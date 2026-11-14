A widow or widower born in 1960 does not reach the same milestone as a retiree born in 1960. Social Security sets a separate full retirement age for survivor benefits, and for a spouse born in any year from 1955 through 1961 it arrives sooner than the age on the worker’s own retirement chart. A survivor who waits until that survivor full retirement age can get up to 100% of the late worker’s benefit, the agency says.

Social Security’s survivor benefit page says a surviving spouse “can get up to 100% when you reach your Full Retirement Age for Survivor benefits (between ages 66-67).” Its survivors booklet adds that a surviving spouse at full retirement age or older “generally gets 100% of the worker’s basic benefit amount.”

The practical risk is using the wrong birthday. A widow who looks up her own retirement age, finds 67, and assumes survivor benefits follow the same date may wait months longer than the schedule requires, or may file a few months early and lock in a smaller percentage. Anyone planning around the date should start from the survivor chart, not the retirement chart.

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Where the survivor age differs from the retirement age

The agency’s survivor chart lists the age by birth year. It is 66 for anyone born from 1945 through 1956, then 66 and 2 months for 1957, 66 and 4 months for 1958, 66 and 6 months for 1959, 66 and 8 months for 1960, 66 and 10 months for 1961, and 67 for 1962 and later.

The retirement chart in the agency’s retirement benefits booklet runs on a different track. It shows 66 and 2 months for 1955, 66 and 4 months for 1956, 66 and 6 months for 1957, 66 and 8 months for 1958, 66 and 10 months for 1959, and 67 for 1960 and later. A survivor born in 1960 therefore reaches full survivor benefits at 66 and 8 months, while the same person’s own retirement age is 67.

The two charts agree at both ends. A survivor born from 1945 through 1954 has a full retirement age of 66 on either chart, and one born in 1962 or later has 67 on either chart. The gap exists only for the transition years, so a survivor in that range who plans around the retirement chart can be off by as much as four months.

What the 100% is a percentage of

The percentage applies to the worker’s basic benefit amount, not to the survivor’s own check. If the worker who died was already getting a reduced benefit, the survivors booklet says the agency bases the survivor’s benefit on that reduced amount, so a worker who claimed at 62 can leave a smaller ceiling than one who waited.

A survivor who also has a retirement record has two possible amounts. The booklet says the agency checks whether the person can get more as a surviving spouse, and if so the person gets a combination of benefits that equals the higher amount. The two are not added together.

What starting before that age costs

The survivor chart says benefits that start at age 60 are always reduced by 28.5%, so a $1,000 benefit would be paid as $715. The survivor page says payments start at 71.5% of the late spouse’s benefit and rise the longer the survivor waits to apply, with examples of over 75% at 61, over 80% at 63 and over 90% at 65.

Two other age rules shape who can claim at all. The survivors booklet says a surviving spouse who has a disability can begin benefits as early as age 50, and that a survivor who remarries before 60, or before 50 with a disability, usually cannot collect on the late worker’s record. A remarriage at or after those ages does not stop the benefit.

Waiting on one benefit and switching to the other

The survivor page describes a switch: “You could start with Survivor benefits and then change to Retirement at age 70 when that payment is highest.” A widow with a strong earnings record of her own can take the survivor benefit first and let her own grow, and a widower can do the reverse.

The choice is not free of trade-offs, since each month taken early reduces the survivor percentage for good, but the agency presents it as one of the ways a survivor can build the larger of two checks. Calling Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 is how a survivor asks for the exact dollar figures on both records.

Is a surviving spouse’s paperwork ready before the claiming date?

The survivor claiming date is a decision made in the weeks after a spouse’s retirement check has stopped. The same household is often sorting out the claiming date while it handles the paperwork that follows a death, including what to do with the last Social Security payment.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit turns from the claiming date to that first stretch. It includes a first-week checklist for when a spouse dies, including not spending the payment for the month of death, and Part 7 of its 75 pages covers taxes, spouses and survivors.

Get the kit’s first-week checklist for a spouse’s death →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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