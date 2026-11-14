Medicare Part B pays for a second opinion before non-emergency surgery that is medically necessary, and it pays for a third opinion if the first two doctors disagree. Medicare’s page on second surgical opinions says the patient owes the Part B deductible first and then 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, for the second opinion and, if it differs from the first, for the third.

The coverage is older than most people expect. CMS’s Medicare Benefit Policy Manual, in its section on patient-initiated second opinions, says the opinions covered are those that relate to the medical need for surgery.

Is the second opinion covered if the surgery is not?

It is. The manual says second and third opinions are covered even though the surgery or other procedure, if performed, is determined not to be covered. A patient weighing a procedure that Medicare would never pay for can still have the opinion about whether to go ahead paid for under Part B, subject to the same deductible and coinsurance.

The manual also says payment can cover the patient’s history and examination along with other covered diagnostic services needed to judge whether the procedure is necessary. Medicare’s page says that if the second doctor orders more tests, Medicare covers them the way it covers other medically necessary services.

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What does a second opinion cost under Part B?

The Part B deductible is $283 in 2026, according to CMS’s 2026 premiums and deductibles fact sheet, up $26 from $257 in 2025. A patient who has not yet met it this year pays the Medicare-approved amount for the visit until the $283 is reached, then 20% of that amount.

A patient who met the deductible earlier in the year with other doctor visits owes only the 20% for the second opinion. Medicare’s page says the real bill depends on other insurance the patient has, how much the doctor charges, whether the doctor accepts assignment, the type of facility and where the service is provided.

The coverage is built around surgery that can be scheduled. Medicare’s wording is “medically necessary, non-emergency surgery,” which leaves out the emergency operation where no time exists to ask anyone else. For planned procedures such as a knee replacement, a spinal operation or a heart procedure, the window between the recommendation and the operation date is where a second opinion fits.

CMS says the annual deductible applies to all Medicare Part B beneficiaries, so the $283 is not reduced for anyone who has not used the benefit. After that, the 20% share is figured on the approved amount for each visit and each test, so extra tests ordered by the second doctor add to the bill.

What if the first two doctors disagree?

The third opinion exists for exactly that case. Medicare says it covers a third opinion if the second is different from the first, and the patient pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount. The Benefit Policy Manual puts the trigger as the first and second physicians differing about the need for surgery.

The coverage does not stretch to a fourth opinion, and it is tied to disagreement. A second doctor who confirms the first doctor’s recommendation does not unlock a third visit under this rule. A patient who is unsure and wants more can ask the doctors for a plain statement of what each one recommends, because it is the disagreement, not a patient’s doubt, that triggers the payment.

Does it matter whether the second doctor accepts assignment?

It can change the bill a good deal. Medicare’s page on whether a provider accepts Medicare as full payment says a doctor who accepts assignment takes the Medicare-approved amount as payment in full and charges the patient only the deductible and coinsurance. That doctor files the claim and cannot charge for doing so.

A doctor who does not accept assignment can charge more. Generally the charge cannot exceed the Medicare-approved amount by more than 15%, which Medicare calls the limiting charge, and the patient may have to pay the full amount at the time of the visit. A doctor who has opted out of Medicare is different again: Medicare will not pay for anything that doctor provides, and a private contract may be involved.

Medicare says most providers accept assignment but advises patients to check, and points to its Care Compare tool for doctors’ assignment status. For a second opinion from a specialist at a distant hospital, that check costs a minute and settles which of the figures above applies.

Where do extra charges tend to come from?

Medicare’s page warns that a doctor may recommend services that Medicare does not cover or offers too often, which can add costs. The page advises patients to ask why a service is recommended and what Medicare will actually cover, and to ask in advance what a test, item or service will cost.

That advice fits second opinions closely, because the visit often brings new tests or imaging from a specialist the patient has not seen before. A question about price at the front desk, before the tests are scheduled, is the simplest way to avoid a surprise.

Facing surgery and a Part B bill?

The 20% coinsurance and the $283 deductible land on the patient, and a second opinion with new tests can produce more than one statement. A wrong charge or a service Medicare does not cover is easy to miss when the paperwork is arriving during a medical decision.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds eight Medicare guides, including Medicare Billing Errors, which covers how to read statements, fix wrong charges and appeal in time. It also has Extra Help & Medicare Savings Programs, covering who qualifies, what each program pays and how to apply, in 102 pages.

Get the guides for fixing Medicare bills and cutting costs after a second opinion →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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