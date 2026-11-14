Anyone planning to put solar panels or a heat pump on a house in 2026 will not get a federal tax credit for either. The two credits that paid for most of that work, the Residential Clean Energy Credit and the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, ended on Dec. 31, 2025, under the 2025 tax law President Trump signed. The IRS says the first is not available for any property placed in service after that date.

The law is known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and the IRS lists it as Public Law 119-21, signed July 4, 2025. The IRS says the law accelerated the end of both credits, so a project that is not finished by the cutoff has nothing to claim.

For homeowners sitting on a quote, the date a crew finishes the job is the question that matters, and a 2026 start date puts the project on the wrong side of the line.

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What the 2025 law switched off

The IRS describes the clean energy credit as 30% of the cost of new, qualified property for a home: solar electric panels, solar water heaters, geothermal heat pumps, wind turbines, fuel cells and battery storage. The home improvement credit covered electric or natural gas heat pumps and heat pump water heaters, among other upgrades, with an annual $2,000 limit on heat pumps and water heaters inside an overall cap of $3,200 a year, according to the agency’s home improvement credit page.

Heat pumps show up in both credits, so both endings reach them. The IRS’s questions and answers on the law, dated Aug. 21, 2025, say it “accelerated the termination of several energy credit and deduction provisions.”

The clean energy credit ran for property installed from 2022 through the end of 2025 at a flat 30% of cost, and the home improvement credit applied to property placed in service from 2023 on. Both have now run their course.

Paid in 2025 is not the same as finished in 2025

The two credits end in slightly different words. For the home improvement credit, the IRS says no credit is allowed for property placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025. For the clean energy credit, the agency says it is not allowed for any expenditures made after that date.

The IRS questions and answers close the loophole homeowners ask about most. Asked whether a clean energy credit is available for property installed or constructed after Dec. 31, 2025, if it was paid for by then, the agency answers “No.” An installation counts as made when it is completed, so a deposit in December does not rescue a job that finishes in January.

A new home or a renovated structure follows a related rule: the expense is treated as made when the owner begins using the structure, and if that happens after Dec. 31, 2025, the credit is out.

What a 2025 installer can still do

The ending date does not erase credits already earned. The IRS says homeowners claim the clean energy credit for the tax year the property is installed, not merely purchased, and that unused credit can be carried forward to reduce tax in future years. A household whose 2025 tax bill was too small to absorb the credit can therefore still use the leftover.

For 2025 heat pump work, the IRS says the home improvement credit is claimed on Form 5695, Part II, and that no credit is allowed unless the item came from a qualified manufacturer, with the item’s Qualified Manufacturer Identification Number reported on the return. Insulation and air-sealing materials are exempt from that requirement.

A homeowner who finished a project in 2025 and left the credit off the return has a path too. The IRS says an amended return must generally be filed within three years after the original return was filed, or two years after the tax was paid, whichever is later, and that Form 1040-X can be filed electronically.

Anyone unsure which side of the line a finished job fell on can look at the date the installer completed the work. The IRS ties each credit to installation, not to the purchase, and says a homeowner must “claim the credit for the tax year when the property is installed, not merely purchased.”

Check the install date before signing

The IRS pages, updated in 2026, still give the Dec. 31, 2025 cutoff and say nothing about an extension. A homeowner comparing bids in 2026 is therefore pricing the work without a federal credit, and the contractor’s completion date no longer changes the tax result.

With the credits gone, the cost question is simpler and harder at once: there is no tax savings to subtract, and no later filing step to wait on. The full price of the equipment now falls on the owner, whether it comes from savings, a loan or the house itself.

Pricing a house upgrade with no federal credit behind it?

With both credits gone, a heat pump or a set of panels in 2026 is paid for entirely by the homeowner, whether from savings, a loan or the equity in the house.

The story’s money question turns here to the rest of the house’s costs. Cut Your House Costs includes home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage, and a lower home insurance bill by shopping and asking for every discount, plus a home-cost audit worksheet that lays the numbers out in one place.

Get the house-costs guide with home equity options and insurance savings for an upgrade →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Homeowners who install solar panels or heat pumps after 2025 get no federal tax credit, because Trump’s tax law ended both home energy credits on Dec. 31, 2025 appeared first on The Financial Wire.