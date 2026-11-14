Anyone who owes Social Security money back has three ways to pay it: online at Pay.gov, through their own bank’s online bill pay, or by calling 1-855-807-8807, according to the agency’s page on how to repay overpaid benefits. The page was last changed on Oct. 7, 2026. Two of the three routes depend on a number printed at the back of the overpayment letter.

That number is the Remittance ID. Social Security says it appears on the payment options page at the end of the letter, and the agency says the letter itself should be answered within 30 days. A person who has misplaced the notice has a reason to find it before choosing a route, since the ID is what ties a payment to the right debt.

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Why the letter arrives in the first place

Social Security’s overpayment page defines the term simply: “An overpayment is when you receive more money than you should have from us.” It says overpayments happen because of missing or wrong information, such as unreported changes in work, residence, marital status or income.

That origin explains the three-way choice in the letter. A person who agrees the money was overpaid can repay it. A person who agrees but cannot afford it can ask for a waiver. A person who disagrees with the amount, or believes there was no overpayment at all, can file an appeal, which the agency says should be done only when the person disagrees with the overpayment amount.

What the Remittance ID unlocks

For Pay.gov, the page says a person whose letter includes online payment instructions and a Remittance ID can pay there. Bank bill pay works through the same number. The agency tells people to search their bank’s payee list for “Social Security Administration” and, when asked, enter the Remittance ID as the account number.

The page also gives the payee mailing address that some banks request: PO Box 3430, Philadelphia, PA 19122-0340. The ID is the piece of information both the website and the bank payee screen ask for, so it is worth copying from the letter before starting.

What happens when someone calls 1-855-807-8807

The phone line runs Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time, excluding holidays, the page says. Callers should tell the representative they want to repay overpaid benefits. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages, and the TTY number is 1-800-325-0778.

Phone is also the route for people who cannot pay the full amount. The agency says someone who no longer receives benefits and “can’t afford to repay the full amount now” should call to set up a payment plan or ask about settling the overpayment.

Paying less each month while benefits continue

People who still get a check have a different option. The repayment page says a recipient can sign in to a my Social Security account, complete Form SSA-634, the Request for Change in Overpayment Recovery Rate, and upload it. Social Security then mails a decision notice on the request.

The form matters because of what happens by default. Social Security’s overpayment guidance says it will automatically withhold 50 percent of a Social Security benefit, or 10 percent of an SSI payment, each month until the debt is repaid when the person does not repay within 30 days of the notice date.

Does asking for a waiver or an appeal stop collection?

Repaying is not the only response. The agency says it waits at least 30 days after sending the notice before it starts collecting, and that if someone asks for a waiver or files an appeal within those 30 days, it will not collect until it decides the request. A waiver is for people who cannot afford to repay and believe the error was not their fault or is unfair, while an appeal is for people who disagree with the amount or believe they were not overpaid.

Social Security’s waiver page, updated Sept. 28, 2026, says a request can be made by signing in, completing Request for Waiver of Overpayment Recovery, Form SSA-632-BK, and uploading it. It can also be faxed or mailed to a local office, or made at an appointment scheduled from a my Social Security account.

The overpayment page says people who no longer receive benefits can face other collection methods, including withheld tax refunds, certain state payments or garnished wages. That is the situation the repayment page’s payment-plan option is written for, and the line to ask about it is the same 1-855-807-8807 number.

Put side by side, the routes sort by situation. Someone who agrees with the amount and has the money can pay online, by bank bill pay or by phone. Someone who still gets a check and needs a smaller monthly cut files Form SSA-634. Someone who cannot pay and thinks the error was not their fault asks for a waiver, and someone who disputes the amount appeals, in both cases within the 30 days.

Holding an overpayment letter with a 30-day clock?

The choice in the letter is paying, asking for a waiver or appealing, and each has its own form and its own window. Waiting out the 30 days can mean half of a Social Security check is withheld each month while the question is still open.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit is built for that moment. It includes the three SSA forms that stop or pause collection (SSA-561, SSA-632, SSA-634) and an overpayment response worksheet, and Part 5 of its 75 pages is a full playbook for overpayments.

Get the kit’s overpayment forms and response worksheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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