A family of four in the 48 states and Washington, D.C. can have net income of up to $2,750 a month in fiscal 2027 and still pass the income test for food stamps. That figure, 100 percent of the federal poverty level, comes from USDA’s eligibility table, which took effect Oct. 1, 2026 and runs through Sept. 30, 2027. It is a limit on what is left after deductions, not on what a family earns.

That distinction decides who clears the line. A household’s paychecks, pension and Social Security are counted first, and then USDA subtracts a set of deductions before comparing what remains with $2,750.

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Is $2,750 a family’s top paycheck?

No, and most families also face a second test. USDA’s eligibility page says that “in most cases, your household must meet both the gross and net income limits.” For four people the gross limit is $3,575 a month, 130 percent of poverty, according to the fiscal 2027 cost-of-living memo.

Households with an elderly or disabled member are treated differently. USDA says such a household “only has to meet the net income limit,” so for them $2,750 is the one income number that counts, and the $3,575 gross cap does not apply.

The net limits step up by household size: $1,330 for one person, $1,804 for two, $2,277 for three, $2,750 for four, $3,224 for five and $3,697 for six. Each person past eight adds $474. The matching gross limits are $1,729, $2,345, $2,960, $3,575, $4,191 and $4,806.

What comes off before the $2,750 test?

Four deductions do most of the work. USDA lists a 20 percent deduction from earned income, a standard deduction that is $229 for a household of four, a deduction for medical costs above $35 a month for elderly or disabled members, and excess shelter costs, capped at $769 unless someone in the household is elderly or disabled.

The standard deduction for four people was $223 last year, and the shelter cap was $744, so the same family has slightly more room than it did in fiscal 2026. The standard deduction climbs to $268 for five people and $308 for six or more. Two other limits sit beside the income tests: $3,000 in countable resources for most households and $4,750 when a member is 60 or older or disabled.

As a simple illustration of the arithmetic, a family of four with $3,000 in monthly earnings would clear the $3,575 gross test. Taking 20 percent off for earned income, or $600, and the $229 standard deduction would leave $2,171, well under $2,750, before any shelter or medical costs are counted.

Homes, most retirement plans and pension accounts, and the resources of people who receive SSI or TANF are excluded from the resource test, USDA says. Households in which everyone receives TANF, SSI or certain general assistance may be treated as categorically eligible.

What does a family at the line receive?

The maximum monthly benefit for four people in the 48 states and D.C. is $1,023, and USDA reduces it by 30 percent of net income. The eligibility page works through a four-person example with $1,056.50 in net income: multiplying by 0.3 gives $317, and $1,023 minus $317 leaves an allotment of $706.

By the same arithmetic, a four-person household at the $2,750 limit would see 30 percent of its net income, $825, subtracted from $1,023, leaving $198 a month. The number shrinks steadily as income rises, which is why a household just under the line can qualify and still get a small check.

The August memo carrying these figures is dated Aug. 21 and was signed by Sasha Gersten-Paal for Ronald Ward, acting associate administrator. It also lists a separate 165 percent standard, $4,538 for four people, for elderly or disabled separate households.

Are the limits the same in Alaska and Hawaii?

They are not. The memo gives a four-person net limit of $3,438 in Alaska and $3,163 in Hawaii, and gross limits of $4,469 and $4,112, Guam and the Virgin Islands have their own tables as well.

The $2,750 in USDA’s table is a 48-state and D.C. number. A family in Anchorage or Honolulu should use the higher regional figure instead, and the four-person maximum benefit differs too, at $1,655 in Hawaii against $1,023 in the 48 states.

Where does a household check its own number?

The state agency that runs the local SNAP office decides eligibility and applies the deductions, and its application is the free route for finding out. USDA’s table sets only the federal limits. The figures apply to applications from Oct. 1, 2026 through Sept. 30, 2027, and USDA’s page notes it is being updated for the Working Families Tax Cut Act’s changes to work requirements and non-citizen eligibility.

Most states also use broad-based categorical eligibility, but USDA says applicants still need income low enough to receive benefits, so a household should confirm which tests its own state applies.

Is your family of four under the net income line?

A household that is near $2,750 net can lose or keep food stamps on a single deduction, a medical bill or a rent figure that never made it onto the paperwork. The state can only work from what it is shown.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide that includes a renewal document checklist, so the paper that backs each deduction is gathered before the caseworker asks. Part 3, The Senior Rules Most People Miss, covers the senior deductions that raise the benefit.

Get the renewal document checklist for your SNAP income review →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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