A night in a hospital bed does not always count as a night in the hospital as far as Medicare is concerned. Patients kept under observation are outpatients, and Medicare.gov says that time does not count toward the three inpatient days in a row that Original Medicare requires before it will pay for a skilled nursing facility, the formal name for a nursing home that provides rehabilitation or nursing care.

Outpatient in an inpatient bed

Observation is a hospital service, not an admission. A doctor keeps a patient in the hospital, often overnight, to decide whether to admit or send the patient home. Medicare Interactive says a patient under observation has not been formally admitted even with a room and an overnight stay, and Medicare bills the time as outpatient care under Part B rather than as an inpatient stay under Part A.

That label decides whether a nursing home bill is covered. Medicare.gov says a qualifying stay is “a prior medically necessary inpatient hospital stay of at least 3 days in a row,” and that time in observation or the emergency room before an admission does not count, even when the patient stays overnight. Someone who goes to the emergency room, is placed under observation for two nights and then admitted may still be short.

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How the three days are counted

The count starts on the day a doctor admits the patient as an inpatient and does not include the day of discharge. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ April 2021 fact sheet on the three-day rule says the stay must run at least three consecutive days, starting with the calendar day of admission but not counting the day of discharge. Time in the emergency room or in outpatient observation before the admission order is left out.

The nursing facility stay must then begin within 30 days of leaving the hospital, the same fact sheet says, unless starting within that period is medically inappropriate. Medicare.gov describes the same window as generally 30 days. A patient who recovers at home for six weeks and then needs a nursing facility generally has to meet the three-day test again with a new inpatient stay.

What the skipped coverage costs

Medicare.gov lists the 2026 skilled nursing facility costs for patients who do meet the rule. Days 1 through 20 cost $0 each once the $1,736 deductible is paid, and days 21 through 100 cost $217 a day. Part A stops covering a skilled nursing stay after 100 days in a benefit period. Eighty days at $217 comes to $17,360, which is what the coinsurance alone adds up to over a full stay.

Patients who do not meet the rule face a different problem. Original Medicare does not pay the facility at all, so the family covers the bill from the first day, out of pocket or through other coverage.

How a patient can tell which bed is which

The same Medicare Interactive page says a hospital must give a written notice to anyone who receives observation services for more than 24 hours, and that a patient can always ask hospital staff about status. The notice explains the outpatient label, and the page says the doctor should go over it in person.

Money turns on that answer in two ways. Part B covers hospital care billed as outpatient, and the page says multiple copayments can add up to more than the Part A deductible. It also says Part B does not cover medications a person routinely takes, so those fall to a Part D plan, and a patient who needs nursing facility care without the three inpatient days may pay all of it.

Three ways around the three days

Some patients never face the test. Medicare.gov says a doctor who participates in an Accountable Care Organization with a Skilled Nursing Facility 3-Day Rule Waiver may not need the three days. The CMS fact sheet says certain Medicare Shared Savings Program tracks and Innovation Center models let participants send patients to approved facilities without a prior three-day admission, as long as the facility is on an approved list.

Medicare Advantage is the second route. Medicare.gov says those plans may waive the three-day minimum, though members may be charged copayments during the first 20 days. The third is a change of status: Medicare.gov says a patient whose hospital switched the status to observation may be able to appeal that decision, with a fast process for stays on or after Feb. 14, 2025.

Which of the three applies depends on whether the doctor takes part in a waiver-holding Accountable Care Organization, which type of Medicare the patient has and what status the hospital has on file. Patients and families can put the first two questions to the hospital and to the plan before any nursing facility is chosen, since coverage for the facility depends on the answers.

Is a nursing home the next stop after this hospital stay?

Observation days do not count toward the three inpatient days, and Original Medicare pays nothing toward a skilled nursing facility when the count falls short. When it is met, days 21 through 100 cost $217 a day in 2026, so the bill can reach $17,360 for a full stay.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs is a 10-page guide that shows what Medicare pays for nursing care, and what it won’t. It also covers Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before anything is given away and how the at-home spouse is protected, with the 2026 numbers.

See what Medicare pays for nursing care, and what it won’t, in the care-costs guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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