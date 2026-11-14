Medicare enrollees in Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York can apply for a Medicare Savings Program without any test of their savings, according to each state’s own program pages. Medicare.gov lists a $9,950 resource limit for one person in 2026 but says states can set their own rules, and these four do not apply a savings limit to the programs described below.

A Medicare Savings Program, or MSP, is run by a state’s Medicaid agency and pays part of a person’s Medicare costs. The Qualified Medicare Beneficiary program, known as QMB, pays the Part B premium plus deductibles and coinsurance, while the SLMB and QI programs pay the Part B premium only, Medicare.gov says. The federal 2026 income line for QMB is $1,350 a month for one person and $1,824 for a couple.

Why $9,950 is the wrong number in these four states

A retiree in one of the four states with a few thousand dollars in the bank, or a good deal more, is not shut out by the savings figure on the federal page. Income alone decides it. That matters because the Part B premium is $202.90 a month in 2026, according to the National Council on Aging, which comes to $2,434.80 over a year, taken out of a Social Security check unless a state program pays it.

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The same National Council on Aging chart, dated March 2026, lists 14 jurisdictions with no asset test: Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. The four states named here are on that list, and the agency pages below say the same thing in their own words.

Connecticut and Vermont: income is the whole test

The Connecticut Department of Social Services says on its QMB page, last dated June 17, 2025, that “Connecticut does not have an asset limit for Medicare Savings Programs.” Its program standards chart for 2026 puts the QMB income line at $2,752 a month for one person and $3,719 for a couple, which is 211% of the federal poverty level. Applications go online through connect.ct.gov, by mail to the state scanning center in Manchester or in person at a DSS regional office.

Vermont’s Department of Vermont Health Access says on its Medicare Savings Program page that QMB and QI have no resource limit. In 2026 QMB covers monthly income up to $1,995 for one person and $2,707 for a couple, and QI covers income above that line up to $2,685 and $3,645. The state’s SLMB program ended on Dec. 31, 2025, and most of its members moved to QMB. The phone line for applications is 1-800-250-8427.

Massachusetts and New York: no savings test, with a catch in each

MassHealth’s MSP questions-and-answers sheet states that “there’s no asset test for any MSP benefit.” The $2,000 single and $3,000 married asset limits belong to certain full MassHealth benefits, not to MSP alone, so an applicant who wants only help with Medicare costs can use the shorter MSP-only application. QMB covers income up to 190% of the poverty level, and SLMB and QI reach 225%. The dollar amounts reset each March 1, and MassHealth answers at 800-841-2900.

In New York, an enrollment sheet on the State Office for the Aging’s website, credited to the Medicare Rights Center, lists “no limit” on savings for QMB and QI. The Health Department’s 2026 page, revised in May, sets monthly income limits of $1,836 for one person and $2,489 for a couple under QMB, and $2,474 and $3,355 under QI, before a $20 deduction. Its savings limits of $33,038 and $44,796 apply only to full Medicaid for people who also have Medicare, a separate benefit.

What happens once the application is in

Medicare.gov says people apply through their state, not through Medicare, and should apply even if they doubt they will qualify, because some states do not count certain income. QMB also bars providers from billing enrollees for services Medicare covers. QI approvals go out first come, first served, and the page says QI enrollees must reapply every year.

Each state routes the paperwork differently:

Vermont: people who want help with Medicare costs only can use the 201P Pharmacy Programs application, and people seeking Medicaid and an MSP together use form 205ALLMED or apply online at mabdapply.vermont.gov.

Massachusetts: the MSP-only application is the shorter route, SACA-2 is for people 65 or older who want full MassHealth, and SHINE counselors help for no charge through local aging services offices.

New York: applications go to the county Department of Social Services on form DOH-4328, and the Medicaid Helpline at 800-541-2831 points callers to the right local office.

Connecticut: the DSS page lists online, mail and in-person routes, with no form number.

The four states set different income lines and use different forms, so a savings balance that would rule someone out in most states is only part of the picture. Whether income falls under the line, and which of QMB, SLMB or QI fits, is decided by the state agency that takes the application, not by Medicare.

Has a bank balance kept anyone from applying for premium help?

The Part B premium is $202.90 a month in 2026, or $2,434.80 a year, and in these four states a person whose income fits can have a state program pay it with savings left alone. A balance that would rule someone out elsewhere is not the test here, which is easy to miss for anyone who assumed otherwise.

Claim Every Benefit is a 10-page guide to nine programs, and it opens with Medicare Savings Programs: your state pays your $2,434.80-a-year premium. It also lists the 2026 limits, one line per program, with the office to call for each.

Get the nine-program guide with the 2026 limits and the office to call →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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