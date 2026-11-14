Federal law requires states to seek repayment of Medicaid’s nursing home costs from the estates of enrollees who were 55 or older when they received the care. Medicaid.gov’s page on estate recovery says that “for individuals age 55 or older, states are required to seek recovery of payments from the individual’s estate.” The requirement reaches beyond nursing homes, and it applies after the enrollee’s death.

For a family, the question is what is left to inherit once a parent who received Medicaid long-term care has died. A house, a bank account or a car can all be part of the estate, and the state’s claim comes before heirs receive them. The rules about who is protected, and for how long, are written into the statute and are worth knowing before the claim letter arrives.

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Which Medicaid costs must a state recover?

The mandatory part covers nursing facility services, home and community-based services, and related hospital and prescription drug services, according to Medicaid.gov. The statute, 42 U.S.C. 1396p(b), uses the same list. Home care under a Medicaid waiver is therefore within the mandatory group, not only a nursing home stay.

States may go further. Medicaid.gov says a state can choose to recover payments for all other Medicaid services provided to enrollees 55 or older. One exception is written in: Medicare cost-sharing paid for Medicare Savings Program beneficiaries cannot be recovered. The Administration for Community Living, in its page on Medicaid estate recovery, adds that the amount recovered cannot exceed what Medicaid spent on the person’s care.

The age line is not the only trigger. ACL says estate recovery happens after the death of a Medicaid recipient who was either permanently institutionalized or age 55 and older when receiving Medicaid services. A person who entered a nursing home before 55 and stayed permanently can therefore face the same claim, and a person who first received Medicaid care at 54 and turned 55 while still enrolled should ask which services fall on which side of the line.

Each state runs its own program under these federal minimums. The state Medicaid agency sends the claim, decides which optional services to recover, and sets the process for hardship requests. That is why a family that learns the federal rule still needs the state’s own rules before deciding what to do with a house, an account or a car.

What counts as the estate?

The statute says an estate includes all real and personal property included within the individual’s estate under state probate law. ACL describes that in most cases as the property owned at death, including the home. A state also has the option to widen the definition to assets the person held an interest in at death, such as property passing by joint tenancy, survivorship, life estate or a living trust.

That option is why the same family can be treated differently in different states. A home that passes outside probate in one state may still be reachable in another that has chosen the wider definition. Medicaid.gov also notes that money left in a trust after the enrollee’s death may, under certain conditions, be used to reimburse Medicaid.

When is recovery put off, and when is it waived?

Medicaid.gov says a state may not recover from the estate of an enrollee who is survived by a spouse, or by a child under 21 or a blind or disabled child of any age. The statute phrases it as a delay: recovery may occur only after the death of the surviving spouse, and only when there is no such child. A state can still pursue the spouse’s estate later.

The statute also requires hardship waivers. A state must waive recovery where it would work an undue hardship, under criteria set by the federal government, and ACL says heirs can seek a hardship waiver. Each state sets up its own procedure and its own definition of hardship within that rule, so the state Medicaid agency is where an heir asks.

Can a state put a lien on a home while the owner is alive?

In some cases it can. Medicaid.gov says states may impose liens on real property during the lifetime of an enrollee who is permanently institutionalized. A lien cannot be imposed while the home is occupied by a spouse, a child under 21, a blind or disabled child of any age, or a sibling with an equity interest in the home, and it must be removed if the enrollee is discharged and returns home.

For families, the practical lesson is that a recorded lien and a claim against the estate are separate events. The lien can appear years before a death, and the claim begins after it. Anyone who owns a home and expects to need long-term care has the most to gain from learning how the rules in their own state work, because those rules decide what is protected.

Is the family home exposed to Medicaid estate recovery?

For a home-owning family, estate recovery turns a long-term care stay into a claim on the house. Giving the house away early to avoid it brings a separate problem, since Medicaid looks back at transfers before an application.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs covers Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before you give anything away, and how the at-home spouse is protected, with the 2026 numbers. It also lays out the four ways care gets paid for, side by side, in 10 pages with a worksheet.

Get the look-back and spouse-protection guide for planning around Medicaid care costs →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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