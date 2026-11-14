A spouse who is not a borrower on an FHA-insured reverse mortgage can stay in the home after the borrower dies, but only if the spouse meets HUD’s rules for an “Eligible Non-Borrowing Spouse.” The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says reverse mortgages “typically must be repaid, usually by selling the home, when the last borrower dies,” so the status decides whether the loan comes due. The spouse still does not receive any loan money.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s answer on what happens to a reverse mortgage at death, last reviewed in January 2025, puts it plainly: “An Eligible Non-Borrowing Spouse will not get any money from the reverse mortgage.” The protection is about the roof, not the payments: the spouse can stay in the home while the loan is deferred, but the loan does not start paying the spouse.

Couples where only one spouse signed the loan, often because the younger spouse was under the age minimum, are the people this rule is written for. For them the question is whether the paperwork from closing day puts the surviving spouse in the protected group, and whether the spouse can keep meeting the conditions afterward.

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Who counts as an eligible spouse?

According to the CFPB, the spouse must have been married to the borrower when the loan documents were signed and still be married at the borrower’s death. The spouse must have lived in the home when the loan closed and must keep living there as a principal residence. Same-sex couples who could not legally marry at closing must show they were legally married by the time of death.

For loans on FHA case numbers assigned on or after Aug. 4, 2014, the CFPB adds a requirement: the spouse must be identified in the loan documents as a non-borrowing spouse. The lender or servicer decides whether a spouse qualifies. HUD’s letter says a spouse on a loan with an earlier case number must have been legally married to the borrower at closing and remained married until death. For those loans, lenders can use what the bureau calls a Mortgage Optional Election, which asks for a Social Security or taxpayer number and an agreement to stop receiving any loan payments.

What must the spouse do after the borrower dies?

The federal rule, 24 CFR 206.55, defers the loan’s due-and-payable status as long as the spouse keeps meeting the qualifying attributes and the continuing requirements. It says the spouse must “have occupied, and continue to occupy” the property as a principal residence. If the spouse stops, the spouse becomes an ineligible non-borrowing spouse.

The regulation also says that within 90 days of the last borrower’s death the spouse must establish legal ownership or another ongoing legal right to remain in the property for life. The spouse must make sure the borrower’s other obligations under the loan documents continue to be met, and that the loan cannot be called due for another reason.

What changed in HUD’s 2021 letter?

HUD’s Mortgagee Letter 2021-11, published May 6, 2021, made two changes that matter to families. It allows a deferral when the borrower has lived in a health care facility for more than 12 consecutive months, as long as the home remains the spouse’s principal residence and the spouse meets all the qualifying attributes. It also removed a separate requirement that the spouse show good and marketable title to the property.

The letter says the deferral “does not determine” the spouse’s property rights. It also says the deferral ends immediately if the spouse stops living in the home as a principal residence or fails to meet the continuing requirements. A spouse who moves out to be near family, for example, can lose the protection.

HUD told lenders they could use the new procedures immediately and had to put all of them in place within 120 days of the May 6, 2021 publication date, which works out to early September 2021. The marketable-title change applies to case numbers assigned on or after that 120-day date, so older loans can still be handled differently.

What happens if the spouse does not qualify?

The CFPB says the lender or servicer “must begin foreclosure proceedings within six months” of the borrower’s death when no eligible spouse remains. A person who is actively trying to sell the home or satisfy the debt “may request a delay of the foreclosure for up to 180 days.”

Families in that position should ask the servicer in writing about the spouse’s status as soon as possible after a death, because the six-month foreclosure clock starts at the borrower’s death and not at the date a letter arrives. Heirs have a separate option. To keep the home after the borrower and any eligible spouse have died, the CFPB says heirs must repay the lesser of the full loan balance or 95 percent of the home’s appraised value. A spouse who is not protected may also stay by paying off the loan, which usually means finding the money or selling the home.

Is the spouse on the paperwork, or only on the deed?

A spouse who was left off the loan documents, or who cannot meet the occupancy rule, can face a foreclosure that starts within six months of the borrower’s death. Couples with a reverse mortgage need to know which side of that line they are on before it matters.

Cut Your House Costs is an 11-page guide for owners 60 and older. It lays out home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage, and selling without the tax: up to $250,000 of profit, or $500,000 for a couple, which matters for a spouse who has to sell.

Get the house-cost guide’s home-equity comparison for a spouse’s next move →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post A non-borrowing spouse on an FHA reverse mortgage can stay in the home after the borrower dies if HUD’s rules are met appeared first on The Financial Wire.