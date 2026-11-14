A food stamp card now buys less at the register in 12 states: Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia. USDA’s waiver page lists start dates for all 12 that fall before its Nov. 12 update, with soda, energy drinks, candy or other sugary items barred depending on the state. Four of the dozen, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia, switched on Nov. 1.

The states that went first, Indiana and Utah, began Jan. 1, and Arkansas was the latest of the earlier group when it started July 1. For a household in any of the 12, the question is what the state’s list actually bars, because the lists are not the same and a few go well past soda.

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What can a food stamp card not buy in each of the 12 states?

USDA’s table gives each state’s own list of items that cannot be bought with benefits:

Arkansas: soda, juice drinks with less than 50% juice, energy drinks, other unhealthy drinks and candy.

Florida: soda, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts.

Idaho: soda and candy.

Indiana: soft drinks and candy.

Louisiana: soft drinks, energy drinks and candy.

Montana: high-sugar beverages, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts.

North Dakota: sweetened beverages, energy drinks and candy.

Oklahoma: soft drinks and candy.

South Carolina: candy, energy drinks, soft drinks and sweetened beverages.

Texas: sweetened drinks and candy.

Utah: soft drinks only.

Virginia: sweetened, carbonated beverages only.

Ten of the 12 bar candy, and only Utah and Virginia limit their lists to drinks. Six states, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota and South Carolina, name energy drinks. Florida and Montana are the two lists that include prepared desserts, and Arkansas is the only one that reaches juice drinks.

When did each state’s limits begin?

Indiana and Utah began Jan. 1, 2026, followed by Idaho and Oklahoma on Feb. 15 and Louisiana on Feb. 18. Texas started April 1, Florida April 20 and Arkansas July 1. Louisiana’s date slipped from Jan. 1 to Feb. 18, USDA’s Louisiana page says, and the state’s approval runs two years.

The Nov. 1 group was the last wave. Fox Local counted 12 states with restrictions in effect after those four joined, which matches the waiver page. North Dakota’s approval letter is dated Dec. 10, 2025, according to USDA’s North Dakota page, and it bars soft drinks, energy drinks and candy.

Why did these 12 keep going when other states were stopped?

A federal judge’s June 22 order in Aragon v. Rollins reached only five states. Judge Amy Berman Jackson vacated the waivers for Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia, finding that USDA exceeded its authority and skipped a required 30-day Federal Register notice. The plaintiffs were SNAP participants from those states. The other approved waivers stay in place unless they are withdrawn or separately invalidated, the same report says, and 18 other states had approved waivers when it was published.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has said the waivers “promote healthier options for families in need.” A USDA statement said the agency “will not be backing down” from its healthy-food goals. USDA can appeal the ruling, and the Food Research & Action Center says the ruling may serve as a roadmap for future challenges, so a state on this list is not guaranteed to stay on it. Nothing on USDA’s page suggests any of the 12 is paused today.

How long do these limits last?

The approvals are time-limited, not permanent rules. Louisiana’s approval letter followed a June 27, 2025 request and was issued Aug. 4, 2025, and it runs for two years. North Dakota’s letter is dated Dec. 10, 2025, the same day USDA approved Missouri and Hawaii.

USDA’s pages do not say what happens when a term ends. The court’s finding that USDA skipped a 30-day Federal Register notice is why Nebraska’s new request went through one, with a Nov. 2 comment deadline. Whether any of the 12 will need a new notice is not answered on USDA’s pages.

Who is next after the 12?

Wyoming is next on the list with a Feb. 1, 2027 target, followed by Kansas and Missouri on Feb. 15 and Hawaii and Ohio on April 1. Nevada’s date is Feb. 1, 2028. Nebraska shows Dec. 1, 2026, but that state is working from a new request filed after the court threw out its first waiver, and Colorado, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia have no date. Their planned lists, such as soft drinks in Colorado and soda in West Virginia, cannot take effect under the order.

Because each state wrote its own list, the same purchase can be allowed in one state and barred in the next. A candy bar is off the list in Idaho, Indiana and Texas but not in Utah or Virginia, whose lists name only drinks.

Is your state one of the 12, and does your card still load on time?

A household that learns its state banned soda and candy at the register has already been surprised once. The next surprise is usually paperwork, a recertification or a change report that goes in late and leaves the card empty.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide with 51 state packs, one for each state and D.C., so a household in Florida or Montana can find its own SNAP and Medicaid renewal rules. Part 7 covers reporting changes and EBT problems, the paperwork side of a card that stops working.

Get the state pack and renewal organizer for your SNAP card →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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