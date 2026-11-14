The month a Social Security retiree reaches full retirement age, a paycheck stops counting against the monthly check. From that month on, the agency’s retirement planner page says, “your earnings no longer reduce your benefits, no matter how much you earn.” Retirees past full retirement age can earn any amount from a job with no benefits withheld.

The rule is part of the retirement earnings test, which docks benefits only for people who have not reached full retirement age. Social Security’s earnings test page puts the cutoff in one line: “Earnings in or after the month you reach NRA do not count toward the retirement test.” NRA is the agency’s older shorthand for normal retirement age, the same thing as full retirement age.

The line is drawn by month, not by calendar year, and that is where retirees get tripped up. A worker who reaches full retirement age in the summer is free of the test from that month on, but the earnings in the months before the birthday still count toward a limit. Anyone who is still working and not sure which side of the line they are on should find the birth month first.

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Who counts as past full retirement age depends on the birth year. The agency’s retirement benefits booklet, dated January 2026, lists 66 for people born from 1943 through 1954, 66 and 2 months through 66 and 10 months for those born from 1955 through 1959, and 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. A retiree born in 1960 who is 66 and holding a job is still under the test, no matter how long ago they claimed.

The year a retiree reaches full retirement age

The agency’s table gives a higher limit for the year of the birthday: $65,160 in 2026 and $67,920 in 2027. Its footnote says the higher amount “applies in the year of attaining NRA, for months prior to such attainment,” and the withholding in that window is $1 for every $3 earned above the limit.

The 2027 figure is confirmed by the agency’s 2027 cost-of-living adjustment fact sheet, which lists $67,920 a year, or $5,660 a month, for the year a person reaches full retirement age, alongside a 3.6 percent cost-of-living raise for 2027. After the birthday month, none of the pay counts.

What still applies before full retirement age

A retiree who claims early and is still short of full retirement age for the whole year faces the lower limit: $24,480 in 2026 and $25,560 in 2027, with $1 withheld for every $2 earned above it. The fact sheet puts the 2027 lower limit at $2,130 a month.

The gap between the two sides of the line is wide: a worker is held to a limit before the birthday month and to no limit from that month on. Social Security can be reached at 1-800-772-1213 for the exact full retirement age and earnings history on a person’s own record.

Taxes are a separate question

Staying clear of the earnings test does not mean the checks are untaxed. The same booklet says an individual filer with combined income between $25,000 and $34,000 may owe tax on up to 50% of benefits, and above $34,000 up to 85% is subject to income tax. For joint filers the ranges are $32,000 to $44,000 and over $44,000.

A paycheck counts toward that income, so a retiree who earns freely after full retirement age can push more of a Social Security check into the taxable column. The booklet also says that a worker who keeps paying Social Security taxes keeps earning credits toward benefits.

The two tests also work differently. The earnings test withholds benefit dollars at $1 for every $2 or $3 earned above a limit, and it ends at full retirement age. The tax thresholds look at combined income and tax a share of the benefit that is still paid.

A job can raise the check, too

The planner page says Social Security reviews earnings each year, and if a recent year is among the highest on a worker’s record, “we recalculate your benefit and pay you any increase you are due.” After full retirement age, the agency also recalculates to credit any months in which benefits were reduced or withheld because of earnings.

Together, those two rules mean nothing is held back after full retirement age, and a strong earning year can still lift the monthly benefit.

Does a late-career paycheck change more than the Social Security check?

Pay earned past full retirement age is safe from the earnings test, but it still counts toward the income that decides how much of a Social Security check is taxed, at 50% or 85% of benefits above the booklet’s thresholds. A retiree who adds a job without planning for that bill can keep less of the extra income than expected.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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