Getting into one of Medicare’s three state-run savings programs brings a second benefit with it: Extra Help paying for prescription drugs. Medicare.gov says people in the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary program, known as QMB, the Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary program, or SLMB, and the Qualifying Individual program, or QI, all get that help. The drug benefit rides on the state approval and needs no application of its own.

One approval, two kinds of help

The three programs differ in what they pay on the medical side. QMB covers Part B premiums, deductibles, coinsurance and copayments, and it also pays Part A premiums for people who owe one. SLMB and QI pay the Part B premium only, and the person must have both Part A and Part B. In 2026 the Part B premium is $202.90 a month, according to the National Council on Aging’s 2026 chart.

Medicare.gov puts the drug benefit in plain words on each program’s listing: “You’ll also get Extra Help paying for your prescription drugs.” The listing carries the sentence under QMB, SLMB and QI alike, so a person approved for any of the three has the same drug help.

The drug side is the part many enrollees never hear about. A retiree who joins QMB, SLMB or QI because of the Part B premium may still be paying full copays at the pharmacy counter without knowing that Extra Help comes with the approval. That is the gap worth checking for anyone already enrolled, and for anyone who has not applied because the premium savings alone seemed small.

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What the drug help is worth in 2026

Medicare.gov says people with Extra Help through an MSP pay no more than $12.65 in 2026 for each drug their Medicare drug plan covers. Its Extra Help page says the program helps with Part D premiums, deductibles and copayments, and that people who get help from their state paying Part B premiums through an MSP are among those who receive Extra Help automatically. The others are people with full-benefit Medicaid and people who get Supplemental Security Income.

The Extra Help page lists its own 2026 limits for people who have to apply: income of $23,940 a year for one person and $32,460 for a married couple, with resources of $18,090 and $36,100. Social Security takes those applications online or through a phone appointment at 1-800-772-1213, and the agency says a person can apply any time, before or after enrolling in a Part D plan.

Which enrollees the page covers

The Medicare.gov list names QMB, SLMB and QI. It does not say the same for the fourth state-run program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals, so that group has to ask its state or Social Security how its drug help works.

The eligibility rules differ in one respect. Medicare.gov says QI is only available to people who do not qualify for any other Medicaid coverage, and that SLMB and QI both require Part A and Part B. All three programs share the same $9,950 and $14,910 resource limits in the federal figures, though some states set their own.

Vermont shows how state changes ripple through the list. The state’s program page says its SLMB program ended on Dec. 31, 2025, and that most members moved to QMB. Those members kept a path to the drug benefit because QMB sits on Medicare.gov’s list as well.

Where people can get help applying

Medicare.gov sends people to medicaid.gov to find their state’s contact information, since the state runs the savings programs. The Extra Help page adds that a local State Health Insurance Assistance Program, known as a SHIP, gives free help with applications. Because the programs overlap, one visit with a counselor can cover the state application and any Extra Help paperwork together.

QMB carries one more protection that matters at the doctor’s office. Medicare.gov says providers are not allowed to bill QMB enrollees for services and items that Medicare covers, so a surprise bill for a Medicare-covered visit is a mistake to report, not a debt.

The income lines that decide who is in

The federal 2026 monthly income lines on Medicare.gov are $1,350 for one person and $1,824 for a couple at the QMB level, $1,616 and $2,184 for SLMB, and $1,816 and $2,455 for QI. Resources are capped at $9,950 for one person and $14,910 for a couple. The page says a person may qualify in a state even above those lines, because some states do not count certain income or resources. The page adds that the limits rise each year and that Alaska and Hawaii set slightly higher income limits, so the figures above apply to the other 48 states.

The state, not Medicare, approves each application, and Medicare.gov says QI approvals go out first come, first served and must be renewed every year. That is why Medicare.gov says to apply even when the numbers look out of reach.

Is Extra Help already on the pharmacy bill?

The drug benefit comes with approval for QMB, SLMB or QI, which means a person who never applied for a savings program never reaches it. For those who do, Medicare.gov puts the 2026 ceiling at $12.65 for each drug the plan covers.

Claim Every Benefit is a 10-page guide to nine programs, with Extra Help: prescriptions for a few dollars each among its pages. It also gives the 2026 limits, one line per program, and an application tracker.

Get the nine-program guide with the Extra Help and savings-program limits →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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