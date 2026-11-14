Medicare Advantage and drug plans must answer a member’s grievance within 30 days, extendable by up to 14 days, whether filed by phone or in writing

Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare drug plans have to decide a member’s grievance within 30 days of receiving it, and the rule is the same whether the member calls or writes. The federal rule for Medicare Advantage, 42 CFR 422.564, says a plan must respond “as expeditiously as the case requires” and no later than 30 days after it receives the grievance. A plan can add up to 14 days in some circumstances.

A grievance is a complaint about how a plan treats its members, as opposed to a request that the plan pay for something. Medicare’s complaints page lists customer service issues and problems with access to a specialist as examples, and says to file an appeal instead when the plan refuses to cover a service, supply or prescription. A member who mixes the two up can lose time, since the deadlines and rights are different.

Does the 30 days apply to a phone call?

It does. The regulation says an enrollee may file a grievance with the Medicare Advantage organization either orally or in writing, and the 30-day clock starts when the plan receives it, not when a form is complete. The Part D rule at 42 CFR 423.564 uses the same wording for drug plan sponsors, including the 30-day limit.

CMS describes the same rules on its grievances page, which gives long waits for an appointment and rude behavior by plan staff or clinic staff as examples. Members have 60 days from the event to file, a limit that is easy to miss when the problem has dragged on for weeks.

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The line between a grievance and an appeal decides which clock applies. CMS says a grievance is an expression of dissatisfaction other than an organization determination, which is the plan’s decision about whether to cover or pay for care. A denied claim therefore goes down the appeal track, with its own deadlines, while a complaint about rude staff or a month-long wait for an appointment is a grievance with the 30-day rule.

The plan has to sort the complaint at the start. Under the regulation, the organization must promptly decide which process applies and tell the member. A member who calls about both a denial and poor service can end up with two separate files, each with its own answer date, so asking for each date by name is worth the extra minute on the phone.

When can a plan take longer, and when must it answer faster?

The plan may extend the 30 days by up to 14 days if the member asks for more time, or if the plan documents that the delay is in the member’s interest. In that case the plan has to tell the member the reason in writing. The longest a standard answer can run under the rule is therefore 44 days.

Some grievances move much faster. A plan must respond within 24 hours if the grievance is about its decision to take an extension on a coverage decision or appeal, or about its refusal to expedite a request. The Part D rule adds that the 24-hour deadline applies when the member has not yet bought or received the disputed drug, which is why a delayed prescription decision is a time-sensitive complaint.

What does the answer have to look like?

A grievance submitted in writing must be answered in writing, according to 42 CFR 422.564. A plan may answer an oral grievance orally or in writing unless the member asks for writing. Any complaint about quality of care must get a written response, however it was filed, and the response must describe the member’s right to file a written complaint with the Quality Improvement Organization.

Quality-of-care problems have a second path. The regulation says a member may file with the plan, file a written complaint with the QIO, or do both. The plan must also keep records of every oral and written grievance, with the date received, the final disposition and the date the member was told, so the date of a call can be pinned down later.

Where does a member go when the plan is slow?

Medicare says to use its complaint form or the instructions in the plan’s membership materials, and the plan’s contact information is on the membership card. For help filing, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) is open around the clock, with the TTY line at 1-877-486-2048. Free local counseling is available through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program at shiphelp.org.

The practical step on any call is to ask for the date it was logged. Under the 30-day rule that date starts the clock, and a written follow-up that repeats the date, the problem and the answer requested gives a member something to point to when day 31 passes. The 14-day extension is the one detail that members tend to learn only after the fact.

Is a Medicare plan’s 30 days nearly up?

A grievance that sits past the 30-day mark, or past 44 with an extension, leaves a member with nothing in writing to point to. Plan complaints involving a delayed drug decision or a denied specialist are the ones where days matter.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers gives every one of its fill-in letters a first page that says when to send it, where, the deadline and what to enclose. Its Medicare and hospital letters cover drug and plan appeals and billing errors, across 113 pages with a mailing log at the back.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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