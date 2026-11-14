A Social Security beneficiary who needs proof of income for a landlord, a lender or a housing office can get it the same day. Social Security’s page on the benefit verification letter says a personal my Social Security account lets someone “immediately view, print, and save a copy of the letter.” The page was certified on March 13, 2024.

The letter goes by several names. Social Security calls it a proof of income letter, and the same page says people also know it as a budget letter, a benefits letter or a proof of award letter. A person who has been asked for any of those by a landlord or a bank is being asked for the same document.

What does the letter prove?

The agency’s benefit letter page describes a single personalized document that reflects the status of a person’s Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income and Medicare coverage. It says the letter is often needed for loan applications, housing assistance and other processes that require verification of income.

It is not only for people who are already collecting. According to the verification-letter page, the letter serves as proof that a person receives Social Security, SSI or Medicare benefits, has never received benefits or SSI, or has applied for benefits. The agency says the letter is personalized to each person’s status, so a retiree who collects and a first-time applicant do not get the same wording.

Social Security made the same point to advocacy groups in a Dec. 8, 2025 letter signed by Nick Perrine, the agency’s chief communications officer. It says people with a personal account can “instantly access, print, or save a PDF of their benefit verification letter,” and that the feature “is available to everyone, including those who need to verify that they are not receiving benefits.”

The letter also names the situations that send people looking for it, listing “loan applications, housing assistance, and other processes that require income verification.” The agency asked advocates to share a video that walks clients through the my Social Security steps, so the instructions are available to anyone helping a beneficiary.

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What does it take to open the account?

The instant route depends on the account, and the account depends on an identity check. The my Social Security sign-in page recommends Login.gov for most users in the United States and ID.me for people who are abroad. Anyone who already has either account can use it to sign in.

Setting one up takes a few things in hand. Login.gov asks for an email address, a government-issued photo ID and a phone number, according to the page. ID.me asks for an email address, a government-issued photo ID and a device with a camera.

Once signed in, the steps are short. The benefit letter page says to sign in, create an account first if there is none, and view or download the letter. Its instruction for speed is plain: “Download a PDF to get the letter right away.”

What if a person cannot get online?

Two other routes exist. The verification-letter page says to call 1-800-772-1213 to request one, with a TTY line of 1-800-325-0778, and that Social Security will mail it “within 10 business days to the address we have on file.” The mail option is for people who receive benefits or have a pending application.

The benefit letter page adds that the automated phone line is available around the clock in English and Spanish. When prompted, the caller says “proof of income.” That route matters for a person whose landlord wants the paper this week, because the mailed copy depends on the address in the agency’s records.

That is why the page tells people to confirm or update their mailing address in their my Social Security account. Anyone who gets SSI has a different rule: they must contact Social Security to update the address.

Can a family member download it for someone else?

Not usually. The verification-letter page says a person cannot get a letter online for another person, such as a spouse or child, “unless they are a beneficiary for whom you are an active representative payee.”

In practice that leaves two cases. A beneficiary requests their own letter online, by phone or by mail, and a representative payee can request it online for the person they serve. Anyone else helping a spouse or parent can walk them through the steps, but the request has to come from the beneficiary or the payee.

What else the same account handles

The sign-in page lists more than the letter. It says a my Social Security account can be used to request a replacement Social Security number card and to change an address or direct deposit, and it lists printing proof of benefits or tax forms among the account’s functions. The page’s certification date is July 15, 2026.

The letter itself is one of the documents the account can produce. A beneficiary who sets the account up before a landlord, lender or housing office asks can pull the letter on demand rather than waiting on a phone call or the mail.

Is a proof-of-income letter the only paperwork a household needs?

The letter is usually the first request, and the questions that follow are about what a household can keep: the tax bill on Social Security, Medicare costs, the house costs and benefits that were never claimed. Income proof that sits in a folder does nothing for any of those.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle turns from the letter to those money leaks. It is nine guides in one download, one per money leak, and its Claim Every Benefit bonus covers a state program that may pay a Medicare premium of $202.90.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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