey covers the rate on a new loan, not what an existing homeowner pays. A homeowner with a loan at 3% or 4% is not affected by 7.11% unless that person refinances, borrows against the house or sells and buys again.

That is why the rate matters differently to older owners than to first-time buyers. For people who plan to stay put, the cost of the house shows up in insurance, property taxes and the price of tapping equity, and a slide of a few hundredths in a mortgage survey does not touch any of those directly.

Is your house costing more than its mortgage rate suggests?

A mortgage rate of 7.11% is a headline number for buyers, but most older homeowners are carrying costs that never appear in the weekly survey: the home insurance bill, a property card that may overstate their value, and the choice of how to borrow if cash runs short. Those are the costs this week’s rate dip does not lower.

Cut Your House Costs is an 11-page guide to ten moves on those costs. It covers a lower home insurance bill by shopping and asking for every discount, and home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage. It also includes a home-cost audit worksheet that puts the house’s yearly costs on one page.

Get the home-cost guide with the insurance and home equity comparison →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Freddie Mac says the average 30-year mortgage rate dipped in the week ending Nov. 12 but stayed well above its level a year earlier, its weekly survey shows appeared first on The Financial Wire.