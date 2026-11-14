Nothing in federal law caps credit card interest rates at 10%, and the Senate bill that would do it has not moved since the day it was filed. President Trump called for a one-year 10% cap in January, but Congress has not passed one. The Senate’s S. 381, introduced Feb. 4, 2025, shows one action in its record: referral to the Banking Committee, with no committee action after it.

People carrying a balance are still paying full price. The Federal Reserve’s consumer credit release, published Nov. 6, puts the average rate on commercial bank credit card accounts assessed interest at 22.36% for August 2026.

The gap between 22.36% and the 10% number in the headlines is the real question for a cardholder. Until a bill passes both chambers and reaches a president’s desk, the rate on a statement is whatever the issuer’s agreement says, and the only lever a cardholder controls is the issuer itself.

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What Trump actually announced

Aboard Air Force One in January, Trump told reporters that credit card companies “have really abused the public,” and, according to NPR’s report, he floated a cap of 10% for one year. He wanted it in place by Jan. 20, the anniversary of his second-term inauguration, and said companies would be breaking the law if they did not comply.

NPR reported at the time that it was unclear whether Trump could enforce a cap without Congress, since he had not said whether he would seek legislation or use an executive order. Sen. Bernie Sanders called the lack of follow-through on a campaign promise “unacceptable,” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren said “begging credit card companies to play nice is a joke.”

Bank stocks fell the Monday after the announcement, NPR reported, and the Bank Policy Institute called the cap “devastating” for families and small businesses, saying it would push consumers toward less-regulated, costlier options. The group had earlier called the Senate bill “draconian,” warning that about two-thirds of cardholders who carry balances month to month could lose credit access or see lines reduced.

Where the Senate bill sits

S. 381 is the 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act. Sanders is the sponsor, and Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, signed on as an original cosponsor the day it was introduced. Sen. Jeff Merkley added his name in March 2025, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand followed in October 2025, according to the bill’s federal record.

The record lists a single action, the Feb. 4, 2025, referral to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee. Bill trackers such as The Lobby News show no hearing or markup, and a Nov. 2 review lists the Senate bill as still “Introduced” and the House version as referred to the Financial Services Committee.

Could a cap come back next year?

Senate Democrats are trying to revive the idea. In a Nov. 10 report from The National News Desk, KATV quoted Warren on CBS’s “Face the Nation” saying Trump “himself said that he wants to reduce interest rates on credit cards to 10%” and “I got the bill. I’m ready to go.” She is likely to chair the Senate Banking Committee in the new Congress.

The same report says Democrats are expected to hold at least 54 Senate seats in January, short of a filibuster-proof majority, so they would need some Republican votes. Trump’s January pitch met Republican resistance over fears that limits could reduce access to credit.

Industry opposition is organized. An Electronic Payments Coalition analysis cited in the report estimated that 82% to 88% of accounts would lose access through closures or sharp limit cuts. A Vanderbilt University Policy Accelerator analysis estimated consumers could save $100 billion a year in interest.

The calendar adds its own limit. Bills filed in the current Congress expire when it ends in early January, so S. 381 would have to be reintroduced in the new Congress to stay alive, and it would then start over at the committee referral stage. Whatever the new Senate does, no cap could take effect before a bill passes both chambers and is signed.

What stays the same for a balance on a card

None of those proposals has changed a single statement. A cardholder’s rate remains whatever the issuer sets under the card agreement. Warren has estimated that borrowers pay an extra $368 million in interest for each day a cap is not in place, according to the November review, though that figure is her estimate.

The Fed’s 22.36% figure covers accounts that were assessed interest, which means cardholders who carried a balance rather than paying in full. For that group the number is a monthly cost, and it is the one a cap would have been meant to change. The Fed’s figure for the third quarter is also 22.36% on a preliminary basis, so the average is not falling on its own.

For anyone paying 22% or more on a balance, waiting for Washington is a choice with a daily price. A cardholder can raise the rate with the issuer directly, which is not something a bill in committee allows.

Is a card balance still waiting on Congress to cut the rate?

A 10% cap has been promised since January and has not reached a vote, while a balance at the Fed’s 22.36% average keeps growing every month it goes unpaid. The turn from this story is to the one rate a cardholder can actually ask about, which is the one on their own card.

101 Phone Scripts to Lower Your Bills has 101 calls, word for word, for every company a household pays, and one section covers credit cards and banks: lower rates, fee refunds and no-fee accounts. Every script is true to say and none threatens or bluffs, and a call log records who answered and what was agreed.

Get the call scripts for lowering a credit card rate →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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