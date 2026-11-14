An adult in their 40s or 50s who has never held a job can still draw a Social Security check, because the benefit rests on a parent’s record rather than their own. Social Security pays benefits to adult children whose disability began before age 22 when a parent retires, becomes disabled or dies, and the agency’s disability qualification page says “it is not necessary that the DAC ever worked.” DAC stands for disabled adult child.

The benefit is paid as a “child’s” benefit even though the person is grown, because it comes from the parent’s earnings record. The agency’s booklet Benefits for Children With Disabilities, dated January 2026, says the adult must have a disability that began before they turned 22, and the parent must be receiving retirement or disability benefits or must have died after working long enough to be eligible.

For families, the practical question is whether a son or daughter with a long-standing disability is already in line for this benefit and has simply never been told. The program is separate from Supplemental Security Income, which looks at the adult’s own money, and a parent’s retirement, disability claim or death is the moment the door opens.

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Which events on a parent’s record start the benefit?

The qualification page says the benefit applies “if their parent is deceased or starts receiving retirement or disability benefits.” That gives three triggers: the parent begins collecting a retirement check, the parent is approved for disability benefits, or the parent dies. A parent who retires but has not yet filed has not triggered anything yet.

The regulation behind the rule, 20 CFR 404.350, lists the age and timing test in plain terms: the person must be 18 or older with “a disability that began before you became 22 years old,” and the general requirements also apply, including that the person is unmarried. Adopted children and, in some cases, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren can qualify too, the qualification page says.

What does the adult child receive?

The agency’s Benefits for Children booklet, dated May 2026, says a child can receive up to half of the parent’s full retirement or disability benefit. When the parent has died, the child can receive up to 75% of the deceased parent’s basic Social Security benefit.

Family limits can shrink those amounts. The booklet says the family maximum can be from 150% to 180% of the parent’s full benefit, and when the total owed to everyone on the record is above that limit, each person’s share is reduced in proportion. The parent’s own benefit is not reduced.

The same booklet notes that children with disabilities whose parents have limited income or resources may qualify for Supplemental Security Income instead, and refers readers to the separate publication on children’s disability benefits. The two programs ask different questions: one asks about the parent’s work record, the other about household money.

Do marriage or work end the benefit?

Two things can cut it off. The qualification page says a DAC “must not have substantial earnings,” which in 2026 means working and earning more than $1,690 a month, or $2,830 a month for someone who is blind. The benefits-for-children publication adds that “marriage of the DAC may affect eligibility for this benefit.”

Otherwise, the publication says, the benefit continues for as long as the person has a disability. An adult child who takes a part-time job should know where the monthly line sits before the first paycheck, because earnings above it are the item the agency tests. Social Security’s page says the limit for 2026 is $1,690 a month, or $2,830 for blind applicants, and it is stated per month rather than per year.

How is the disability judged, and what comes with it?

The publication says Social Security uses the disability rules for adults and evaluates the person’s disability the same way it would for any adult. That means medical evidence is central, and the booklet on children’s benefits tells applicants to bring proof of the disability with the child’s birth certificate or proof of birth or adoption and the parent’s and child’s Social Security numbers.

Medicare is part of the picture. The publication says Medicare generally covers people who have been getting SSDI for at least two years, and a disabled adult child can get it sooner with end-stage renal disease or ALS. Applications go through ssa.gov or 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Is an adult child’s earnings line on the household calendar?

The benefit depends on an adult child’s monthly earnings staying under $1,690 in 2026, or $2,830 for someone who is blind, and a marriage can change eligibility as well. A family that wants an adult child to work needs to know where those lines sit before the first paycheck arrives.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit has the rules for working without losing benefits, in Part 4 of its 74 pages, alongside an income and resource organizer and a deadline calendar. It covers SSI and disability benefits generally, so a family can use it to line up an adult child’s work and reporting steps.

Get the kit’s rules for working without losing disability benefits →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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