A hospital that moves a Medicare patient from inpatient to outpatient observation status in the middle of a stay now has to hand over a written notice, and the patient can ask for a fast appeal. Medicare says the right applies to patients who were admitted as inpatients and then switched during a hospital stay on or after Feb. 14, 2025. The ruling on the appeal comes back in about two days.

The notice the hospital owes before discharge

The paper is called the Medicare Change of Status Notice, form CMS-10868. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says on its notice page that hospitals must deliver it to Original Medicare patients who qualify for the expedited process, under rules that began Feb. 14, 2025. Medicare.gov says patients should receive it before leaving the hospital and should ask for it if it never arrives.

Eligibility has a length-of-stay test for patients with Part B. The quality-improvement contractor Acentra says in a February 2025 bulletin that a patient with Part B must have been in the hospital at least three days, while patients without Part B have no minimum. It also says the notice is due as soon as eligibility is established and no later than four hours before discharge.

Anyone who spent a night or two in a hospital bed and later learned from a bill that the stay was coded as observation is the person this process was built for. The change matters because outpatient time is billed under Part B, with its own coinsurance, and it does not count toward the inpatient days that Part A needs before it will pay for a nursing home.

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Where the appeal goes and how fast it moves

The appeal goes to a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization, a federal contractor that reviews hospital decisions. Medicare.gov says the contractor is Commence or Acentra, depending on the state, and that the notice itself carries the instructions. The page suggests filing while still in the hospital if possible, but says patients who have already gone home keep their appeal rights and can file afterward.

Medicare.gov lists no filing deadline for the fast appeal and says the contractor will report its decision about two days after the appeal is filed. Timing still matters for billing. CMS’s claims-processing manual instructions say a patient who asks for review on time is not billed during the contractor’s review, while a patient who files late, after discharge, gets no such protection.

The same instructions describe what comes after a ruling. The contractor reviews the hospital’s records, sends its decision to the patient and the hospital, and a patient who disagrees can ask the contractor for a reconsideration. If the contractor reverses the status change, the hospital rebills the stay with a special condition code and the letters MCSN in the remarks.

What each ruling costs the patient

The two outcomes land very differently. If the reviewer decides the status should not have changed, Medicare.gov says the patient pays the Part A inpatient hospital deductible, which is $1,736 in 2026, and may qualify for a Medicare-covered skilled nursing facility stay within 30 days of discharge if the other requirements are met.

If the reviewer decides the change was correct, the patient owes Part B costs, provided Part B was in place. People without Part B may owe the full cost of the outpatient stay. Medicare.gov adds that a patient in that position does not qualify for Medicare-covered nursing facility care after leaving the hospital.

The nursing home consequence is the one families tend to feel last. Medicare.gov’s page on skilled nursing facility situations says time spent under observation does not count toward the three-day inpatient stay that Part A requires, even when the patient stays overnight. A ruling that restores inpatient status puts them back.

A separate appeal route has closed for older stays

The fast appeal is not the same thing as the lawsuit-driven process behind it. A CMS page on the Alexander v. Azar case, last modified March 27, 2026, covers retrospective appeals for people admitted as inpatients and later reclassified, with admissions as far back as Jan. 1, 2009. It says the 365-day window for filing new requests of that kind ended on Jan. 2, 2026, and that later requests are denied as untimely unless the filer shows good cause.

That leaves the fast appeal as the working route for stays that began on or after Feb. 14, 2025. A bill from a stay before that date, or an old observation stay that cost someone a nursing home benefit, falls under the older retrospective rules and their closed window.

All of these rules apply to Original Medicare. The CMS notice page and the claims manual both describe the process as one for people in Original Medicare, so a member of a Medicare Advantage plan should not assume the same notice or the same appeal applies.

Did a hospital bill arrive for a stay that was labeled observation?

A stay switched to observation means Part B costs instead of the Part A deductible, and a ruling that upholds the switch also closes off Medicare coverage for a nursing facility afterward. The notice, the contractor’s two-day answer and the bill that follows all pile up in the same few days.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds eight Medicare guides, including Medicare Billing Errors: read your statements, fix wrong charges, appeal in time. The bundle runs 102 pages and comes with a large-print edition.

See the bill-checking and appeal steps in the Medicare Money Bundle →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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