Most people approved for Social Security disability benefits still wait five months before the checks begin. The agency’s page on how someone becomes eligible says “generally, there is a five-month waiting period” and that Social Security will “pay your first benefit in the sixth full month after the date we find your disability began.” The wait is counted from the disability date, not from the day the approval letter arrives.

That detail changes the math for people who spent a long stretch in the application process. A person whose claim took a year to decide can find the five months are already behind them, while someone approved quickly after a sudden illness can face the whole gap.

How does Social Security count the five months?

The agency’s answer on the waiting period uses the same wording: if Social Security finds a person disabled, there is generally a five-month waiting period before benefits can begin. The first benefit is for the sixth full month after the date the agency finds the disability began.

The operating manual is more exact. It says a person must have served a waiting period of five full calendar months before entitlement to disability insurance benefits can start, according to POMS section DI 10105.070. A month counts only if the person was under a disability for the entire month and had insured status for it.

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Does the clock start when a person applies?

Not necessarily. The manual says the waiting period begins in the first month that qualifies, no earlier than 17 months before the month of filing. A person who waited to apply, or whose claim was denied and then won on appeal, can therefore have served the months before the approval came.

The manual also says entitlement starts after the waiting period, “except where the” person limits the retroactivity of the application. In other words, an applicant can choose to limit how far back the application reaches, and that choice interacts with the months already served.

The month the disability began matters as well. The manual requires the person to be under a disability for the entire month, so a month in which the condition started partway through does not count toward the five. That is why the first benefit lands in the sixth full month rather than the fifth.

Who skips the waiting period?

One illness has no waiting period. Social Security’s waiting-period answer says there is none if the disability results from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, and the person was approved for benefits on or after July 23, 2020. The agency’s qualifying page separately lists ALS among the conditions that can be allowed quickly under its Compassionate Allowances program, as soon as the diagnosis is confirmed.

The Compassionate Allowances list is about the speed of the decision, and the qualifying page does not say it removes the waiting period. For anyone without ALS, the agency’s own wording is “generally” five months, so the date the disability began is the number to confirm.

The agency’s own pages agree on the rule. The qualifying page was certified Dec. 22, 2025, and the waiting-period answer was last updated Dec. 12, 2022, and both give the five-month wait and the sixth-full-month starting point. The operating manual section behind them was last revised in March 2011.

The only exception those pages name is ALS, for approvals on or after July 23, 2020. A person who is told a different number of months should ask which date the agency has used as the start of the disability, because that date, not the approval date, drives the count.

What the person has to qualify for in the first place

The five-month wait only comes into play after a person meets the disability test. The qualifying page says “we pay only for total disability” and that no benefits are payable for partial or short-term disability. The condition must have lasted, or be expected to last, at least one year, or to result in death.

Work credits matter as well. The page says people earn one credit for each $1,890 in wages or self-employment income in 2026, up to four credits a year. Generally, a person needs 40 credits, 20 of which were earned in the last 10 years ending with the year the disability begins.

Where does work fit in?

Earnings are measured against a line set each year. Social Security’s 2027 cost-of-living fact sheet sets the work line at $1,770 a month, or $2,950 for someone who is blind, up from $1,690 and $2,830 in 2026. Earnings above that amount count as substantial gainful activity, the line the agency uses when it looks at work.

The same sheet lists a trial work period amount of $1,270 a month in 2027, up from $1,210 in 2026. That figure belongs to people who are already receiving disability benefits and try work, so it comes into play after the five-month wait and the first check, not during it.

Is the five-month gap already on the calendar?

The months before the first disability check are the hardest to cover, and earnings are measured against a work line that was $1,690 a month in 2026 and rises to $1,770 in 2027. Getting that line wrong can put the benefit at risk just when it begins.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit covers that stretch. It lays out the rules for working without losing benefits, so any part-time pay during the wait stays under the line, and Part 4 of its 74 pages walks through those earnings rules step by step.

See the earnings rules for the five-month SSDI wait in the disability kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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