A Medicare Advantage member who moves out of the plan’s service area gets a special enrollment period to pick new coverage, and the window runs for two full months after the move. Medicare’s page on special enrollment periods says the chance to switch “begins when you move and continues for 2 full months after you move.” The period does not depend on the fall Open Enrollment dates.

The right comes from federal regulation. 42 CFR 422.62 gives a special election period to a person who cannot stay in a plan because of a change of residence to a location outside the plan’s service area, and to anyone whose permanent move leaves them with new Medicare Advantage options.

Does telling the plan before the move change the clock?

It does. Medicare says that a member who tells the plan before moving gets a chance to switch that starts the month before the month of the move, and still ends two full months after it. A person moving in July, for example, can start choosing in June. The earlier start lets the new coverage line up with the move instead of leaving a gap.

A member who does nothing ends up in Original Medicare. According to the same page, a person who does not choose a new plan is enrolled in Original Medicare when dropped from the old Medicare Advantage plan. The result is Part A and Part B with no drug coverage and no supplement, which makes the choice during the window a real decision and not a formality.

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What can a member who moved pick?

Medicare lists three choices: a new Medicare Advantage plan, with or without drug coverage, a Medicare drug plan, or a return to Original Medicare for a member who was in a Medicare Advantage plan. The new plan has to serve the member’s new address, so the available plans, doctors and drug lists often differ sharply from what the member had.

The same window applies in a second situation. A person who moves within the plan’s service area but now has new plan options can use the same two-month period, according to Medicare. Plans can differ across a state line or even a county line, so checking the doctors, hospitals and prescriptions on the new address matters before the move date.

Separately, the yearly Open Enrollment window, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, lets any member switch with coverage starting Jan. 1, as laid out in Medicare’s enrollment-periods booklet. A member who moves during that stretch can use either route. The moving window has the advantage that the new coverage can be matched to the date of the move, while Open Enrollment changes always begin on Jan. 1.

A member who moves between two states should treat the new address as a fresh plan search. The plan the member leaves does not carry over, and a new plan comes with its own premium, drug list and network. Anyone with a regular specialist or a long-term prescription has the most to check, because those are the details that most often differ from one area to the next.

How does a move affect Medigap?

Moving out of the service area can open a Medigap guaranteed-issue right. Medicare’s page on when to buy a Medigap policy lists a plan that will no longer cover where the member lives among the situations with a right to buy a Medigap policy, with Plans A, B, C, D, F, G, K or L available in the member’s state.

The application window runs from 60 days before the Medicare Advantage coverage ends to no more than 63 days after it ends, the same page says. The right applies only to a return to Original Medicare, not to joining another Medicare Advantage plan, and a Medigap policy cannot start until the Medicare Advantage coverage has ended. Medicare advises keeping the plan’s letters and notices as proof of when coverage ended, since an insurer may ask for copies with the application. Medicare adds that its answers reflect federal rights only and that some states offer more, so a State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor can confirm what applies at the new address.

Other moves with their own windows

Moving is not the only residence change on Medicare’s list. A person who moves back to the United States after living abroad has a chance to join a plan that lasts two full months after the month of the move. A person who moves into or out of an institution such as a nursing home has a window that lasts as long as the person lives there and for two full months after the month of moving out.

Each window is tied to the date of the move, not the calendar. A member who moves in late November still has two full months after that month, and a move in the first week of January has a window that ends in March. The fall Dec. 7 deadline does not shorten it, so someone moving now can use either route.

Moving soon on a Medicare Advantage plan?

A move leaves a short window, and a plan that works at one address can lose a member’s doctors, hospital and drug coverage at the next. Letting the two months pass sends the member to Original Medicare by default, with no drug plan and no supplement.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit includes a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors, plus a prescription-by-plan comparison. Its 55 pages also carry a provider call script and the Open Enrollment calendar.

Get the plan cost calculator and drug comparison for a move →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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