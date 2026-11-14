A grandparent who is raising a grandchild may be supporting a child Social Security can pay on that grandparent’s record. The agency says it will pay benefits to grandchildren when a grandparent retires, becomes disabled or dies, but the test is narrow: the grandparent must have provided at least half of the child’s support, and the child’s parents must have died or be disabled.

Social Security’s page for parents and grandparents puts the parent condition this way: “Generally, the biological parents of the child must be deceased or have a disability.” The other path is for the grandparent to legally adopt the grandchild. The page also says the grandchild “must have begun living with you before age 18.”

The support rule is where claims succeed or fail. The grandchild must have “received at least one half of his or her support” from the grandparent “for the year before the month you became entitled” to retirement or disability benefits, or died, and the child’s natural parents must not be making regular contributions to that support. A grandparent who has taken a child in recently, or who shares costs with a parent, may fall short of that test.

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What the rule says about the year before

The regulation behind the page, 20 CFR 404.364, is titled “When is a grandchild or stepgrandchild dependent?” It requires that the child began living with the grandparent before turning 18, lived with the grandparent in the United States and received at least half of support from the grandparent during the year before the grandparent became entitled to retirement or disability benefits or died.

There is a variation for grandparents whose disability lasted until entitlement. In that case the support period is the year immediately before the month the disability began. A child born during the one-year period is covered if the grandparent lived with and supported the child for substantially all of the time since birth, and a gap of up to three months, or half the period if that is shorter, is allowed.

Because the support year is counted back from the month the grandparent becomes entitled, the date a grandparent files for retirement or disability sets which twelve months get examined. For a grandparent who has been raising the child for years, that usually settles the question. For one who took the child in during the last few months, the dates matter a great deal.

What does a grandchild receive?

On a living grandparent’s record, a grandchild can be paid up to half of that grandparent’s full retirement or disability benefit, according to Social Security’s Benefits for Children booklet (May 2026). If the grandparent has died, the cap rises to 75% of the grandparent’s basic benefit. For a grandchild, the worker is the grandparent, so the amount tracks the grandparent’s record rather than the parents’ earnings.

The family maximum still applies. The booklet says it can be from 150% to 180% of the worker’s full benefit, and when everyone’s benefits together exceed it, each person’s share is cut proportionally. The grandparent’s own benefit is not reduced.

How long do the payments last?

The booklet says benefits stop at 18 unless the child is a student or has a disability. A full-time student in elementary or secondary school, grade 12 or below, can keep getting payments until graduation or until two months after turning 19, whichever comes first, and a school official must certify attendance. Benefits for a child disabled before 22 can continue beyond 18.

Anyone who wants to apply can go to ssa.gov or call 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The booklet says to bring the child’s birth certificate or proof of adoption and the Social Security numbers of both the worker and the child, and proof of death if the worker has died.

Where stepgrandchildren and adoption fit

A step-grandchild may qualify, the agency’s page says, but if the grandparent and the grandparent’s spouse already receive benefits, “you would need to adopt the child for them to be eligible.” The adoption route also removes the need to show that the biological parents have died or are disabled.

Because each of these conditions looks backward at a specific year, grandparents who are still weighing a retirement start date, or who are about to apply for disability, have reason to check the support and residence timeline before the month of entitlement rather than after it.

Has the grandparent applied for everything a household can claim?

The grandchild benefit has to be applied for, and so does every other program that helps a household headed by someone 60 or older, from drug-cost help to heating aid. A grandparent raising a child on a fixed income can miss programs for years simply because nobody mentions them.

Claim Every Benefit turns from the grandchild’s benefit to the other programs a grandparent’s household may use, including Extra Help for prescriptions and the 2026 limits, one line per program. It runs 10 pages and includes an application tracker, so a household can see which programs it has not yet tried.

Get the Claim Every Benefit guide, with 2026 limits for a grandparent’s household →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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