President Trump’s Executive Order 14426, signed Sept. 8, gives the Pentagon and the Department of Veterans Affairs 180 days to set up the systems that will share a service member’s personnel and treatment records from the day the person enters service. The order’s text counts the 180 days from the date it was signed, which lands around March 7, 2027. The Pentagon appears in the order under its newer name, the Department of War.

The order covers two kinds of files: the Official Military Personnel File and the Service Treatment Records, which hold a person’s medical history during service. Under Section 2(a)(i), the Secretary of War and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs must put in place updated IT systems, policy guidance and agreements so those files move to VA from the moment someone enters service and stay shared for as long as the person may need VA benefits.

For veterans, the practical question is how long a claim sits waiting on records. A White House FAQ says transfers from the Defense Department to VA now average three to six months after discharge, Stars and Stripes reported. The fact sheet puts it at 90 to 180 days. Anyone who has a claim open, or plans to file one soon, will not see these systems for months.

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What does the 180-day clock cover?

The 180 days apply to three jobs. One is the records-sharing systems. The second, in Section 2(a)(ii), is new digital tools that use “secure artificial intelligence and other emerging capabilities” to give veterans a single place to apply for benefits, including Labor Department job training. The third, in Section 3, is an overhaul of the Transition Assistance Program for people leaving the military.

The employment section is aimed at people leaving the service. Under Section 3, every departing service member must, “to the maximum extent practicable,” either be connected to specific open jobs before separation or, if the person chooses, enroll in career and technical education, a Labor Department-funded program or a registered apprenticeship. Each one must also be put in touch with a veterans’ representative who can help apply for health care, disability, home loan, job placement or education benefits.

Two shorter clocks run alongside it. Contracts for medical and personnel IT systems get a 120-day review so they require systems that work with each other, and records of a current service member must go to VA immediately when the person is discharged or released, a duty the order sets at 30 days. Both dates fall before the 180-day mark.

What will not change on March 7?

The order says it must be carried out “consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations,” according to the Federal Register filing dated Sept. 10 and set for publication Sept. 11. It also says it creates no right or benefit that anyone can enforce. A veteran cannot point to the order to demand a faster decision.

Nothing in it changes what a benefit pays or who qualifies. Disability compensation, health care eligibility and the VA pension keep the same rules. What the order targets is the time spent waiting for paperwork to arrive, which the fact sheet says delays health care, benefits processing, education and job placement.

What does VA expect from it?

VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a written statement that the order “will eliminate weeks of waiting for veterans applying for VA health care.” The department projects that the change will cut benefits processing time by up to a month on average, Stars and Stripes reported. The same article noted that the order and the White House FAQ do not address new costs.

Those are projections, not results. The order sets the date by which the systems are supposed to exist, not a date by which a claim will be decided faster. Until the systems are running, claims will still depend on whatever records VA can pull today, and veterans can still send their own copies of discharge and medical papers with a claim.

The fact sheet singles out National Guard and Reserve members, who move back and forth between active duty and VA eligibility and whose files can fall behind each time they do. Continuous sharing from the day of entry is meant to keep one record following the person instead of a new transfer at every change of status.

Which claims could the records delay?

Health care applications are the ones Collins named. Disability compensation claims lean on service treatment records to tie a condition to service. VA pension, the needs-based benefit for wartime veterans and surviving spouses with limited income, depends on a different mix of proof: service dates, discharge status and income and net worth.

That difference matters for a veteran in the middle of a pension claim. Faster records do not change the income and asset questions that decide it, and those are the part a veteran controls. The order speeds the files that VA gets from the Pentagon, while the application itself is still the veteran’s to fill out.

Is a VA pension claim ready before the records are?

The records order will not be tested until after March 2027, and a veteran or widow with limited income can lose months of a VA pension by waiting on it. The claim turns on income, net worth and wartime service, none of which the new systems change.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit is a 75-page guide for that part. It lays out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance and how to file for free with VA Form 21P-527EZ, and Part 7 covers getting help without being robbed by paid pension helpers.

Get the pension-levels guide and free-filing steps before the records catch up →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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