Older adults whose households have no earnings can be approved for food stamps for up to 36 months in states that run USDA’s Elderly Simplified Application Project, The project’s USDA page, updated Oct. 1, says it is limited to households where all members are older adults with no earned income, and it waives the recertification interview. Whether it exists depends on the state.

That makes the first question a practical one: does the state where a household lives offer it, and does everyone in the home fit the description? One member with a paycheck, or one member outside the age cutoff, can take the whole household out of the project.

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What does the project change for an older household?

USDA lists three main changes. The recertification interview is waived, the verification rules are looser, and the certification period stretches to 36 months. The SNAP State Options Report says that is longer than the 24-month maximum that applies to other households where every adult is 60 or older or has a disability.

The project is a demonstration, and USDA’s combined application projects page, updated July 20, describes it as meant to increase SNAP participation among low-income older and disabled people.

Counting from the start of an approval, the difference is easy to see. A household certified in November 2026 for the full 36 months would not reach the end of its period until November 2029, while a household on the 24-month maximum would reach it in November 2028.

Which states run it?

The State Options Report lists 25 places with a project, using data as of October 2024. They are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

USDA’s own project page names no states and points readers to that report, so a household in one of the 25 should confirm the project is still running. Anyone in another state can ask the local SNAP office whether a similar simplified process exists. USDA says states interested in starting one are directed to their regional offices.

Who is left out?

The earnings rule is strict. Households with any earned income are outside the project, and child-only households are not allowed, according to USDA. Some projects include adults with disabilities who have no earned income, and some allow children to be present.

The State Options Report words the rule slightly differently from USDA’s project page. It describes households with no earned income in which all adult members are 60 or older, or have a disability, which leaves room for children to be in the home in some states. The page itself says child-only households are not permitted.

The age line is set project by project. Arizona’s version, announced July 1, 2022, requires every applicant in the household to be 60 or older with no earned or self-employment income, and work done in exchange for meals or housing does not count as income, the state’s Department of Economic Security said.

What did Arizona’s version look like in practice?

Arizona is the clearest published example. Its approval lasts 36 months, an interview may not be required to renew, and the shorter application comes with no required contact in the middle of the approval period and fewer changes that must be reported. About 70,000 Arizona households each month receive Nutrition Assistance and include someone who meets the age criteria.

“We’ve now made it easier for this population to access critical nutrition assistance,” DES Director Michael Wisehart said when it was announced. Other states describe their projects in their own words, and the age rule can differ, so Arizona’s details are not a guide to every state.

DES has a page for the project at des.az.gov/ESAP, and USDA directs states that want to start one to their Food and Nutrition Administration regional offices. For households, the contact is the state or county SNAP office, which holds the certification dates and decides whether a household is in the project.

What stays the same for a household that qualifies?

The financial tests still come from the main program. USDA’s eligibility page says a household with a member 60 or older can hold up to $4,750 in countable resources in fiscal 2027, and that a home and its lot are excluded. Households with an elderly or disabled member only have to meet the net income limit, which is $1,330 a month for one person and $1,804 for two.

A longer approval period does not change how the benefit is set. It still comes from net income and deductions, and the state still decides the amount, so a household’s check can be smaller than the maximum even with no earnings. Approval for 36 months fixes the length of the certification, not the size of the monthly benefit.

Does your state offer the 36-month version for older households?

A household that does not know whether its state runs the project cannot tell which recertification dates and papers apply to it. A missed one means a gap in the monthly food benefit.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide with 51 state packs and a renewal document checklist for the paperwork a state asks for. Part 2 walks through SNAP recertification, and Part 3 covers the senior rules most people miss.

Get the state pack and renewal checklist for older SNAP households →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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