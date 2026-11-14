A late enrollment penalty that can follow a Medicare drug plan for life does not apply to people who get Extra Help, Medicare.gov says. For everyone else, the penalty grows with each full month a person was eligible for Part D but went without drug coverage after a gap of 63 days or more in a row, and it stays on the premium for as long as the person has drug coverage.

How a short gap turns into a permanent charge

Medicare calls the charge “an amount that’s permanently added” to the monthly drug plan premium. The clock starts after a person’s initial enrollment period ends, and it needs a stretch of 63 or more days in a row with no Medicare drug coverage and no other creditable coverage, meaning coverage that meets Medicare’s minimum standards. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services describes the penalty on its creditable coverage page as staying with the person for as long as the person has Medicare prescription drug coverage.

The size depends on a single national number. Medicare.gov says the penalty is 1% of the national base beneficiary premium, $38.99 in 2026, multiplied by the number of full uncovered months and rounded to the nearest 10 cents. The page gives the example of a 14-month wait, which produces a 14% penalty on top of the plan premium.

Where Extra Help changes the math

Someone who has gone without drug coverage, or who is thinking about joining a plan after a gap, is the person this rule is written for. Medicare.gov’s page on Extra Help says people “won’t have to pay a Part D late enrollment penalty while you get Extra Help.” The phrase “while” is the part to hold on to, since the protection is tied to receiving the help. For people who do not get Extra Help, Medicare.gov’s advice is to consider a drug plan with a low monthly premium so the penalty can be avoided, because once it is assessed it does not go away on its own.

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That page also says some people get Extra Help automatically, including people with full-benefit Medicaid, people whose state pays their Part B premium through a Medicare Savings Program and people who receive Supplemental Security Income. Everyone else has to apply, and Social Security says on its Extra Help page that applications can be made any time, before or after enrolling in a Part D plan.

What the penalty adds up to for 2026 and 2027

The 14-month example works out to about $5.50 a month in 2026, which is 14% of $38.99 rounded to the nearest dime. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services set the 2027 base beneficiary premium at $41.33, according to its July 28 fact sheet, so the same 14 months would come to $5.80 a month. Medicare.gov warns that the base premium may go up each year, and the penalty rises with it.

The penalty is one of several costs the help removes. The Medicare Savings Program page on Medicare.gov says people who get Extra Help through a state savings program pay no more than $12.65 in 2026 for each drug their plan covers, and the Extra Help page lists help with Part D premiums and deductibles as well.

Those dollar amounts look small, but the charge has no end date. A person who joins a plan after a long gap pays the added amount every month for as long as the coverage lasts, and it follows the person from plan to plan.

What happens when the help stops

Because the protection lasts while a person gets Extra Help, a loss of eligibility matters. Medicare.gov’s page on special enrollment periods says people who lose Medicaid or Extra Help get a chance to change plans that lasts three full months, and that people who have Medicaid or get Extra Help can change their coverage once a calendar month.

That window lets a person dropped from Extra Help compare drug plans while coverage stays in place, which is what keeps a 63-day gap from forming.

What to do when a penalty letter arrives

A person who disagrees with a penalty has the right to appeal. The Medicare Rights Center’s 2026 flier on the penalty says appeals go to a reviewer called C2C Innovative Solutions, that the deadline is 60 days from the date the person received the letter, and that a decision is expected within 90 days. The flier says the penalty has to be paid while the appeal is pending.

The penalty applies only after a gap, and coverage during the gap does not count against a person when it is creditable. CMS says that means coverage expected to pay, on average, at least as much as Medicare’s standard drug coverage, and it lists some employer plans, federal employee coverage, qualified state pharmaceutical assistance programs, and VA and TRICARE coverage among the types that can qualify.

Is a Part D penalty on the bill, or about to be?

The penalty is 1% of the national base premium for each uncovered month, it follows a person from plan to plan, and an appeal has to be filed within 60 days of the letter. The protection from Extra Help lasts only while the help does.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds eight Medicare guides, including Late-Penalty Fixes: check the count, use the exceptions, challenge a wrong penalty. It also has Extra Help & Medicare Savings Programs: who qualifies, what each program pays, and how to apply, across 102 pages.

Get the Part D late-penalty count check and challenge steps in the bundle →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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